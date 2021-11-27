HDB loft flat at Dawson snapped up for $1.32m, breaks Queenstown resale flat record

Rare HDB flats on the market usually command sky-high resale prices.

This time, a five-room loft unit in SkyTerrace @ Dawson was recently sold for over $1.32 million, setting a new record for resale HDB flats in Queenstown.

The 121 sq metre "penthouse" unit spans over the 42nd and 43rd floor and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

But the highlight of the unit is the scenic view from the ceiling-to-floor windows.

While there are a total of 758 units in SkyTerrace @ Dawson, the five-room loft units are in hot demand because there are only 26 of them in the estate.

According to HDB's records, the most recent sale of a similar unit changed hands in June for $1.09m.

"The homeowner had plans to sell the flat earlier this year, but put their plans on hold as they were worried about exposing their elderly mother to the risk of Covid-19," said Lois Ho, Propnex's associate group director, in an interview with Lianhe Wanbao on Saturday (Nov 27).

The unit was put on the market in mid-October and attracted 15 potential buyers in the two weeks of viewing. Seven of them made offers for the flat, Ho said.

With its central location, scenic view, and airy interior, the flat was very popular among potential buyers, Ho said.

According to her, a buyer who was very keen on the unit made several offers until they sealed the deal.

However, a five-room flat in Bishan's Natura Loft sold in October still holds the record for the most expensive resale flat at $1.36m.

