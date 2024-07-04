MasterChef Asia finalist Lennard Yeong and LG Han from Labyrinth to open har cheong gai stall at Junction 8

If you live near Bishan, lucky you because there is a new F&B establishment on the block — Har Har Chicken.

The stall specialises in har cheong gai, which (for the uninitiated) is fried chicken marinated in prawn paste.

In an Instagram post on June 25, MasterChef Asia finalist Lennard Yeong shared that he co-founded the business with LG Han, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Labyrinth, and two other business partners, Jian Li Tay and Bevin Desker.

He revealed that the business had been in the works for more than a year and will officially open on Friday (July 5) at Junction 8.

"It's been challenging but very fascinating and exciting building up a brand entirely from scratch, getting to work with some very talented friends along the way," he shared.

"And although I'm handling more of the marketing side of things, our fried chicken recipe is in much safer hands with LG Han of Restaurant Labyrinth fame, alongside our business partners Jian Li and Bevin. We cannot wait to serve you next month."

AsiaOne has reached out to Lennard and LG Han for more details.

According to Har Har Chicken's menu, there are har cheong gai chicken wings, chunks and cutlets.

If you want to pair your chicken with fries, there is the Har-ty Fry Box, which comes with either two wings or one wing and cutlet.

There are also options like the Har-ty Rice Box, which comes with either two chicken wings, a cutlet or a wing and cutlet.

Those who prefer their chicken wedged between two buns can opt for the Har-burger, which features a har cheong boneless chicken thigh with either spicy sriracha mayo or original mayo.

If you're a little strapped for cash, get the Saver Rice Box or Saver Fry Box, which each come with just one piece of chicken.

Har Har Chicken also has 'har la carte' sides like achar-slaw, chicken rice and fries.

Address: 9 Bishan Place, Mall, B1-K15 Junction 8, Singapore 579837

Opening hours: Daily, 10.30am to 9.45pm

