Snaking queues at Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday night; one-and-a-half hour wait to cross over to JB

Thinking of heading over to Johor Bahru (JB) this weekend? You might have to brace yourself for the long queues.

It's the second weekend after the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border and according to 8world, the crowds at Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (April 8) were "significantly larger" than the previous week.

One woman who works in Singapore and travels back home to JB daily told the Chinese news platform that she reached Woodlands Checkpoint at 6.40pm and took an hour and a half to cross over to Malaysia.

"Usually after I get off work, it takes me about 10 minutes to get out of Singapore and another five minutes in Malaysia. I didn't expect there to be so many people today," she said.

Another netizen, Kamal Suresh, took to Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) to share images of the long queues outside the Singapore customs that night.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/malaysia.singapore.border.crossers/permalink/2459463517524173/

Another netizen, Wei Ern, also took a video of the throngs of people heading into the checkpoint.

As for those planning on driving to JB, it takes 43 to 65 minutes via the Causeway as of the time of writing, according to Beat The Jam, an app which shows the queue situation at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

PHOTO: Beat the Jam

