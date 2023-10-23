'It's very encouraging': Singaporeans touched by Gen Z canteen stall owner who gave out free bento boxes before closure

After nine months of blood, sweat and tears, 23-year-old Reuben Koh decided to shutter his Thai food canteen stall at St Andrew's Junior College (SAJC).

Apart from having to fret over moving out of the unit, he also has to worry about the leftover raw ingredients in his kitchen, which have an expiry date.

Rather than waste these perfectly good food items, Reuben decided to cook them up into bento boxes, and distribute them to the community for free.

The giveaway was held on Sunday (Oct 22) at 211D Compassvale Lane from 5.30pm to 6pm.

Word about Reuben's charity initiative spread quickly and many came down to show their support.

In fact, some supporters even gave Reuben money to thank him for his kindness, shared 8world, who visited his donation drive.

In total, he distributed around 85 bento boxes.

Support and love from all around

Before Reuben even arrived with the food, around 20 people had already gathered at the void deck of the meetup location at 5pm, reported 8world.

However, some of these interested parties were unaware that they had to fill out a Google Forms beforehand to express interest and were unable to claim a bento box.

There were also several people who were there not to redeem a bento box, but to donate money to Reuben as a show of support.

"I think it's very encouraging that he's doing his own thing. I think whatever setbacks that he may have, [he can just] use it as a way to learn and improve upon," said a 47-year-old man surnamed Ke, who was one of Reuben's supporters.

Even one of the students Reuben served at SAJC came down to cheer him on.

"The food he cooks is very delicious, and there are often long queues in the school cafeteria," said the 17-year-old.

Speaking to 8world, Reuben shared that he thought it would be good to give out the bento boxes and "help other people".

"As someone that [used to] always worry about food, if I can help somebody else, I would."

AsiaOne has reached out to Reuben for more details.

According to a since-expired post on his Instagram story, Reuben still has about 30 packets of chicken mince and 20 packets of beef mince that have yet to be claimed.

Those keen can express their interest on his Google Forms.

