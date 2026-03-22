Jeanette Aw reopens patisserie in Geylang 3 months after closing previous outlet

Three months after closing her physical store at Hamilton Road, Jeanette Aw is reopening her patisserie Once Upon A Time — this time in Geylang.

In an Instagram post two weeks ago on March 7, the 46-year-old actress hinted that the store, which shuttered at the end of December, is making a comeback.

"Coming back soon!" Jeanette teased, with the post showing a hung photo frame of the shop's logo. A few days later on March 12, she dropped a clip showing the store's interior, along with a notice that preorders for the first drop — an orange sherbert — will be released the next day.

Then finally on Saturday (March 21), Jeanette posted a video showing how customers can get to the store, located at 14 Lorong 32 Geylang, to pick up their orders.

The storefront, however, appears to be along the back alleyway of the building.

Just as before, it appears the space is for pick-ups only and not for walk-in customers.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DWI2A4-js6x/[/embed]

According to the website, preorders for the Orange Sherbet — the sole item on the menu selling at $45 a pint — have sold out.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVx8y3qgT8t/[/embed]

Closed Hamilton Road store after 4 years

Jeanette, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School in Bangkok with a Diploma in Patisserie, had announced on Nov 16 last year that they would be moving out of their Hamilton Road space after four years.

However, she had hinted that this wasn't the end for the store. In the video, she stated that she was "looking forward to starting a new chapter", and was "excited about the new plan".

After the closure, she continued to hold Valentine's Day pop-ups in Japan — a recurring event for the past three years, she'd said — in cities such as Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe and Tokyo.

[[nid:731726]]

candicecai@asiaone.com