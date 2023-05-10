Isn't that the MasterChef Singapore guest judge? Dine for just $9.99 at Marco Pierre White's restaurant in Robertson Quay

If you're looking to be more cautious of your spending habits, dining out at a restaurant may not be the best idea.

But what if the meal costs just $9.99? That isn't too far off the price of a regular meal at a local coffeeshop.

The icing on the cake is that this $9.99 meal can be found at The English House by Marco Pierre White in Robertson Quay.

Yes, chef extraordinaire Marco Pierre White.

At the start of May, the restaurant launched its special Inflation Menu, where a single dish is priced at $9.99 for lunch and dinner.

This dish changes daily and is only available for dine-in.

In a Facebook post shared on April 19, the restaurant mentioned how the Inflation Menu is their way of "saying thank you and giving back to the community".

There was also a friendly reminder that The English House is a brasserie, not a fine-dining restaurant.

It's been just over a week since the launch of the Inflation Menu and there's already been a variety of mouthwatering dishes on show.

Pasta dishes such as beef ragu with pappardelle and calamarata pasta have already made an appearance on the menu.

Other dishes that's also been on the Inflation Menu are Buddha's delight vermicelli, black pepper English duck egg fried rice and ox cheek pie.

What's the big deal?

PHOTOS: Instagram/Theenglishhousesingapore

$9.99 for a meal at this restaurant is an amazing deal, considering how pasta dishes on the a la carte menu start from $38 and sides like triple-cooked chips or mixed salad go at $10 each.

The food certainly has the backing of reviewers online. The English House by Marco Pierre White has a healthy 4.5 stars out of five on Google Reviews.

One customer was left highly impressed with the Inflation Menu.

"Overall, we enjoyed the food and service! Highly recommend trying out the Inflation Menu while it lasts," he commented.

Others also noted the impeccable service and food. Dishes that often receive a shoutout include the traditional fish and chips, London crispy duck and beef wellington.

If the high ratings aren't convincing enough, speak to your biggest foodie friend. Chances are that they'd know a thing or two about Marco Pierre White.

If you've watched MasterChef Singapore season one, you'd know that the 61-year-old chef shocked the final four contestants when he made a surprise guest appearance during the latter stages of the competition.

And it's no wonder that they were in awe of him. He's a man that comes with pedigree.

To be the joint owner and head chef of his own restaurant, Harveys, at 24 is amazing as it is but it takes an impressively talented chef to be awarded three Michelin stars at 33.

In doing so, he was the youngest chef to achieve this. A notable protege who was part of his kitchen staff at Harveys was a young Gordon Ramsay.

And now, you'd be able to get a glimpse of Marco Pierre White's culinary talents through an unsophisticated and homely $9.99 meal.

Bougie on a budget achieved.

