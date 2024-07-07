'It's the best halal Hainanese chicken rice': Local celebrity couple Sheikh Haikel, Anna Belle Francis open their 'dream' restaurant in Bugis

North Bridge Road welcomes a brand new food establishment, adding to its collection of eclectic and diverse food options.

Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice officially launches on Sunday (July 7) and the restaurant specialises in halal Hainanese chicken rice.

The brains behind the business are no other than local celebrity couple Sheikh Haikel and Anna Belle Francis.

On July 4, Anna took to Instagram to commemorate the official opening of the new restaurant.

The caption read: "Huge thank you to our friends who made this happen."

Anna also mentioned that 2024 happens to be a special year for the couple.

The 46-year-old added: "And on our 25th year [of being married], we opened a chicken rice restaurant. This has always been a dream for Sheikh and it has come true!"

On his own social media account, Sheikh announced the launch of Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice.

In the clip, the rapper managed to squeeze in a bold statement about the food served at his new restaurant.

"It's the best halal Hainanese chicken rice," he said proudly.

A number of notable names were seen congratulation Sheikh on the restaurant's opening—including local actors Patricia Mok, Diana Ser and former Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza.

At the time of writing, Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice has not released a menu nor price list online.

Apart from the usual suspects of steamed and roasted chicken rice, diners can also feast on menu items such as crispy chicken skin, beef kong bak bao and chicken congee.

Address: 783 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198751

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 9.30pm

