Jason Godfrey on how one woman tamed him forever

PHOTO: Jason Godfrey
Her World Online

I love women, like all heterosexual men. These days, I love only one - my wife. At one point of my life, I was exclusively dating fashion models. Mainly because I was one - and models usually hang out in the same circle. The plus: Fashion models are hot.

The other thing about models - or anyone who makes a living off their looks in a world of "perfection" - is that even ridiculously gorgeous people have their insecurities.

The thing is, insecurity robs you blind of happiness, making you miserable inside out. Yep, no one likes to be around moody, negative people. Then, I met Sorina many years ago. When I first met my wife, also a former model, I had no intention of marrying her nor settling down with anyone, anytime soon.

So how did I go from my "old" life of playing the field to knowing that she's the one, and finally adding a plus-one in my life?

MY RAY OF LIGHT

Well, it was the differences that pulled us together. She's a constant ray of light and positivity. When Sorina told me that "Everyone finds a way to be happy in any situation", I thought then, "No, most people don't think that way".

But over time, she showed me that she believes in this philosophy of life - finding ways to be happy even when the going gets tough. No matter how bad things would get, she simply chooses to look on the brighter side to find happiness.

They say happiness is contagious, like an emotional riot that occurs and takes on a life of its own, spreading the good vibes to people around you.

I was taken by her positive outlook, and the kindness of her heart. Here is a woman who also has ambition: Sorina carved out her own career as an interior designer after her modelling days.

Last year, I decided it was time to lock her down for good. I took her to a beach in Phuket to propose to her. But when we got there, the nature-loving part of her instinctively collected rubbish on the beach instead. Darn, it didn't set the romantic scene that I had planned, but I figured I could work around it!

To find the right moment, I asked Sorina if she would let the waves bury her feet in the sand. She wouldn't.

Okay, I didn't want her to move - and I had to think quickly on my feet!

As we stood in the water, looking out to the sea until the tide came in and our shins were planted in the sand (this time she couldn't run away), I took the bag of rubbish from her, chucked it aside momentarily, got down on one knee, pulled out the ring, and popped the question.

I got the answer that I wanted, but I'll never be entirely sure if it was because she needed me to yank her out of the sand. And if being married to a knucklehead like me isn't exactly fairy-tale perfect, she'll always find a way to live happily ever after with me in toll.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

