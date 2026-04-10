You can pluck a bon bon off Singapore's largest chocolate installation and eat it

If you're a fan of chocolate, here's some good news.

On Thursday (April 9), the main atrium of Paragon was transformed into a chocolate garden by local chef-artist Janice Wong.

Designed by chef Janice, Blooming Imagination entered the Singapore Book of Records as the country's largest chocolate art installation on Wednesday.

Featuring three tunnels made from 800kg of chocolate, the multi-sensory installation is inspired by the natural geometry of blooms such as the radial daisy, clustered blossoms and rosettes.

Blooming Imagination will run till May 17, and visitors will be able to walk through these tunnels anytime during the mall's opening hours.

Visitors taking a stroll through the chocolate tunnels may even get to satisfy their sweet tooth.

They can pluck a bon bon off the installation and eat it during the Chocolate Indulgence tasting sessions, which take place once a day from Tuesdays to Thursdays and twice a day from Fridays to Sundays.

These bite-sized chocolates are only be available in certain parts of the exhibition, and a new batch of sweet treats will be used for each session.

The bon bons come in three popular flavours: Chilli padi, yuzu and salted caramel.

Chocolate Indulgence slots are limited to 20 members for sessions from Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 50 members for the Friday to Sunday sessions.

These sessions can only be booked by Paragon Club members via its app. Signing up for the basic Premier tier is free while other membership levels can be achieved by meeting spending requirements.

Paragon Club Premier and Prestige members will need to spend a minimum of $100 within three same-day receipts for one entry pass to a Chocolate Indulgence session.

More details are available on Paragon's website.

Address: Main Atrium, 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

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