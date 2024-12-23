Japanese 'zero-waste meat' restaurant Yakiniku Gyubei to open first overseas outlet in Singapore

Singapore's sizzling barbecue scene is about to get even hotter as a new 'zero-waste meat' yakiniku restaurant is set to open its doors here on Jan 10, 2025, at 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar.

Hailing from Japan and founded in 1999, Yakiniku Gyubei is a popular restaurant chain specialising in offering 24 cuts of premium Wagyu beef.

According to the brand, they are a pioneer when it comes to the 'head-to-tail' philosophy — where every part of the cow is utilised — and their meats are sourced from ethically raised Kyushu cattle.

They currently have 22 outlets across Japan, and their opening in Singapore will mark their first overseas venture.

Diners can expect to choose from a variety of cuts like sirloin, shoulder loin, tongue and more — paired with the restaurant's secret sauces.

The menu also includes courses and sets like lunch sets from $13.90; Omakase BBQ Courses from $100 for two and dinner omakases starting from $48.

Menu items can be ordered ala carte.

To celebrate their official opening, Yakiniku Gyubei will be launching a promotion where diners can get $30 off the Omakase Set: 6 Kinds of Yakiniku Assortment (U.P $98) from Jan 10 to 26.

The restaurant had its soft opening last Wednesday (Dec 18), where they launched a promotion for diners to get the 5 Premium Wagyu Tasting Flight for just $29.99 (U.P $55) until Dec 31.

Address: 100AM, 100 Tras Street, #03-10/11 Singapore 079027

