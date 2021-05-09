In a hurry to move? Here are 23 new launch condominiums that will reach TOP in 2021/22

There are just some people that don’t like buying just from a showflat model – they need to see the actual product. Some others may have time constraints and need to move in by a certain date – this could be due to expanding family size, or just a change in environment due to the pandemic.

Whatever the reason, there will naturally always be a demand for condos that are approaching their completion date.

In short, there are about 23 condos receiving their Temporary Occupancy Permit (TOP) in 2021/22, from the much-awaited Parc Esta to the gigantic Jadescape.

At this point, you may think it’s a little late to buy a unit – but some buyers have specifically waited till now. Here’s a quick look at what’s still available, and why you might buy at this late stage:

New launch condos reaching TOP in 2021/22

Project Take Up Rate TOP Tre Ver 100 per cent 2022 The Tapestry 100 per cent 2021 Seaside Residences 100 per cent 2021 Margaret Ville 100 per cent 2021 RV Altitude 100 per cent 2022 Parc Esta 99.60 per cent 2022 The Garden Residences 99.50 per cent 2021 Amber 45 99.30 per cent 2021 Park Colonial 98.30 per cent 2022 Riverfront Residences 97.30 per cent 2022 Daintree Residences 97.20 per cent 2022 Stirling Residences 96.90 per cent 2022 Jadescape 95.90 per cent 2022 Martin Modern 93.60 per cent 2021 3 Cuscaden 88.50 per cent 2021 Boulevard 88 70.10 per cent 2022 The Jovell 56.30 per cent 2022 Fourth Avenue Residences 52.90 per cent 2022 RoyalGreen 36.80 per cent 2022 Meyerhouse 32.10 per cent 2021 The Gazania 12.40 per cent 2022 One Draycott 8 per cent 2022

The following developments are still some ways from selling out, so you have a good chance of getting a unit.

Note though, that while some of these developments are 100 per cent sold out, you could still have a chance at the sub sale market – as some of the early buyers might have their SSD period fulfilled by now. Just be prepared to pay a higher price for it.

1. One Draycott

Square Foot Research indicates that the last (single) transaction was at $3,112 psf. In May 2019, the median price was $3,634 psf, while the highest price was $3,766 psf. The lowest price was $3,416 psf.

Developer: Champsworth Development Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 8 per cent

Location: Draycott Park (District 10)

TOP date: 2022

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 64

One Draycott is a boutique development, consisting of purely two-bedder units; although some are large enough to defy that categorisation (732 to 1,345 sq. ft.).

The slower pick-up is likely due to the higher quantum, with many units starting from $2.64 million. However, note that the developer has dropped the price significantly since initial sales; this has refreshed its prospects, if you want a luxury condo without a long wait time to move in or rent out.

2. Meyerhouse

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,545 psf, with the highest price at $2,740 psf. The lowest price was at $2,450 psf.

Developer: Secure Venture Development No.1 Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 32 per cent

Location: Meyer Road (District 15)

TOP date: 2021

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 56

Meyerhouse saw the second highest transaction for Q1 2021, with a penthouse selling at $13.9 million. It’s nestled among a number of other luxury properties in Meyer Road, and stands out for unit sizes.

The smallest units are three-bedders, ranging from 1,862 to 2,013 sq. ft., while four-bedders reach up to 3,240 sq. ft. Units with these extravagant sizes are usually only found in condos built in the 1990’s, which makes this new launch a stand-out for those who prize living space.

3. The Gazania

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,004 psf, with the highest price at $2,070 psf. The lowest price was at $1,938 psf. The last individual transaction in January 2021 was at $1,879 psf.

Developer: SingHaiyi Huajiang Sun Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 11.6 per cent

Location: How Sun Drive (District 19)

TOP date: 2022

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 250

The Gazania is five minutes walk from Bartley MRT station but has a lack of immediate amenities in its surroundings. This makes it a development that is useful for specific buyers (i.e., you want access to Bartley MRT, or close proximity to schools like Maris Stella and St. Gabriel’s).

The new lower price point, coupled with a short wait-time to completion, is likely to drive up sales soon.

4. Royalgreen

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,691 psf, with the highest price at $2,772 psf. The lowest price was at $2,559 psf.

Developer: Sky Top Investments Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 34.4 per cent

Location: Anamalai Avenue (District 10)

TOP date: 2022

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 285 units

Royalgreen has an impressive District 10 location, just about five minutes from Sixth Avenue MRT station. It’s recently been overshadowed by a series of strong central region launches like Irwell Hill Residences and The Linq, contributing to a slower pick-up.

Nonetheless, buyers who want a more private and “green” Bukit Timah location might prefer this, over more recent urban launches.

It’s also close to Fourth Avenue Residences (see below); another reason for the slow pick-up may be the lower price psf of this nearby project.

Some may attribute to the small unit sizes too, as it doesn’t quite match up with the buyer demand in the more affluent area of Bukit Timah.

5. Fourth Avenue Residences

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,305 psf, with the highest price at $2,525 psf. The lowest price was at $2,224 psf.

Developer: Valleypoint Investments Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 51.1 per cent

Location: Fourth Avenue (District 10)

TOP date: 2022

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 476 units

A more affordable, nearby counterpart to Royalgreen. As a trade-off for the lower price point, Fourth Avenue Residences is leasehold rather than freehold; and is somewhat less exclusive at 476 units (although this is still quite small as a project).

Like Royalgreen, this District 10 condo has been overshadowed by other central region projects. However, it’s likely to pick up as it nears completion; the lower price psf, compared to Royalgreen, could make it attractive to a wider range of buyers.

6. The Jovell

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $1,328 psf, with the highest price at $1,479 psf. The lowest price was at $1,194 psf.

Developer: Tripartite Developments Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 51.1 per cent

Location: Flora Drive (District 17)

TOP date: 2021

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 428 units

This condo is located just a four-minute drive from Changi Airport, and is close to both Changi Village and Changi Business City. With its large number of two-bedders, this project is clearly intended – and serves well – as a rental property for tenants in the aviation industry.

That also explains the slower pick-up: the aviation industry has been among the worst hit in the Covid-19 crisis, which caused investors to turn wary last year. Sales may pick up again, if pandemic recovery continues as planned.

7. Boulevard 88

The last transaction in January 2021 was at $3,762 psf.

Developer: Granmil Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Take-up rate: 70 per cent

Location: Orchard Boulevard (District 10)

TOP date: 2021

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 154 units

Don’t let the recent slow take-up fool you. After a strong launch in 2019, Boulevard 88 hit a snag as the pandemic started to bite. Without affluent foreign investors, and locals turning cautious, sales of the very high quantum units (most transactions are above $6 million) slowed significantly last year.

With the pandemic easing and foreign investors returning, we expect sales to pick-up again. That said, the high quantum disqualifies a lot of buyers, so we don’t expect transaction volumes to skyrocket anytime soon.

As an important reminder, the Deferred Payment Scheme (DPS) becomes available for some developments once they receive the Temporary Occupancy Permit (TOP).

We have the full details on DPS in this earlier article. This might be attractive as you can put off repayments for as long as two years, and the property is complete so you could rent it out in the meantime. However, this comes at a higher overall cost, and last choice in units.

For pure home buyers who want to avoid interim housing, now is the time to start making serious enquiries into the condos above.

