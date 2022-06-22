I've stayed at RoyalGreen at Bukit Timah for 2 months - here's my review of this newly built condo

For new launch condos, there's always the element of the unknown that potential buyers will have to overcome. Despite how realistic renders can get today, or how accurate a show flat model that the developers build - there's still nothing that can quite substitute for when the development is actually built.

So for buyers that want to touch, feel, and experience the condo before they sign on the dotted line, condos that have just been completed are naturally your best bet.

But if there's something even better than that, it would be to find out the real experience of living there from a resident!

This week, we had the opportunity to cover the RoyalGreen condo from the viewpoint of a resident. Emma (*not her real name for privacy reasons) and her family moved to RoyalGreen in mid-April of 2022. Together with three more adults (husband, mom, and a helper), her two young kids, and one dog, they've had a good first two months despite having to squeeze in so many people inside their unit (just a stop-gap while waiting for their renovation to complete).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like many others, RoyalGreen was not their first choice when they were still scouting for a two-bedroom CCR property for an investment, but as Emma aptly put it, the stars must have aligned to lead them to this condo.

How Other Condos Compared to RoyalGreen

Before getting into it, here are some of the properties they considered before finally choosing RoyalGreen:

Leedon Green

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

With its unique, cantilevered ground design and luxurious and manicured look, Leedon Green was one of the couple's choices. "It's a beautiful, medium-sized project in a prestigious and quiet area," said Emma, "but it did not meet my criteria of convenience." While Leedon Green is undoubtedly in a central spot, you are about a 10 to 12-minute walk away from the MRT station, which was one of their main criteria.

Irwell Hill Residences

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A mid-sized condo development just a short drive from Orchard Road, Irwell Hill Residences offers a great option for those who want convenience in city living. It's also a close walking distance away from Great World City. While it met all of Emma's expectations, their budget limited them to just the two-bedroom with one bath - which they weren't quite keen on.

Hyll on Holland

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Emma loved the layout of the unit they checked at Hyll on Holland. "Beautiful layout! I love the layout combining the dining and living room together," she said. "It fits my lifestyle of eating while watching TV." However, despite the estate having fire sales during that time, it still was some distance away from the MRT station.

Fourth Avenue Residences

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From the same developer as RoyalGreen, Fourth Avenue Residences is also in a very convenient location. It's close to prestigious schools, and driving to nature will take just a few minutes. Plus, the Sixth Avenue MRT station is right outside the development. For those who love the area, Fourth Avenue Residences is the more affordable choice given its leasehold nature.

"We were actually confirmed on Fourth Avenue Residences, but there was a fire sale for some units going in RoyalGreen at the same time," she revealed. With the prices at a closer comparison, RoyalGreen seemed to make more sense.

What Made RoyalGreen Stand Out Among Other Condos

Fourth Avenue Residences and RoyalGreen are very similar - coming from the same developer, but there are things that made the latter stand out for Emma, such as:

The indoor playground: Emma said that it came in super handy as they have very young children at home.

Closer proximity to amenities: Eating places and stores are closer to RoyalGreen. If she had to get her meals or do grocery shopping every day, she would still need to walk towards RoyalGreen before reaching Fourth Avenue.

Carparks: There's a 1:1 car park, but the management is kind enough to give her two parking slots since the condo is not entirely sold yet.

Unit layout: Emma loved the two-bedroom dumbbell design, which is very efficient for their lifestyle.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

While RoyalGreen came into the couple's consideration by coincidence, it offered them two of the best propositions compared to its competitors - the freehold title of the place and the tranquillity.

"The low-rise project does give a luxurious resort feel, so we suppose the entry price of the place for FH is acceptable," Emma said. Plus, she revealed that she's not a big fan of dark colours, so RoyalGreen's colour palette fits her preference.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What A Typical Day At RoyalGreen Looks Like

During the weekdays, the couple is busy with work while the kids are in school. Emma said that every time they drive home, they enjoy the tall towering trees with the sun casting shadows of the tree branches on their faces since the area is mainly low-rise.

"Coming back home from work is always very pleasant as it's like coming back to a hotel from a long day of work," she said. "RoyalGreen feels more of a resort home kind of lifestyle. Within the premises, there are lush greeneries everywhere."

She also shared that standing on the rooftop offers something different from the typical view most people are used to - it provides a picturesque view of the greenery all the way to Bukit Timah Hill.

Their family rarely cooks, so the convenience of having coffee shops, Bukit Timah market, or Turf City within walking distance never gets old. They also bring their children to the many playgrounds around their place to burn more energy before bedtime.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

"Weekend is best for the kids," Emma said. She added that the swimming and the playgrounds - both indoors and outdoors - are enough to keep them entertained. The family also goes to Jacob's garden, Bukit Timah hill, and Bukit Batok nature reserve for walks. Even kid-friendly shopping centres are just 10 minutes away.

"We love the lifestyle both in and out of the condo - the fun inside and the convenience of travelling to the places we frequent," Emma contentedly said.

Looking Behind The RoyalGreen Facade

As with every development, there isn't such a thing as a perfect one.

And so as great as Royalgreen has been so far for the family, there are certainly drawbacks to take note of as well.

The very first thing that came to her mind was the noise from the passing vehicles. "The main issue will be the traffic noise from Bukit Timah road. The window in the common bedroom is not soundproof."

She also added that the pathway at the exterior of the compound floods during heavy rain.

Then there's the privacy issue for most of the units. "You can see literally everyone's unit when standing on the rooftop, but mine is facing the road. I get the noisy issue, not the privacy issue."

The carpark, one of the things she loved when they moved into the place, can end up being a downside when RoyalGreen is fully sold. Her worries stem from the car park being 1:1 for residents, which means there's no designated visitor car park available. "And the public parking opposite us is limited. There are famous eateries that people frequent, making it inconvenient for our guests to find parking in the future."

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Emma also shared that the internal-facing blocks are close. "The noise level between the swimming pool is high on the weekend as main activities are all situated there." The function room, kid's pool, BBQ pit, as well as rooftop BBQ are all clumped in the same area.

And while she has tried her best to keep their children's volume low, it's pretty hard to do so, especially when they are having fun. "When I hear residents start closing their balcony door, I know we are irritating them," she admittedly said.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For those who are looking for a little more peace and quiet, Emma advised looking for the units facing the open greenery spaces.

And then there's the maintenance fee. "I'm not a big fan of the maintenance fee of $442.98 with GST for a two-bedroom unit." Though it must be said, that's always the price to pay for development with fewer units.

Regarding the unit's interior, Emma said that the soundproofing is not as well done. They can hear people using the rubbish chute and those who go in and out of their units. She shared that the walls inside their unit are partition walls. "I can hear every little sound from the other room. When we need to take work calls, we use the reading room or the rooftop."

She does really like the door height though, as it isn't the normal 2.1m and is quite a unique point to see.

As for improvements, Emma shared something that seems to be a common issue of condos in Singapore. She had a guest who wasn't treated well by the security, and remarked that "The guards should not berate people who aren't owners."

And while RoyalGreen has been completed about six months ago, Emma observed that they are still touching up the property, with many contractors coming and going every day. So for those looking to move in right away, you may still be faced with interruptions at the current time.

Finally, she was hoping that the length of time to refund deposits for booking facilities could be significantly shortened - but this could likely be improved once operations within are firmed up.

Considerations Potential Buyers Should Know

Perhaps the biggest draw that most buyers should understand is really the location of RoyalGreen.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

"We are literally seconds away to the nearest food stalls if coming from the guard house," she shared. "It's a two-minute walk to Cold Storage and just five minutes from the MRT, which also has a $12 hair salon." And that's with their slower walking pace, so it could be quicker if you are in a hurry.

The couple also enjoys the five different bars where they chill on weekend evenings.

For wet market shopping and hawker food at Bukit Timah market, Emma said it only takes a short drive, or two train stops to get there.

Most condominiums in the range of 800 to 1,200 units usually have limited amenities, but it's not the case for RoyalGreen. "We are only 285 units but with full condo facilities. This means we hardly have to fight with people to book BBQ pits, function rooms, or the tennis court."

She knows of friends who've to camp at their condo app at 12am to book the function room for special events so having easy access is definitely a luxury here.

Emma believes that current and future owners of RoyalGarden will see appreciation in holding the property in the long run with King Albert Park a new interchange for the Cross Island Line. Plus, the future of Turf City is going to be residential too, so that could help with the prices in the long run.

Staying at RoyalGreen Condominium

Despite some of the minor drawbacks faced by Emma and her family, they believe the upside of staying at RoyalGreen Condominium far outweighs the downsides. Heavy traffic might be an issue for other properties in the vicinity but not for RoyalGreen - made possible because of the Anamalai Avenue road, which connects to Bukit Timah road. "We don't have to go through the congested Sixth Avenue to enter or exit," Emma emphasises.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And since there are so many food choices and eateries around the area, there are always different options for dining. As Emma puts it, "I will never go hungry or have to wait for Grab delivery during peak hours."

When it comes to amenities, there are several unique experiences that Emma can proudly share. For instance, the iconic tennis court of RoyalGreen has become a landmark recognizable to people driving along the Bukit Timah road. She said that people will usually ask her, "Are you staying at the condo with the tennis court on top?"

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Finally, a small detail but one that only residents will be able to pick up on: The pool is always warm in the evening because it catches the warmth of the west sun in a straight line that the pools are lined up. "I'm not sure if the architect planned this for RoyalGreen but I really appreciate that," Emma said. For parents concerned about their children catching a cold, this is an underrated point.

In the meantime, they're planning to move before 2023, so they can move into her in-law's newly renovated place. "We are hoping the rental of this place will be good when the unit comes onto the market."

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.