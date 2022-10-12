'It can be minimal cost': The couple from Singapore's first 'phygital' wedding spill the beans on their fairy-tale metaverse bash

Here comes the bride, all dressed in bytes. Yes, you read that right. With Zoom weddings so 2021, there is a new way to take your online wedding celebrations to a whole other level.

Meet Singapore's very first 'phygital' (think physical meets digital) wedding couple, 36-year-old Clarence Chan and 32-year-old Joanne Chan. The couple boldly went where no local man (or woman) have ever been before by holding their nuptials in the Web 3.0 metaverse recently on Sept 17.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the couple shares that the digital seeds of romance were sowed early on in their relationship with Clarence wooing his other half by gifting her her first non-fungible token (NFT) - Tasty Toastys. Therefore, it wasn't such a stretch for the the couple to tie the knot in the 3D metaverse platform Sandbox.

But they decided to take things up a notch. Besides looking to introduce the Web 3.0 phenomenon to their family and friends, Clarence and Joanne wanted to integrate their online and offline marriage celebrations into one seamless experience.

The history-making couple blurs the line between reality and the metaverse. PHOTO: Clarence and Joanne Chan

Held at the classy Alkaff Mansion, the fairy-tale 'phygital' wedding was achieved through clever interplay between the Sandbox metaverse and real-life venue.

Local music entrepreneur Clarence has had exposure to Web 3.0 in the course of his work, and so possesses the technical know-how to plan and pull off a digital wedding. A Web 3.0 enthusiast, he is optimistic that the digital revolution will be the way forward given the benefits it brings - serving as a "window to open up people's imagination to keeping records and presenting content".

The Bandwagon founder explains that in Web 3.0, "the underlying technology of the blockchain allows us to have immutable records... and links in digital assets on chain". Therefore, this creates a community of users who bond over online interests and make up a shared 3D virtual world.

Clarence and Joanne's seamless phygital wedding march-in. PHOTO: Clarence and Joanne Chan

But what makes the metaverse different from the virtual world of yesteryears? Clarence states that it is the fact that there are now shared elements such as a common currency, wearables and NFTs which are recognised beyond just the blockchain record.

A (metaverse) fairy-tale wedding

So is a metaverse wedding worth the effort? Apparently yes, if you ask Singapore's first 'phygital' wedding couple.

With Covid-19 travel restrictions still in place in some countries, it is still proving quite the challenge to gather family and friends from across the globe in one place. However, in the case of a metaverse wedding, physical boundaries no longer matter as wedding guests simply log on to the shared online virtual space regardless of their current whereabouts.

But the upsides don't just end there! Drawing from his own Web 3.0 experiences, Clarence states that he notices that people are generally more "creative" when in the metaverse. Armed with a wide range of avatar customisation tools, metaverse users can live out their wildest dreams and take any form they desire.

A taste of the metaverse wedding guest avatars. PHOTO: Clarence and Joanne Chan

Furthermore, with every conceivable move a click or button away, people tend to be less shy and more 'on' for any digital shenanigans. For example, in real life, wedding guests might avoid the dance floor for fear of embarrassment. But online, people are more likely to make their avatars dance freely without feeling weird and being judged.

Besides making the guests more creative, holding a virtual wedding can also stoke the imagination of the lucky couple as well. Sharing more details about their metaverse nuptials, Clarence and Joanne disclose that certain elements in their digital wedding would have been impossible to achieve in real life.

Highlighting the humongous digital Supertrees, the couple wanted to incorporate the local icon as it was a key part of their dating history. Likewise, they also managed to feature a light-up dance floor to go with their retro disco theme even if it would have been close to impossible for the real (physical) thing! Perhaps Clarence sums it up best, "the metaverse should be about recreating something that is impossible".

The downside of (digital) love

Every rose has its thorns, even in the metaverse. And just like a traditional physical wedding, there are challenges when it comes to saying 'I do' on Web 3.0.

Juggling their day-to-day jobs while planning two weddings, the couple reveals that it can get a tad "stressful" with all the digital legwork. Working with pioneering Web 3.0 agency, Smobler Studios, they reveal that many of their weekends were spent ironing out their metaverse wedding details.

Complicating things further is the fact that their wedding director is based out of Hawaii, meaning that the couple had to conduct their Web 3.0 wedding discussion late Saturday nights or early Sunday mornings. In total, Joanne reveals that one can expect an average of "two to three meetings" and a separate voice recording session in order to make your digital love a reality.

Though the process sounds tedious, the good thing is that the grateful couple did not have to get into the nitty-gritty when it came to design or creative concept with Smobler Studios taking the lead. But what if you choose to be hands-on? Where should you begin if you and your other half wants to embark on the metaverse path of marital bliss?

Digital love 101: How to plan a metaverse wedding

A metaverse matrimony is still relatively new waters for all, and often times, people are clueless on how to get started.

As previously mentioned above, there is always the option of leaving it to the Web 3.0 experts if you and your beloved are metaverse noobs. All you have to do is present your wedding brief, and let the Web 3.0 agency do the rest.

From environmental design right down to customisable NFT wedding tokens, expect to fork out around $10,000 to $20,000 for the perfect digital ceremony (without lifting a finger) according to Clarence.

But if you are the sort who loves to get your hands dirty, then all you have to do is follow these four simple steps.

First things first, there isn't going to be a party if you don't have a space for it. Hence, you will need to head into the virtual world and buy a piece of land. This bare digital landscape will serve as the foundation for your event - allowing you to build up your venue, props and more. The digital plot, when purchased, is yours for life.

And the cost? Depending on the metaverse platform you decide on, Clarence shares that the average price of a metaverse plot of land is around $2,000. Much like in real-life Singapore, expect the price to go up based on the land size and location in the virtual world.

Once you get the digital deed, it's time for step two. With a plot to call your own, it's time to unleash the hidden designer inside you. With the sky as the limit, you are only bounded by your own imagination as you build the venue of your dreams. Case in point, Clarence and Joanne's wedding venue.

Professing a shared love for colonial architecture, the couple wanted to continue the classic heritage theme that ran through their proposal and pre-wedding photo shoot. Having already incorporated Capella and Raffles' Hotel in their pre-wedding journey, Clarence and Joanne settled on the elegant Alkaff Mansion as their wedding venue - staying true to their classic heritage theme.

Moving on, we get to the life of the wedding party - the people! For step three, the main focus is on the metaverse characters. With each metaverse platform likely to come with their own voxel editor, Clarence shares that creating and customising an avatar - and their accompanying accessories - can be as simple as a drag-and-drop software.

Metaverse avatars can be easily created using voxel editors. PHOTO: Clarence and Joanne Chan

For metaverse avatars, it can range from the photo-realistic to the whimsical. Sandbox metaverse co-founder Sebastien Borget's avatar is so well-designed that Clarence states that it's practically a splitting image of the Frenchman who had the pleasure of solemnising their digital wedding.

But if designing avatars doesn't sound like your thing, there's no harm in asking for a little help online. Clarence is quick to point out the number of Web 3.0 freelancers who are happy to lend a designing hand. He adds that there a multitude of online portals which can connect you with the perfect metaverse designer without crazy over-the-top prices.

Ultimately, the cost of a metaverse wedding is dependent on you. Of course, if you choose to be hands-on and do things yourself, Clarence states matter-of-factly that "it can be minimal cost" with just "time and effort" as your only virtual wedding expanses.

'Phygital' memories are forever

Having made history as the first local 'phygital' wedding couple, Clarence and Joanne have a lot to be proud of. They've proven themselves to be ahead of the curve, but what are their personal highlights?

For Joanne, she shares that she is still blown away by the level of detail in her avatar design. Having selected an exquisite designer wedding gown in real life, the bride was amazed that Smobler Studios were able to "recreate everything right down to the details" - the cutting, design and all.

The bride all decked out in her true-to-real-life designer wedding gown. PHOTO: Clarence and Joanne Chan

In addition, Joanne also appreciates the fact that the people who mattered most to her were represented in the metaverse. She mentions the fact that her treasured pet dog Bella was not only physically, but also digitally there by her side.

Bella, Joanne's pet dog, was by her side both in reality and the metaverse. PHOTO: Clarence and Joanne

As for Clarence, it is the elements of integration between real life and the virtual world that stood out for him. He still gushes on about their 'phygital' wedding march-in which saw the couple introduce themselves in the metaverse before seamlessly physically walking into the ballroom at Alkaff Mansion.

Also, Clarence is particularly proud of their exclusive wedding NFTs. He shares that they made 200 NFTs available for their wedding guests and over 75 per cent of them were redeemed. Each NFT, containing info such as their wedding details, collection number and chain id, acts as an on-chain record that the owner was there at the wedding. Best wedding token ever if you ask us.

Happily ever after in the metaverse

Having broken new ground in the digital realm, what's next for Clarence and Joanne in the metaverse?

Clarence shares that they don't see their metaverse marriage celebration as an "one-off event", but rather the first one in their Web 3.0 journey. He shares that they will be using the virtual spatial web environment for the couple's other shared milestone events such as anniversaries, baby shower and beyond!

By doing so, the couple hopes to establish an "on-chain record of their love journey" which they can share with their family and friends. It also further strengthen relationship bonds by allowing Clarence and Joanne to track who has been along with them every step in the metaverse.

Lastly, they hope that these metaversal events will also serve as a way for their future kids and grandkids to "look back on-chain... to see our journey".

"By then, the 3D metaverse will be very commonplace so they can dive in this virtual spatial web environment to recreate what it was like for us back then. That’s our goal," says Clarence.

Much like flipping through a fully immersive 3D photo album, except that the pages will never turn yellow, and will last a lifetime.

After all, isn't love suppose to be forever? Just like the blockchain.

