Instagram lovers rejoice: Cafe Kitsune officially opens its Singapore outlet on Dec 1

Eagle-eyed passers-by at Capitol Singapore have noticed for some time now.

The Stamford Road mall was going to welcome a famous new tenant, Cafe Kitsune. It was just a matter of when.

For now, the world-renowned French-Japanese chain is in its soft launch phase and will officially open its Singapore outlet on Thursday (Dec 1), according to media reports.

Items on the menu to get excited about include the strawberry shortcake ($13), matcha croissant ($13) and matcha eclair ($11).

Pairing them with the cafe's wide selection of coffee is an option.

But you can also consider matching your sweet treats with Cafe Kitsune's iced dirty matcha ($9.50) or iced earl grey dark chocolate ($9.50).

On top of the food and beverages on offer, Cafe Kitsune's highly Instagrammable interior is something of a standout that local cafe lovers will likely appreciate.

So come with your phones and cameras fully charged.

This Singapore outlet is only the fifth Cafe Kitsune in Southeast Asia, with the other outlets located in Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

Address: 13 Stamford Road, #01-11, Capitol Singapore, Singapore 178905

Opening hours: Daily 10am to 10pm

