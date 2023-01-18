January 2023 COE results second bidding: Increases in all categories except for Cat C and E

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for January 2023, Cat A closed at $86,000, Cat B at $105,459, Cat C at $77,109, Cat D at $11,101, and Cat E at $107,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 627 bids and saw a $6,000 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $86,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 514 bids and also increased by $3,457. It closed at $102,002.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 182 bids and dropped by $192. It closed at $77,301.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 572 bids in total and saw an $211 increase. It closed at $11,101.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 248 bids and saw a decrease of $889. It closed at $107,889.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for January 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $86,000 $80,000

$6,000 $86,723

(Feb) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $105,459 $102,002 $3,457 $108,373

(Feb) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $77,109 $77,301 - $192 $78,703

(Feb) D – Motorcycle $11,101 $10,890 $211 $11,927

(Feb) E – Open $107,000 $107,889 - $889 -

This article was first published in Motorist.