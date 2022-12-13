It's the OG cinnamon roll: American chain Cinnabon to open first Singapore outlet in 2023

In the world of cinnamon rolls, there is one that stands out from the rest.

A fan of Netflix series Better Call Saul? Then, you'll be well aware of the iconic American chain Cinnabon.

Finally, you'll get a chance to enjoy its famed cinnamon roll as Cinnabon will be opening its first Singapore outlet in February 2023.

It will be located in the basement of Raffles City Shopping Centre. In fact, the store hoarding is already up.

Cinnabon Singapore announced the opening of its upcoming outlet on Dec 2, much to the glee and excitement of potential customers.

Its classic cinnamon roll uses cinnamon from the mountains of West Sumatra.

Combine that with warm tender dough and its signature cream cheese frosting, it's an irresistible treat that'll leave you clamouring for more.

No worries though, there's the option to get a CinnaPack — multiple cinnamon rolls in a box.

There has been no specific menu announced at the time of writing.

But if its website is anything to go by, get ready for sweet treats like churros, doughnuts and cookies.

The first Cinnabon opened in Seattle in 1985. Almost four decades on, it has grown into an international chain with outlets in 50 countries.

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-60, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: To be confirmed

