Isetan to close Nex outlet in April 2026; Orchard Rd flagship remains as last outlet

Shoppers will have to bid farewell to another Isetan outlet soon.

Next April, the Japanese department store chain will shutter its outlet at Nex after 15 years, the Serangoon shopping mall said in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 8).

This closure will leave Isetan Scotts at Shaw Centre as its last-standing outlet in Singapore.

While Isetan has yet to make an official announcement of the closure, it replied to a comment under a social media post asking if the Shaw Centre outlet would be the only one remaining.

"Yes, we welcome our customers to continue to shop at our flagship store at Isetan Scotts," the reply read.

Just last month, Isetan shuttered its long-standing outlet at Tampines Mall after almost 30 years. A TikTok video of its staff bidding an emotional farewell to shoppers went viral.

Isetan is a popular Japanese department store chain offering a range of apparel, beauty products and homeware, among others.

In 1972, Isetan opened its first overseas outlet in Singapore. It had six stores across the island during its peak in 2013.

[[nid:589079]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com