'It wasn't the best experience': Titus Low out of prison, netizens question why no haircut

After spending three weeks behind bars, Titus Low is finally a free man.

The Singapore influencer was released yesterday (Nov 9) after serving his prison sentence for publishing nude content and violating a police order.

A relived-looking Titus was picked by his 21-year-old pregnant wife Cheryl Chin, who welcomed him home along with their three fur kids (or pet dogs) in a vlog clip uploaded to her TikTok. The couple recently announced that they were expecting a baby girl at an intimate party.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cherb8ar/video/7163962755739847937?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

Titus, 22, who celebrated his newfound freedom with a new TikTok video, updated his fans on his status and well-being.

Sharing his whereabouts for the last three weeks, the Singaporean OnlyFans creator summed up his prison stint by saying that "it wasn't the best experience".

Now that he's done with prison, Titus shared that he is glad that his sentence is over and is "ready to move on from this chapter and continue on with life".

The Only Creamery boss concluded his personal update – which has garnered over 324,000 views and over 23,000 likes – by calling fans to drop any prison-related questions which he promised to address next time in the comments section.

As expected, netizens aired their burning prison questions ranging from "Did you ever drop your soap?" to "How's the food?"

Most netizens were active in the comments asking their burning prison-related questions from food to dropping one's soap. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

But the most-asked question in the comments section proved to be about Titus' haircut (or lack of one).

One of the most popular questions posed to Titus is regarding the lack of a shaved head - the signature prison haircut. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

Prisoners typically must shave their head or keep their hair "cut close" while in jail, but a quick check with the Singapore Prisons Regulations, Section 88 states that only prisoners whose sentence exceeds one month are required to do so.

Other questions posed were a little more candid like a netizen who asked about Titus' prison skincare regime as well as if he saw fellow YouTuber Dee Kosh while behind bars. Dee Kosh, 33 was handed a 32-week prison sentence after being found guilty of various sexual offences.

Candid questions in the comments also include his prison skincare regime as well as if he saw jailed fellow YouTuber Dee Kosh. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

Another fellow influencer Luke Chan joined in the action in the comments teasing the possibility of a possible collaboration – "Bro do case with me, we go inside sit and collab tgt [sic]." The 26-year-old is the co-founder of Bluebird News, a podcast about local current affairs and trending topics.

Bluebird News co-founder Luke Chan also got in the action in the comments section, suggesting a potential collab between the two. Screengrab/TikTok/tituslow

Titus' previous collaboration with Ms Puiyi caused a minor kerfuffle after he was seen behaving suggestively with the Malaysian influencer in a TikTok video which prompted an emotional response from his wife Cheryl.

