'Starting a new chapter': Jeanette Aw bids goodbye to Jalan Besar pastry shop after 5 years

It has been almost five years since Jeanette Aw opened her patisserie, Once Upon A Time, on Hamilton Road.

But all good things must come to an end, and she will be moving out of the shophouse by December.

The 46-year-old actress and Le Cordon Bleu-trained baker broke the news in a YouTube video on Nov 16 titled "Goodbye Hamilton".

"I have a very special feeling in my heart. I'm about to close this chapter at Hamilton," she said.

"I still remember the bits and pieces here. The renovations, the day it opened, and every customer who has walked into Once Upon A Time in the past five years. I received so much love, so thank you.

Despite all the wonderful memories made in the store, Jeanette doesn't feel sad about the move.

"Although I'm leaving this space, I don't feel sad. Instead, I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter. I'm very, very excited about the new plan," she said.

Hinting that something's in the works, Jeanette asked supporters to "continue to look out for Once Upon a Time" and promised to share updates in the future.

The pastry shop opened in May 2021, offering a rotational menu of cakes and pastries available only via pre-order.

It also ventured out of Singapore's shores, with the baker running a series of successful pop-ups across Japan in 2024 and 2025.

When celebrating the patisserie's fourth birthday in May, Jeanette shared that her F&B journey "hasn't always been easy".

"But there’s also joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Grateful for every soul who’s been part of this story. Thank you for believing in us and making the magic real," she wrote in an Instagram post then.

[[nid:713739]]

melissateo@asiaone.com