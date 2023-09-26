It's a woman's world: Experience labour pains with this birth simulator in JB

The thought of giving birth can be scary or daunting for some, and you've probably heard horror stories from mothers and friends, which certainly doesn't help ease those fears.

But for those curious about what labour pains feel like without having to endure the real deal, we've got something for you.

Across the Causeway in Johor Bahru (JB), there's a place where you can experience simulated labor pains and even menstrual cramps - we’re looking at the men who think women are exaggerating when Aunt Flo visits them monthly.

Located in Mount Austin, the BangHistory Amusement Escape & Lounge & Smash Centre aka BangHistory offers this novel childbirth experience.

According to their website, everyone is encouraged to give it a try, including your boyfriend or husband who otherwise wouldn't have the chance to experience it in real life.

The simulation can replicate labour pains or menstrual cramps at pain levels that can go as high as 120!

Each session lasts for 10 minutes, but when you're in pain, those minutes can feel like an eternity.

Basing it off of people who actually tried it, the childbirth simulation appears to be a truly intense experience.

One Google reviewer mentioned that it was truly eye-opening.

While another gave it a five-star rating, highlighting the pregnancy simulation.

Participating in this unique experience will set you back RM25 (S$7.28).

But that's not all that BangHistory has to offer. It's a multi-concept entertainment venue, so rest assured that your day trip here will be worth it.

For those who love the thrill of solving mysteries, there are horror-themed escape rooms like the Cecil Hotel and Hong Kong Broadcasting Station.

And if you need a cathartic release, there's even a rage room where you can shatter glasses to your heart's content.

After all the excitement, you can head down to the bar lounge area and unwind with a refreshing cocktail or two.

ALSO READ: I visited a new dog cafe in JB to play with fat chow chows, here's why it's worth braving the Causeway jam for

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.