Ipoh Qunkee Biscuits & Bakery, known for its egg tarts and kaya puffs, opens first outlet in Singapore

Hankering for a box of Ipoh's famed egg tarts?

Well, you don't have to cross the border to satisfy your cravings - old-school confectionery Qunkee Biscuit & Bakery has opened its first branch in Singapore at Space @ Kovan along Yio Chu Kang Road.

Fans of the bakery can look forward to an array of freshly baked goodies such as egg tarts, kaya puffs, dou sha bing (traditional Chinese pastry) and the like.

At the time of writing, the bakery is closed till Dec 20 and will resume operations on Dec 21.

Its egg tarts are must-tries; you can take your pick from the flaky Portuguese egg tart or the crumbly Hong Kong-style egg tart.

Another favorite undoubtedly lies in the kaya puffs. Sink your teeth into the pastry, and you'll experience the richness of their house-made kaya filling, thick and custard-like.

Other highlights include chicken floss tart, bamboo charcoal cheese tart, matcha red bean tart and almond cocoa tart.

For something more traditional, you can try the salted dou sha bing, wife biscuit and sachima (honey crackers).

The bakery, which boasts a 48-year history, traces its roots to the founder Chen Zhang Han.

Having left Guangdong, China, in 1918 to explore business opportunities in Malaysia, as reported by SethLui, Zhang Han established his own restaurant in Ipoh by 1971.

In 1975, he further expanded into the bakery industry with the launch of Qunkee Biscuit & Bakery.

Address: 9 Yio Chu Kang Rd, #01-18, Space @ Kovan, Singapore 545523

