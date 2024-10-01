'It is time for us to say goodbye': Potato Head at Keong Saik Road makes way for new concept after 10 years

For the past 10 years, the iconic heritage building at 36 Keong Saik Road has been home to Potato Head Singapore, a multi-concept dining destination that's loved for its excellent burgers and drinks.

However, the space as we know it will soon make way for something new.

This was announced by Potato Head in an emotional Instagram post on Monday (Sept 30).

"After a decade of service and almost half a million guests later, it is time for us to say goodbye to our dear venue in Singapore," the post read.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAijFAPyvXj/[/embed]

"We're extremely proud to have contributed to some good times in the city over the years and to have shared our rooftop with so many local and international talents. We had some fun parties!"

The staff were also thanked for their hard work over the years.

"We wouldn’t have been able to do this without our incredible team – we cannot thank them enough for their efforts, and we wish them all the best in their next journeys."

Started in Bali back in 2010

A write-up on Potato Head's website shared how its founder, Jakarta-born Ronald Akili, opened the brand's first dining and lifestyle hub in Bali back in 2010.

In 2014, they launched their first overseas outpost in Singapore, reported local media outlets.

The dining and bar concept spanned three floors and comprised a dining hall on the second floor, a studio bar on the third as well as a rooftop bar.

However, the closure might not mark the end of the brand's presence in Singapore.

At the end of the post, the team hinted at plans in the pipeline for the space.

"Keep an eye on our socials to get a glimpse of our next reimagination of 36 Keong Saik Road in the coming days," they shared.

In the comments, they also told a netizen that they're "not closing down for good" and are making way for something new.

In the meantime, their Desa Potato Head flagship in Bali will remain open for business.

AsiaOne has reached out to Potato Head for more details.

In the comments section, several netizens expressed sadness over the news.

Many others shared fond memories of the good times they had at the speakeasy bar-cum-restaurant.

And some were simply excited for the new concept.

ALSO READ: Oriole Coffee + Bar to close after 16 years, will have 1-for-1 full-pint beer promotion

melissateo@asiaone.com