I try the viral $2 butter chicken biryani to see what the hype is about

$2 meals aren't easy to come by.

You'd probably be able to buy a simple snack from a convenience store. But a full meal? No chance.

So when food business Twodollarbiryani began gaining traction on TikTok, naturally my interest was piqued.

It doesn't take a foodie to know that a plate of biryani can get rather pricey.

Let's not forget that the mutton biryani from the Gardens by the Bay food hall costs $29.

So how does this home-based business find its price point at $2?

And maybe, the more important question here, is the butter chicken biryani any good?

Better than you might think

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Upon receiving my order, I immediately checked the portion size.

Pretty Singaporean, I know, but let me explain.

Just recall the last time you had biryani. Apart from taste, chances are that you commented on the portion size.

It's just part of the biryani experience.

Carb-heavy, an accompanying protein of your choice, doused in curry. What's not to like?

What caught me off guard was that, for $2, I was actually getting a decently sized meal.

This biryani might be a little on the light side if you're famished, but it's far from an appetiser.

It wouldn't be fair to compare it to biryanis I've had before — most of them cost four to five times more. There'll most likely be a difference in quality.

Regardless, I cleaned up this plate of biryani just the same.

The basmati rice was fluffy and arrived warm, which is always good. The butter chicken, on the other hand, wasn't spectacular.

While flavourful, it lacked the rich creaminess that's key in a good bowl of butter chicken.

Do note that, unlike most biryanis, this one does not come with poppadoms and achar on the side.

But maybe this is just me expecting a little too much.

While there's no clear star of the show, the price of the meal alone can take that title.

Do note that there is an islandwide delivery charge of $10 with every order. And for specific delivery timings, prepare to fork out $20 for that.

Not all about profit

https://www.tiktok.com/@twodollarbiryani/video/7212221675411229959?lang=en

Twodollarbiryani goes far beyond simply making a profit.

Popo, the man behind this business, mentioned in a TikTok video that he aims to "give everyone the opportunity to have good food at a good price".

He is also doing his part for the vulnerable in Singapore.

For every 10 packets of biryani sold, Twodollarbiryani will donate one packet to the less fortunate, according to Popo.

The reaction thus far has been overwhelming, to say the least.

In fact, it's reached a point where Twodollarbiryani can no longer operate as a home-based business.

Last week, Popo announced that they'll be expanding to a central kitchen in order to ramp up production and cater to more orders.

ALSO READ: This $1 nasi lemak is so popular, it's sold out weeks ahead

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.