'It's creepy-crawly season': This local bar has insect-topped cocktails for Halloween

Grasshoppers or crickets? Have your pick.

Halloween is around the corner and Chupitos, a bar located in Clarke Quay, has decided to spruce up its menu just for the occasion.

Forget regular old cocktails, Chupitos is upping the ante this spooky season by daring its customers to have a taste of their insect-topped drinks.

On Oct 26, the bar will be throwing a Beetlejuice-inspired party called Beetlejooze, with live band performances, a DJ spinning all night and of course, cocktails and shooters garnished with insects.

They made the announcement on its socials on Oct 7, with the caption reading: "It's creepy-crawly season at Chupitos."

Guests can also try their hand at making their own drinks with the provided bicycle blender and those who want to up their selfie game can get their face done-up by the resident face painter.

The extravaganza begins at 6pm and with all the activities available, it's likely to be an unforgettable experience.

"Come dressed in your creepiest Halloween costumes and join the fun. Come thirsty and leave buzzing!" Chupitos said in the caption.

Now, on to the actual drinks.

There are three insect-topped cocktails to choose from and they come with creative names like Hell Hopper, Cricket Kiss and Love Bugs.

Hell Hopper is a flaming passion fruit drink topped with a grasshopper, while Cricket Kiss is a rum and berry slush paired with a crunchy cricket.

If you're feeling romantic, Love Bug is a mango and tequila drink with a side of spicy crickets.

And those who prefer shots can try the Bugged Out Shots.

These exclusive drinks will be available from Oct 24 to 31.

Insects taking over Singapore menus

Chupitos isn't the only business in Singapore that's added a different protein option to their menu.

Since the Singapore Food Agency's approval of the consumption of 16 species of insects in July, many in the local F&B scene have responded by tweaking their menus accordingly.

In September, Takagi Ramen released new ramen options for Halloween, but the real highlight was that diners could add mealworms as toppings to their dish.

House of Seafood is also looking to launch insect-infused dishes, offering superworms, crickets and silkworm pupae.

