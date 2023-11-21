J’den unit sells at $3.92m, setting new record in Jurong East

J'den, a 99-year leasehold condominium situated on the grounds of the former JCube mall in Jurong East, has quickly become one of the most sought-after new launches of the year. The recent launch event witnessed an impressive feat, with 88 per cent of its 368 units finding eager buyers on Nov 11.

Unsurprisingly, this surge in interest has catapulted the property into setting a record for Jurong East.

J'den sets record in Jurong East

The property in question is located on the 40th floor, marking the highest point in the development's soaring architecture.

Positioned in Block 8, J'den's record-breaking unit sold for an impressive S$3.92 million at a rate of S$2,639.73 per square foot (psf).

Sales trend in J'den

These seven units in J'den, including the one commanding the record price, all share a common thread - they are 4-bedroom units from Block 8, the premium stack, and are situated on floors 18 and above.

What makes this even more noteworthy is that these transactions aren't merely the highest sales within J'den (so far); they're all also the top sales across the entirety of Jurong East.

Date Unit Price Price (psf) 11/11/2023 #40-08 S$3.92 M S$2,639.73 10/11/2023 #35-08 S$3.837 M S$2,583.84 11/11/2023 #30-08 S$3.752 M S$2,526.6 11/11/2023 #28-08 S$3.72 M S$2,503.36 11/11/2023 #27-08 S$3.697 M S$2,489.56 12/11/2023 #20-08 S$3.591 M S$2,416.55 10/11/2023 #18-08 S$3.563 M S$2,399.33 What drove the S$3.92M record sale?

Jurong's transformation into Singapore's second-largest business district played a pivotal role in attracting buyers to J'den.

But that isn't the only reason behind the development's impressive sales. Several factors combined to propel J'den to this milestone, including:

Location appeal

The convenience of the location has been a major selling point for the development.

Notably, the condominium is directly connected to the Jurong East MRT interchange and major malls such as IMM, Westgate, and Jem.

Additionally, the development offers easy access to healthcare facilities, including Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Upcoming developments like the Jurong East integrated transport hub and recreational spots such as the new Science Centre and Chinese Garden further contribute to J'den's appeal.

This article was first published in 99.co.