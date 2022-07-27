Italian restaurants in Singapore approved by an Italian: Kucina, iO Italian Osteria and... Saizeriya?

Edoardo Liotta, or Eddie, was born in the US and raised in Singapore. But due to his Italian background, people have often asked him for recommendations on authentic Italian dining spots.

Being a content creator, it's no surprise that Eddie, who also goes by Mozzarellapapi, went one step further and created a TikTok series where he "reviews Italian restaurants so you don't have to".

It's a win-win, really. He helps us sift out Italian restaurant hits from the misses, while he gets to head out for (hopefully) a good meal.

IO Italian Osteria

https://www.tiktok.com/@mozzarellapapi/video/7098638226138664193?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7005884870698878465

Eastside foodies might know this popular Italian joint.

IO Italian Osteria is sure to hit the spot if you're looking for a bit of home-style Italian cooking. Even Eddie admitted that this is one of his favourite places for Italian food.

This time around, he was out for a meal with the family and they did not hold back when it came to ordering some grub.

"We just asked the staff to bring an assortment of starters so we could try a variety," he wrote.

Eddie approved of everything on the table — from the assortment of paninis to the eggplant parmigiana ($14) and rice balls stuffed with cheese and tomato sauce, known as suppli ($9).

Although the restaurant did not have many vegetarian options, Eddie wanted to put a word in for the staff who were "really helpful" and customised two pasta dishes for him and his sister.

Another tip from Eddie is to not leave the restaurant without some of their delectable pastries as it tastes "just like the ones in Italy".

That's a bold statement in itself but if anyone would know anything about authentic Italian bakes, it's probably a man with an Italian background.

Address: 4 Hillview Rise, #02 - 01, Singapore 667979

Kucina Italian Restaurant

https://www.tiktok.com/@mozzarellapapi/video/7123910487259041025?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7005884870698878465

His most recent Italian food adventure took him to Kucina, located in the basement of a shopping mall, Kinex.

While it may not be what you think of when picturing an "Italian restaurant", let's not knock it before trying it.

Throughout his meal, Eddie was impressed by the authenticity of the food served.

The burattina ($19.90) starter had "really fresh" ingredients which Eddie enjoyed. The caponata pizza and ravioli were great as well but there was one clear winner dish at this dinner table.

"My favourite was the gnocchi just because the creamy and crunchy textures were so decadent."

This restaurant is halal-certified so if you're on the lookout for Muslim-friendly and authentic Italian food, Kucina is your spot.

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Road, Kinex #B1-09/10, Singapore 437157

Saizeriya

https://www.tiktok.com/@mozzarellapapi/video/7086046623956045058?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7005884870698878465

An Italian enjoying a meal at Saizeriya. There has to be a punchline somewhere, right?

We have to add a caveat — Eddie did not exactly love everything he ordered but it wasn't a disastrous meal either.

"Honestly, it's my first time here and the menu is not giving me good, it's not giving me authentic. I don't even know what half of this stuff is but you got to try it at least once in your life," he said.

The carbonara and bolognese were a straight no-go but he did enjoy the pizza and ravioli.

Eddie described how thin-crusted and cheesy the pizza was and considering that it only costs $5, he'd "probably come back again".

His friends agreed and mentioned that it's actually half decent. The ravioli received a similar review with Eddie saying how the dish was "addictive" and "bad in a good way".

So the next time a snobby friend refuses a meet-up at Saizeriya — or refers to it as 'Sighzeriya' — remind them that an Italian man had a meal there and was completely fine with it.

ALSO READ: Review: Gary's pairs traditional Italian flavours with Japanese influences at Rochester Park

amierul@asiaone.com