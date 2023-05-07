Budget eats: Affordable meals under $10 in Boon Keng

You might think that getting a cheap meal these days is tough, what with inflation and rising food costs.

But we've got you covered.

We're kickstarting our budget eats series with Boon Keng. We ventured around this centrally-located neighbourhood, and found a variety of budget eats – meals that are well under $10.

Effendy Food Corner

Located in Upper Boon Keng Food Centre, Effendy Food Corner specialises in local Malay food. Think nasi ayam, nasi ayam goreng and the like.

We recommend going for the nasi ayam penyet. For $6, you can get a plate of gloriously fried chicken, tofu and a dollop of sambal served alongside rice.

Address: Block 17 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-02, Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre, Singapore 380017

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 8pm

Xiang Ji Cooked Food

Another gem for affordable meals! This stall serves up Chinese-style nasi lemak for just $2.60.

You get the usual fixings of fried chicken, fried egg, ikan bilis, cucumber and sambal chilli. If you've got room for more, there's also lontong for $2.50.

Address: Blk 17 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-69, Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre, Singapore 380017

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 5:30 am to 11:30am

Hjh Yang Chek Family

For only $3.50, you can take your pick from mee rebus, mee soto and lontong at this stall.

According to Google reviews, the mee soto is one of the highlights, with one local user mentioning that the shredded chicken in the dish is from "fresh whole poached chicken".

Address: Blk 17 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-26, Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre, Singapore 380017

Opening hours: Daily, 7:30 am to 1pm

One Ton Mee

As the name suggests, One Ton Mee specialises in wanton mee.

Depending on your budget, you can have the bowl for either $4 or $5.

For something different, opt for the Sarawak kolo mee. The dish comes with springy noodles, minced pork, char siew and wantons.

And if the Google reviews are anything to go by, you won't be disappointed.

Address: 29 Bendemeer Road, #01-09, Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Singapore 330029

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 6am to 2:30pm, Saturday to Sunday, 6am to 2:30pm

King of Fried Rice

This one is for the fried rice lovers.

With more than 20 outlets peppered across the island, King of Fried Rice needs no introduction.

The stall offers different types of fried rice, from mala to tom yum to the classic egg fried. You can have it plain, but we suggest pairing it with proteins like shrimp and pork cutlet – and yes, most of the items on the menu are below $10, except for the crab and tobiko option.

Address: Block 27 Bendemeer Road, #01-645, Singapore 330027

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9:30pm

Mentai King

Created by the founder of King of Fried Rice, Mentai King offers Japanese-style garlic butter fried rice, but the focus has to be the torched mentaiko sauce, which sits atop your choice of protein. For $10, you can choose either the pork, beef cubes or tiger prawns.

The store is conveniently located right next to King of Fried Rice.

Address: Block 27 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 330027

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Dignity Kitchen

Do good while dining at Dignity Kitchen. Brought to you by social enterprise Project Dignity, this halal food court is staffed by people with disabilities.

Be spoiled for choice, with options like biryani, chicken claypot rice, nasi lemak, laksa, fish and chips and an array of bakes all under one roof. The prices don't go above $10, and they also accept cashless payments.

Address: 69 Boon Keng Road, #01 Red Building, Singapore 339772

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 3pm.

Min Ji Laksa

This stall only serves up two dishes: laksa and mee rebus, from $4 to $6.

On Google reviews, the laksa is praised for its taste and ingredients. In the bowl, expect a medley of ingredients like cockles, tau pok, fish cakes, hard-boiled egg and bean sprouts.

Taste-wise, reviews mentioned the soup being flavourful and on the lighter side.

Address: 29 Bendemeer Road, #01-31, Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Singapore 330029

Opening hours: Mondays to Wednesdays, 7:30am to 3pm.

Bendemeer Prawn Noodle

Who can resist a bowl of prawn noodles on a rainy day?

At this stall, the soup is made using less oil and seasoning, allowing the delicate prawn flavour to come through. The bowl comes with prawns, but you can add on other ingredients like pork skin and pork ribs.

With prices starting from $3.50, you can expect a fairly long queue during peak hours.

Address: 29 Bendemeer Road, #01-42, Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Singapore 330029

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 2pm

Hwa Heng Beef Noodles

With a rich history dating back to 1948, the stall attracts throngs of people because of its beef noodles.

With a 4.5 rating on Google, the beef noodles wouldn't disappoint. Whether you have it dry with gravy or with soup, reviews find both versions rich in flavour.

The only drawback is that you would have to brace yourself for the snaking queue. But hey, for $5.50 you get generous servings of beef.

Address: 29 Bendemeer Road, #01-86, Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, Singapore 330029

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 2:30pm

