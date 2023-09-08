'It is heartbreaking': Popular 81-year-old confectionery Onan Road Karipap announces closure

Singapore has once against lost another legendary food-and-beverage establishment.

Indian Muslim Bakery & Confectionery, also more fondly known as Onan Road Karipap, announced in a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 7) that it will be closing.

Its last day will be on Sunday (Sept 10).

The post has since gone viral and garnered more than 330 comments and 1,200 shares.

The business has eight decades of rich history and specialises in karipaps (curry puffs), pastries and cakes.

"Our shop has been opened since 1942 with the sweat and tears of many of our family members and workers of past and present, and it is heartbreaking to announce its closure," read the post.

The owners also requested that the public respect their decision on the sudden move and not enquire on the reason for the closure.

A quick search by AsiaOne found that their online delivery platform and Instagram have already been deactivated.

Unsurprisingly, many of their patrons flocked to the comment section to share how sad they were.

Others also reminisced about the fond memories they have of Onan Road Karipap.

One even said that his late father used to work here many years ago.

