'It's not Food-King good': Titus Low reviews prison food and life, talks about Dee Kosh catch-up

Staying true to his promise in his last video, Titus Low is back on TikTok to break the silence on his recent prison experience.

He was sentenced to three weeks jail for nude content and defying a police order, and was released last Wednesday (Nov 9).

The 22-year-old OnlyFans creator responded to his fans' curious questions about life behind bars in a slew of four videos released over the last four days.

In the first clip, Titus addressed the biggest question on his audience minds – did he manage to meet up with jailed YouTuber Dee Kosh?

Addressing the elephant in the room, Titus shared that since they are both classified under short-sentence prisoners, he was "bound" to cross paths with the former DJ who was jailed for various sexual offences.

He said that Dee Kosh was very helpful in their interactions, sharing with him the entire prison experience and imparting some personal advice on survival.

Moving on, Titus addressed the issue of prison food.

The Only Creamery owner was clearly not impressed with the food he was served inside Changi Prison branding it "bland" and only giving it a score of "one out of 10".

Titus added on that since that was the only food was available, he couldn't be "choosy". At least he had a sense of humour about the matter and closed the chapter on prison food by saying that "it's not Food-King good" – a cheeky nod to the popular YouTube food series fronted by Dee Kosh.

Though he didn't live for the food, Titus managed to keep himself together and survived his prison ordeal.

Recounting his prison ordeal, he described his first seven days inside as a "tough one" as he was in an isolation cell with no "contact with the outside world other than like the prison staff".

Luckily, things improved after that as Titus had some company in the form of new cell mates that he could talk to.

He also shared that he spent most of his time inside his cell "mediating, exercising and just thinking about life".

Finally, taking the time to address his lack of a prison haircut, Titus explained that he was exempted from having his head shaved because his sentence was less than 30 days. This is in accordance with the Singapore Prisons Regulations, Section 88.

However, in the comments section, Titus shared that Dee Kosh wasn't as lucky as him and that the 33-year-old was now "botak". Dee Kosh was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.

Titus shared updates on former DJ Dee Kosh who was jailed for sexual offences. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

Closing off, Titus revealed that prison had done him some good with the local influencer believing firmly in second chances.

"As someone who just came out of prison, I do believe that everyone deserves a second chance at life."

While netizens were mostly encouraging down in the comments section, some were sceptical if prison had changed Titus since he was in there for a relatively short period of time.

Some netizens were skeptical if three weeks in prison is enough time for a person to change. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

Others were cynical with one netizen claiming that Titus is "milking the prison content".

One netizen commented that Titus seemed to be milking the most out of his prison experience. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

