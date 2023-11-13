I've lived at Harbourlights condo for 2 years: Here's my review of what it's like to live there

Harbourfront strikes an odd balance in the hearts of Singaporeans - it's both a celebrated entertainment hub and a place whose residential charm might be a bit overstated. On paper, the area is a unique blend of different things that you don't see in other areas of Singapore: home to Sentosa Island, the thrills of Universal Studios, and the colossal VivoCity, a shopping behemoth with more than 250 retail sanctuaries.

And through Mount Faber, the location offers a peaceful escape right in the heart of the city. At Keppel Bay, residents can enjoy views of the marina just a short drive from downtown. This area is also part of the Greater Southern Waterfront project, which is expected to bring new life and excitement to Singapore's city living.

Despite the fanfare, there lies Harbourlights Condo - a development that doesn't quite make the headlines.

It's this understated project that might tell the true tale of living in Harbourfront - a narrative of a region teetering between the every day and the extraordinary, underappreciated by some yet perhaps overestimated by others.

Overlooking the West Coast Highway, it is a freehold condo that was completed in 1997. With only 139 units, it's a small but cosy development.

Its biggest selling points are rather obvious. Located just across VivoCity, residents have access to the North-East and Circle line at Harbourfront Station, along with a plethora of lifestyle options nearby.

Even so, with its location and freehold tenure, interested homeowners of Harbourlights have to take into account that the project is currently undergoing a potential en-bloc, similar to the likes of nearby Telok Blangah House.

In this piece, we speak to MV, who moved into Harbourlights with his wife back in 2021 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. After staying at the project for almost two years, here's what they have to say about their experience so far living in this development.

Comparing other projects to Harbourlights Condo

As a young couple, MV and his wife shared the typical set of considerations when looking for a home:

Reasonably priced,

A comfortably sized unit,

A centralised location and one other (increasingly common) factor:

A pet-friendly neighbourhood (in their case, dog-friendly)

"When we were looking for a home at that time, I had to take into account our lifestyle and needs, which mainly revolved around our dogs. My wife and I come second", joked MV.

Having lived in an old condo previously, the couple naturally gravitated towards older projects while on the hunt for their new home.

"With dogs, space was something that was very important to us. And looking at our budget, we knew that an older condo would be something that would be more suitable for us if we wanted to stay in that neighbourhood. We agreed that we would rather pay a premium for a larger unit than for a newer apartment," shared MV.

As someone who lives with dogs too, I fully understand their considerations and would also worry about my pets acclimatising to the new neighbourhood.

"On top of making sure that the size was comfortable for us, we also surveyed the neighbourhood to make sure that daily walks were conducive and enjoyable. I advise those living with dogs to do the same when getting a home", advises MV.

Apart from being just across Harbourfront MRT Station and VivoCity to do their shopping and grocery runs, it was near MV's parents' place. Needless to say, the location at Harbourlights ticked off all their checkboxes.

"I wanted to find a place that was convenient to visit my family since we meet up often. In terms of location, Harbourlights was the perfect fit for us so we were already quite sold at that point. It's also nice that we can take the dogs to Sentosa for a short escape from time to time", shared MV.

What made Harbourlights Condo stand out

While the couple did tour several other options, what made Harbourlights stand out even further to MV was its layout.

"This is purely our personal preference, but my wife and I agreed that we didn't like to be greeted by an open kitchen upon entering the apartment. And most of the apartments that we visited had that layout, so it was quite easy for us to narrow down the list", explained MV.

To give better context, here's a layout of a typical two-bedroom unit at Harbourlights.

The final push that MV needed was, of course, its price.

"It's no secret that home prices in District 4 can be quite insane, especially if it's near VivoCity. There are Reflections at Keppel Bay, which is completely overpriced (in his opinion), while the Caribbean at Keppel Bay and Corals at Keppel Bay were out of our budget", shared MV.

While the couple did look at some of the other condos located in the West, they decided that those locations were not as ideal.

"Since we didn't own a car, we figured it would make a huge difference to our lifestyle as transportation would be another cost to factor in when bringing the dogs out. Since there's technically no need to drive when living at Harbourlights, that was probably the final push we needed", reasoned MV.

A typical day at Harbourlights Condo

Sandwiched between vast green spaces, the unique Sentosa island, Singapore's largest mall and Keppel Harbour, it's hard to run out of things to do at Harbourlights.

"Compared to bigger developments out there, Harbourlights might be a smaller condo than most are used to, but we are people who prefer a quaint and quiet community so it's right up our alley. There's also ample amount of open spaces within the development for our dogs to roam safely without disturbing anyone, so that's a big plus point", shared MV.

Needless to say, having such a big mall like VivoCity really dials up the convenience factor. Be it commuting to other parts of Singapore, picking up groceries at the huge NTUC Fairprice, eating out at restaurants or shopping, the mall would probably have everything one might need across all price points.

As for outdoor lovers, Mount Faber is located right behind the site and makes a rather scenic route for long treks and walks (and it connects to Henderson Waves and the Southern Ridges).

And like MV said, Sentosa is a quick and accessible option to enjoy the beach for a short getaway. For those who don't have to worry about bringing their dogs, there are buses and the monorail that connects right to the main island.

A look behind Harbourlights Condo's facade

While MV mainly had positive things to say about living at Harbourlights, there are the typical gripes that come with living in an older project.

"I'm not one to sugarcoat things - Harbourlights is a pretty old condo, which also means that its facilities and infrastructure are not the best. I would also say that the security, management and maintenance team could do with improvements, too", listed MV. But even with these downsides, he says that it's a small compromise to make and nothing too unbearable for the couple.

Lastly, he did point out that Harbourlights might be inaccessible for some.

"Well, there's only a car entrance to the site and can be quite a hassle to get to since pedestrians would have to climb up the hilly terrain and wait for security to open the gantry. Having a side gate accessible from the street level would be greatly appreciated since it can be quite tiring for the elderly to climb up and down the hill", shared MV.

Considerations potential buyers should know

As socially outgoing individuals, MV and his wife love to connect with their neighbours, especially amongst closer-knit communities like this.

"The people living here are mainly temporary tenants, which means that most of our forged friendships are short-lived. We often find it hard to say bye or see a constant change in faces after getting to know our neighbours".

This is an underrated point that most don't think about, but having the right community within the development can also form a very big part of the lifestyle that you want to lead.

Apart from that, a more pressing issue that interested buyers ought to know is that the development is currently undergoing a potential en-bloc.

"It's sad because it just felt like we just moved in but the project might be going through with an en-bloc now so we're trying to prepare for any changes. Those who are interested in staying here should take this into consideration", advises MV.

Apart from that, a simple search on the Master Plan shows that some immediate changes nearby include the change in zoning for the Keppel Distripark to residential use, whereas the open site along Harbourfront Avenue has been zoned for future commercial use.

And this does not include the changes brought forward by the Greater Southern Waterfront transformation. Apart from Mount Faber, the current skyline is due for a big change in the next decade.

Staying at Harbourlights Condo

Living in an old project like Harbourlights has its own set of pros and cons, though this young couple chooses to look at it from the brighter side of things. "To be honest, there's not much to complain about since we already knew what we were getting ourselves into in the first place", shared MV.

When asked about how long they are planning to stay at Harbourlights, MV hopes that it could be as long as possible. "I'll let fate decide where it'll bring us next. But we love the area and will choose to live within the same neighbourhood if given the choice. We're still young anyways, and have the energy to move", concludes MV.

ALSO READ: 'Took 3 years of planning': Couple outlines how they bought a condo at 26

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.