Ipoh's Ho Ma Restaurant opens first outlet in Singapore, sells chicken rice with Instagram-worthy blue pea rice

If you've missed the food in Malaysia but are deterred from crossing the border thanks to the long queues at the checkpoint, we have some good news for you.

Ho Ma Chicken Rice, an eatery that hails from Ipoh, has set up its first outlet in Singapore at a coffeeshop in Jurong West. They opened their doors to the public just two weeks ago on April 16.

The eatery has been selling chicken rice for the past five years, and wanted to bring its rendition to our local food scene as "most Singaporeans love chicken rice", it shared on Instagram.

A quick scan through their menu reveals that they specialise mostly in rice dishes such as char siew rice ($3.50), roasted pork rice and of course, steamed and roasted chicken rice ($3.50).

You can also pair your meal with acar ($3), oyster sauce vegetables ($3) or a braised egg ($0.80) that is soaked in their secret sauce.

They don't just sell your usual plates of chicken rice either. While there is the option to have the dish with white rice, you can also get butterfly pea flower rice. This comes in an Instagram-worthy shade of blue, with no artificial colouring added to it.

Ho Ma Chicken Rice also prides itself in the quality of their food and share that they do not use monosodium glutamate (MSG) in their soup, making it a "healthier choice".

So far, the reviews have been pretty good too.

One netizen who had previously tried the food at Ho Ma Chicken Rice's original store back in Ipoh gave the chicken rice here her stamp of approval.

The eatery is "well-known to the locals in Ipoh", she shared, adding that she "[has] always been wanting to go back again".

"Both chicken and rice is are equally flavourful. What's more, the dish is really affordable and pocket-friendly!"

Address: Blk 557 Jurong West St 42, Singapore 640557

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm daily

