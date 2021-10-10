Jervois Mansion review: Incredible attention to detail in a lush garden setting

Project: Jervois Mansion District: 10 Address: 4 – 16 Jervois Close Tenure: Freehold No. of Units: 130 Site Area: 93,182 sq ft Developer: Kimen Realty TOP: 2026

Let’s cut straight to the chase.

Jervois Mansion is truly a breath of fresh air in the generally conventional Singapore property market.

As a real property geek, I’ve been to my fair share of new launch projects, but it’s not often that you get to meet the brains behind a project (more common, I guess, for boutique developments).

But I found it fascinating to understand just how much thought has gone on behind the scenes to create a development – especially the commitment to ensure that it isn’t just about looking good, but how do you create something sustainable in the long term as well.

It is a labour of love by the two Executive Directors, Arthur and Chye Huat, both of whom hold PhDs – from the Architectural Association School of Architecture and Stanford University respectively.

In particular, Arthur is a trained architect who held senior positions at Capitaland including being its Deputy Chief Real Estate Officer, Chief Development Planning Officer, and founder of its flexible workplace business unit Bridge+ so you can be sure that he definitely knows his stuff.

Both Arthur and Chye Huat were actively involved in the conception and marketing of Jervois Mansion and it is evident from just how detailed everything has been thought out.

Inspired by Black & White houses from 19th century Singapore, Jervois Mansion seeks to preserve and bring out that same timelessness in a modern apartment. Even its very name, Jervois Mansion, evokes memories of a luxurious, yesteryear living.

Allow me to elaborate on a little tidbit of history about Black & White bungalows. Built by the British during the 1920s-30s, they served as homes for top government officials and high court judges.

They took inspiration from Tudor-styled homes but incorporated features peculiar to the tropical Singapore climate, including stilts inspired by the Malay houses.

That’s not to say that Jervois Mansion is the only Black & White development in Singapore – 1919 at Mount Sophia and The Verandah Residences at Pasir Panjang are developments which were similarly inspired – but if you have visited the Jervois Mansion show flat, you will be amazed at how meticulously planned this development is, right down to the very plants on site.

So with that, I must applaud the level of detail put into Jervois Mansion. It is unparalleled and for good reason.

Jervois Mansion is not a run-of-the-mill development by any large developer out there but more like a family endeavour (passion project?) by the Aw family of Kimen Group.

This is a plot of land that they have held on to for decades and even after the new Jervois Mansion is completed, they still intend to hold on to several units themselves – which does speak volumes of their intention and belief to create a real asset.

There’s just so much more to Jervois Mansion than what I can describe in words (but let me try my best). Without further ado, let’s dive straight into what this unique project has to offer!

Jervois Mansion insider tour

Let me start by saying that for a small development, Jervois Mansion is just chock full of detail – so be warned this will be a long but interesting read!

Before going into the development proper, let’s share a little about Jervois Mansion’s green efforts.

As part of its conscious push for more environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, Jervois Mansion is the first low-rise private development to obtain the BCA Green Mark Gold plus Super Low Energy Residential Building.

Some of the features that got them the prestigious award include the use of solar panels and smart energy systems for common facilities, extensive roof gardens to dissipate heat, an automatic water irrigation system with rain sensors, and the list goes on.

You get my point. And it’s really not just about the awards, but you can tell that they are serious about this being a sustainable development.

A good example here is even the choice of materials for the tube that carries the rainwater – it’s made specifically of a material that is rust-resistant – which will limit the future maintenance needed.

Beyond awards, there are many intricate aspects to Jervois Mansion which have left me impressed. I like the attention to detail and deliberate effort in making Jervois Mansion a showpiece for everyone who visits.

For one, there’s a special scent prepared for Jervois Mansion that will be used at the actual development when completed. It may not be too apparent at the show flat because of mask-wearing but do keep a sniff out for that.

In keeping with the green theme, the developers have also been growing various plants (some of the edible nature too), and even to the extent of creating a vegetarian meal with some of the produce!

Sadly, with Covid-19 restrictions, this was unable to be served, but you really get an idea of just how much has gone into this project.

For those of you who have driven past the area, you may know that there is an existing development on the site (with the same name and wholly owned by the family), and the entrance to the current Jervois Mansion is along Jervois Road.

For the new development, the entrance would be via Jervois Close instead, which is arguably slightly more exclusive. However, do bear in mind that the small road will also be shared by owners at the neighbouring One Jervois (275 units) and Jervois Jade (45 units).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now, let’s talk about the show flat model. First impressions are always important and I was quite taken aback (in a good way) at just how the entire place is nearly engulfed in greenery.

You still get to see its classic design but that botanical look is something that will definitely be eye-catching if you drive past.

The landscaping has been designed by the reputable (and well-named) Salad Dressing.

For those of you concerned about maintenance, the developers have even engaged sustenance curators from Mace Studio. Sounds fancy but they are basically urban advisers that will provide direction on the type of plants that are sustainable with the soil type of the land.

Plus, they will be engaged for a further two years upon TOP to guide and train the gardeners at Jervois Mansion. Again, this really shows how serious the developers are about the longevity of Jervois Mansions.

After all, sometimes it can be easy to create something that looks incredible, but keeping it looking incredible for years after is the daunting part. So the thought to include plants that are most suitable for the climate there is certainly fantastic.

You could argue this was motivated by the fact that the developers would be keeping some units for themselves, but I reckon that’s more of a plus point than anything else.

I found the drop-off at Jervois Mansion to be a real showpiece. There’s something about that cobblestone driveway and cherry blossom trees that makes this aesthetic particularly impressive.

Not in a pompous way, but an arrival pavilion that I would imagine could fit seamlessly into a black and white bungalow. It’s a very refined and classy look.

As expected from a modern new development, there will be a sheltered drop-off and waiting area for residents.

Parking wise, there will be a basement car park with 107 lots or 82 per cent of all units.

While slightly more than half of the units are one- and two-bedroom units, I would have preferred it if they had at least a one-to-one parking ratio instead given the project’s distance from an MRT station and larger units that may have more than one car.

At this juncture, it’s important to emphasise that while Jervois Mansion’s land size of 93,182 sq ft makes it one of the mid to larger developments in the Jervois precinct, there are still some constraints with a size like this.

Therefore, some facilities (community/dining) have been prioritised and well-executed while others (sports-focused) have been overlooked in light of space constraints – I’ll come more to that in just a bit.

Let’s start with the strengths of this project. Most of the facilities will be found on the rooftop, which comprises six interconnecting quarters focused on different community aspects – Family, Sunrise, Wilderness, Junior, Harvest and Social.

The link bridges between the blocks allow residents to access all the facilities seamlessly from their own blocks. Rooftop facilities have always been something I appreciated and I’m happy that residents here get to enjoy them.

So because every part of the roof is utilised, it’s almost as if you get the entire site plan as usable space – a great move for smaller developments.

Starting first with the Social Quarter, which seems to be the largest and fronting Jervois Road. As the name suggests, socialising is the name of the game here. Taking center stage would be the party pavilion, which is a dining area that can seem to fit about 20.

Hosting parties would definitely not be an issue with so many dining areas across the development. To its left and right, there are two small dipping pools, which could perhaps serve as play areas for the kids while the adults are busy catching up.

At the corner of this quarter is the Conference Suite, which ensures privacy if you need the space for that very purpose – taking calls or holding private meetings. Take note that this is an open-air space though. There are also small work pods and outdoor fitness stations in this zone if you require.

Linking the Social Quarter to the Harvest Quarter would be via this archway that will be filled with creeper plants and definitely a unique feature not commonly seen.

The Harvest Quarter will unsurprisingly feature areas that allow residents to showcase their green fingers. They include the community urban farm and sundry garden among others.

That said, even if you weren’t born with such skills, the desire for lifelong learning is key.

The developers will be organising classes such as gardening, plant appreciation, and farm-to-table cooking to enable residents to acquire green fingers and eventually, bring their efforts to the dinner table.

The Sundry Garden also has a trick up its sleeve, with a commercial-grade washer and dryer. I can’t say I’ve heard of a facility such as this before, and it’ll be interesting to see how many residents take up such an option.

I suppose it’s not wrong for me to say that the Junior Quarter will be the liveliest part of this development – with lots of squeals and laughter from the little ones.

It’s great that an entire zone is dedicated to the kids and shows that families are definitely an important target market for the developers too.

In fact, this area does boast the longest feature list out of all the different quarters. It includes some pretty cute features such as a Jump & Dunk Trampoline. Other fun features include a Treehouse and Sandcastle station.

Leading on from the Junior Quarter would be the Sunrise and Wilderness Quarters, which are mainly chill-out spots, with various lawns and woods features.

The Sunrise Quarter features a suntanning lawn, as well as a hammock facility. The views from here are towards One Jervois so I can’t say that they’d be the most spectacular of views.

The Wilderness Quarter features a Little Hideout area, along with a Wilderness Spa. As you can quite clearly see from the model, the rooftops of every Quarter will be significantly covered in a very natural layer of lush landscaping.

Going down that path eventually brings you to the Family Quarter, which, similar to the Social Quarter, comprises dining facilities for friends and family to enjoy.

There’s also an al-fresco lounge and BBQ pavilion with a small spa and tandem swing by the side for residents and guests to enjoy.

Heading back to the first floor and I’ll start with the pool area. It resembles a courtyard of sorts with the pool as the central focal point. I’m not sure how it will turn out in terms of noise levels eventually but the photo renders do make the space look rather cosy with a touch of heritage.

That said, I was a little disappointed with the length of the pool as it doesn’t seem fit for proper laps or serious swimmers.

I understand that as a boutique project land is limited but not having a 30-40m pool at least does mean that Jervois Mansion is somewhat going against the overall market trend.

Then again, I do get why it has to be this way. The blocks are placed as sensibly as could be for the size of the land, and again this is just always going to be the limitation for a more exclusive project.

Continuing on that courtyard feel, residents will get to enjoy the full extent of that with a strategically placed Clubhouse that overlooks the central pool.

The doors to the clubhouse can be opened fully to present a somewhat seamless integration with the pool. This does remind me of GCBs and larger landed homes where owners sometimes try to achieve the same look of integration between the house and pool.

There’s also a small wading pool and sun decks by the side (in case you were wondering).

As you might have well realised thus far, the main focus for Jervois Mansion is the green spaces and this includes two lawns between Blocks 12 and 16 and Blocks 6 and 8.

The latter one is slightly less exciting with just a small lily pond towards the end. At the back of Block 8 however, there is an interesting-looking Cocoon Garden that offers individual pods for families or couples to enjoy. Perhaps even an ideal wedding proposal location?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can tell, there are quite a few dining options available for residents within the development and since there are just 130 units here, throwing a party within the condo grounds should not be much of an issue.

The lawnside pavilion is also surrounded by bio-ponds which makes this space more aesthetic as well.

It is a pretty sizeable space, and does contribute to making the estate feel more open and spacious. Personally, I’d have preferred a second swimming pool but that can be completely subjective as well!

It was tough to get a good shot of the gym, so here’s how the gym and yoga/meditation decks are slated to look like. The floor to ceiling windows are definitely stand out as a modern feature compared to the slightly more heritage look of the blocks.

Towards the tail end of the development, there is also a side gate that leads residents directly to Alexandra Park Connector.

You will be able to take advantage of this route to stroll to Great World City in less than 15 minutes, which comes in especially helpful when the Thomson-East Coast Line is up in 2023.

The bicycle bay is conveniently located here too, so the Park Connector connectivity will certainly be well utilised.

Lastly, let me just touch on the design of Jervois Mansion. In short, I really like it. It’s black and white look is very distinctive, and the magnificient lush landscaping around just adds a very homely and private feel to it all.

Combine that with the design of the balcony, and the planters with overhanging plants on every floor and it’s just a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

So before we head to the show flat units, a quick summary about the facilities once again.

There are plenty of dining areas and I love the fact that they have gone with interconnecting rooftop facilities, which are rare because of the cost involved.

The only downside would be doing away with a proper lap pool in my opinion and of course, it would be too much to ask for a tennis court in a new condo with just 130 units (the existing development does have one though).

And just a final touch on just how incredibly detailed everything has been so far.

The lift will be a full-glass so that residents and guests will be able to take in the sights of the Black & White design. But what’s especially cool here is the painting specially done for Jervois Mansion, which will be visible from the back of the lift!

Jervois Mansion – two-bedroom + guest – type B6-G (818 sq ft) review

Two-bedroom units are the most predominant unit type at Jervois Mansion, with its various layouts making up almost 40 per cent (50 units) of the development.

The layouts do vary and their sizes range from 678 sq ft to 861 sq ft, with the larger ones coming with a Home Shelter and /or Guest room.

Even the smallest 678 sq ft unit comes with two bathrooms so that’s definitely a big plus point. All two-bedrooms have an open concept kitchen, which helps to save space for the other areas of the unit.

For this particular showflat unit, it is the second-largest two-bedroom unit and is the ground floor type, with a generous ceiling height of 4.57m.

They do not charge for the additional void space, so we are off to a good start! The floors are decked out in large slab sintered stone for the common areas with engineered timber for the bedrooms.

Even though there is a bit of a walkway as you enter the unit, you will feel the sense of space as the high ceiling in the living room immediately comes into view.

It is also helped by the windows right by the entrance, which is a rare feature and only possible because this is a corner stack unit.

It helps to not only bring in more light but also ventilate the open kitchen just opposite. The kitchen, living and dining room combined would occupy 26.1 sqm of space.

As for the open concept kitchen, the matching engineered quartz countertop space and backsplash are modern and well-sized.

Mixer and sink are also in the black, modern form and provided by Steinberg and Blanco respectively.

Contrasting top and bottom cabinets in laminate will also be built-in with the top hung cabinets boasting of a LED light strip as well.

In terms of kitchen appliances, premium French brand De Dietrich will be the brand of choice here, supplying the induction hob, hood, oven and washer dryer.

Moving on to the dining area and you will notice that as compared to other two-bedroom new launches in the market, the one at Jervois Mansion feels more spacious.

Not that there is material difference to the sitting capacity – this area is still most comfortable for four – but you will notice that there is actually space behind the seats, which amazingly, should not be taken for granted these days.

At this point, it’s important to emphasize that the 4.57-metre ceiling height really helps to accentuate the sense of space here. It also helps that the interior design was clean and uncluttered with a pop of colour from the red sofa set.

So while the ground floor unit is definitely one to plunge for the height, the ceiling heights on the other floors aren’t too shabby either. Floors two to four will be three metres (above average) and the highest floor will be a touch higher at 3.32 metres.

The overall living area is in line with its market peers, as you can tell from the three-seater couch, small coffee table and built-in cabinets, which took the place of what would ordinarily be a TV console area.

I think it’s often difficult to stand out on the couch-to-TV distance for the smaller units and the real standout in this aspect for Jervois Mansion would be the other showflat, a four-bedroom, 1,539 sq ft unit.

Of course, again with the high ceiling it really helps to give a great impression of space here. The cut out glass over where the TV console is normally placed does add to the open nature of the apartment, so do note this is just ID treatment and the actual unit will not come with it.

As we head out to the balcony, which is termed as PES for ground floor units, you will notice that the ledge is very classic and retro-themed, in line with the overall Black & White design philosophy.

At 4.6 sqm of space, this is a comfortable area for some simple outdoor furniture, suitable for some weekend reading over a cup of coffee. Because this is also a ground floor unit, there will also be a gate that leads you to the rest of the development.

At this point, if you take a look at the floor plan, you will notice that there are areas marked in green, which are communal planters that will be maintained by the MCST.

This is a unique feature that will certainly help to add more colour and character to the development.

And as mentioned earlier, even the plants will be carefully curated by the developers in collaboration with their landscape architects Salad Dressing and sustenance curators.

Moving on first to the Guest room, which, at 6.3 sqm, is quite liveable for friends who occasionally stay over. In this showflat however, they have been really ingenious in taking advantage of the double volume ceiling.

As you can tell from the photo, the staircase seems to lead to nowhere!

Instead of building a loft with just the Guest room itself, they have actually encroached into Bedroom two and effectively built a bedroom on top of a bedroom.

With this concept, this 818 sq ft is effectively a three-bedroom one that feels larger than its actual size. This is probably best visualised when you pop by the showflat yourself so do let us know if you are interested!

The effective size of the room has thus doubled or more, with the loft snugly fitting a Queen sized bed.

It’s a cosy setup, and frankly I really like the unique nature of the room although it does come at the expense of practicality. And unless you are ultra blessed in the height department, most people shouldn’t have issues with standing here comfortably.

Down below, you will then have room for a small study, which has been constructed around a cosy nook here. Even without building a loft, the room is provided with a small built-in wardrobe, which is practical for guests.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note however that this creative way of building a loft is subject to approval from the authorities and will come at an additional cost.

Moving on to Bedroom two, which at nine sqm, is averagely sized in market. However, due to the loft being built above in the Guest room, you will notice that the ceiling height is compromised in this room.

Personally, I don’t actually mind it because I gain a full sized bedroom in the form of the loft and actually find this lower ceiling quite cosy too.

It’s designed in more of a wildlife/explorer kind of theme, with a world map pin board on one side and some wildlife/nature backdrop on the other. With a Queen sized bed in place, you still have some room for some shelving as they have done here.

A big plus point to this layout, is its full length windows in all bedrooms as the a/c ledge is behind the wardrobes in the Master Bedroom instead (an underrated but important point).

Another point to note is that all built-in wardrobes will come with an accessories compartment as opposed to many projects which only provide them for Master Bedrooms, if at all. Talk about attention to detail...

Although storage will be provided with the usual two-panel variety – which is the usual limitation of storage spaces in any new launch today.

Now to Bathroom two, which will be shared by Bedroom two and guests.

At 3.4 sqm, it is smaller than average and you should be able to feel it when you visit the showflat. I think it’s personal preference here, some do like a larger bath (because of the time they spend in it) but I personally don’t mind a smaller one.

It’s still a very practical place to be, especially because it comes with large panel windows that can help with ventilating the space.

You’ll also notice the framed windows here, something which is deliberately designed to ensure you get a good picture of the greenery view around Jervois Mansion.

You get unoffensive grey-tone porcelain tiles as the materials for the floor and wall and racks provided for toiletries in the shower stall and basin area as well. Bathroom fittings are from Geberit and come in a more modern matte black finish.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

First up, the windows. You can get windows on two sides of the room instead of the usual one, all thanks to its corner stack status.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As for the built-in wardrobe, it is slightly larger than the ones found in the common bedroom and once again, comes with a purpose-built accessories compartment but this time with a slide out mirror.

It’s been clear so far that a lot of emphasis is placed on the details and that is something I really appreciate.

On to the Master Bath, which is very averagely sized at 4.8 sqm.

Just like the common bath, this also comes with a large panel window, which is always appreciated and serves a very practical purpose. Bathroom fittings are from the reputable Geberit.

Compared to the common bath, you will find a rain shower and a special feature that will be found in every Master Bath at Jervois Mansion – an elegant slab of Sintered stone with natural vein variations to serve as the centrepiece of the bathroom, giving it an understated touch of luxury.

Jervois Mansion – four-bedroom – type D2 (1,539 sq ft) review

Four-bedroom units make up about 20 per cent of all unit types and range from 1,475 – 2,271 sq ft with some of the units part of the Premium Collection.

Several layouts in the Premium Collection will feature private lift access too. Make no mistake, 1,539 sq ft is huge compared to most new condos but not quite at the level of Meyer Mansion or 15 Holland Hill .

That said, do remember that this is a non-premium unit and four-bedroom units here go up to 2,271 sq ft, which is almost 50 per cent larger than this show flat unit.

In line with its eco-focus, units come with large slab Sintered stone floors in the common areas and engineered timber in the bedrooms. Ceiling height for standard units (levels two to four) is three metres, which is slightly higher than the ~2.8m average in the market.

I’m very pleased that there is no entrance foyer when you enter the unit so there’s no wasted space to speak of.

Of course, the purpose of the foyer is also for privacy purposes but you do get an additional gate on top of your standard main door for every unit at Jervois Mansion so that might help to shield your unit away from prying eyes.

The smart lock will be positioned here so you can safely keep the door closed, but still enjoy the breeze from the cross ventilation.

Some people may not like the fact that their privacy may be compromised here, but you could also argue that’s part of the charm of living in a smaller development.

The developers are looking to foster a community spirit through a future portal, so this could very well be a moot point!

The living, dining and dry kitchen areas combined make up 37.2 sqm of space, which, for context, is almost the size of some studio/one-bedroom units around.

Naturally, you will then be able to fit more in this area. The dining area here has a six-seater set comfortably placed and depending on your eventual choice of furniture, should probably be able to fit eight easily too.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Also do note that the wall where the TV console should be is slightly constrained by the presence of the dry kitchen counter.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you prefer to have a nice cosy setup, you can have a two-seater bar counter just as they have done here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It's worth mentioning here too that the balcony will be flanked by aircon ledges on both sides, which means you will be hearing the hum of the compressors if all the air-conditioning is on.

On the bright side, you get the lovely planters on the outside here, so your views from the bedroom will be quite pleasant, to say the least.

Back to the entrance, where you can find the dry kitchen counter just by the left. It comes with an engineered quartz countertop complete with a wine chiller below.

There’s also a good amount of built-in cabinets here, with an integrated fridge by De Dietrich here in the dry kitchen area as well.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As for the wet kitchen, there’s also another similarly sized integrated fridge there so having two fridges would definitely be sufficient for you to stock up for your elaborate Christmas party.

As for the other appliances, they will similarly be supplied by French luxury brand De Dietrich and this includes a three-burner gas hob, hood, oven and washer cum dryer.

As expected, this is an encloseable kitchen with some large window panels for light and ventilation to come in. Countertop space is L-shaped and generous, as with the top and bottom cabinets.

I really like the large framed windows used here too. Other than giving you the luxury of taking in the greenery view, it does the job of making the space look bright and a lot more open.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

While there’s a small window just outside the w/c, it definitely doesn’t cut it as a yard so you will have to rely completely on the dryer to do the work (that’s probably where the commercial washer/dryer will come in handy).

Additionally, the home shelter is usually placed at the end of the kitchen, just beside the w/c for easy accessibility for your helper.

In this unit however, the home shelter is located a distance away and opposite Bedroom three instead. Not that it matters much, but just highlighting it here in case you were wondering.

On that note, let’s talk about the home shelter, which is sized at 4.1 sqm, a decent size for you to store away your barang-barang. It’ll most probably be used as a helpers room, so it’s good to see provision for that here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now, the overall layout of this unit is not in dumbbell form but takes on more of an L-shaped layout, with the Junior Master on one end and Master on the other. I’ll start with the Junior Master.

At 15.7 sqm, this Junior Master is actually larger than the Master Bedroom in the two-bedroom unit review earlier.

This is unsurprising of course, since this unit is also way larger and consequently, costlier.

I really love that huge window pane they have here, which gives out a grander vibe for all occupants and guests alike.

Maybe it’s a toast to how perfect the showflat is but just looking out at nature and greenery out of the window just gives off a very comfortable and homely feeling.

It’s also very worth pointing out here that the left window has been made specifically to cater for an easy installation of a mosquito netting.

Since Jervois Mansion is catered to almost like a garden home, residents may want to enjoy feeling one with nature (without the mosquitoes and bugs). While (sadly) not provided for, it again goes to show the thoughtfulness at play here.

So because this is a corner stack (most units at Jervois Mansion are, to be fair), you get another set of windows, albeit smaller than those huge floor-to-ceiling ones, just to the right of the bed.

Because of the sheer size of this room (it’s only the Junior Master), you can afford a couch by the side and some loose furniture with ample walking room to spare. As standard, you get a built-in wardrobe with an accessories compartment for all bedrooms.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s a wall-hung w/c, some useful racks as standard and a matte black shower head. The fittings are all from quality European brands such as Geberit so you can be assured of its quality.

There’s also a window for this bathroom so all’s good for natural ventilation. That said, there’s no rain shower included here, which some may feel it’s a surprising miss.

Since we are on the topic of bathrooms, we can move first to Bathroom three, which will be shared between Bedrooms three and four as well as with guests.

While this is 20 per cent larger than the Junior Master Bath, it does not come with windows, so you will need to rely on the mechanical ventilation system.

Can you actually feel the size difference? I’m inclined to say yes, although whether the added space adds any practical purpose is subjective.

Regardless, it will still come in the same quality fittings from a host of European brands with a more modern looking matte black finish.

On to the common bedrooms, starting with Bedroom four, which is just beside the Junior Master.

At 8.4 sqm, it is marginally smaller than Bedroom three but remains averagely sized in the market. It’s been done up as a Study/Studio of sorts and presumably kept as sparse as possible for would-be buyers to better visualise the actual floor area.

Practically speaking, it will still fit a Queen-sized bed but you will have little room left to place much else.

As always, all built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms feature an accessories compartment, a feature that is usually reserved for the Master Bedroom in other developments, if even at all.

One shortcoming of this layout is that there are aircon ledges in several places, including two just outside Bedrooms three and four, causing both to only have half-length windows.

Moving on to Bedroom three, which is marginally bigger at 8.7 sqm. This room has been designed more like a little boy’s room with more practical features.

Now, I’m not referring to the skateboards on the wall but more about having a study table to do their homework.

Of course, that will mean that you will have to do with a smaller Single bed instead, which is still alright especially when the kids are younger. As mentioned above, there is an a/c ledge outside so the windows here are not full length.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Finally, the showpiece of this house has got to be the Master Bedroom!

At 22.6 sqm, this room is absolutely massive. You can feel it the moment you enter the room and its sheer size even makes the King bed feel kind of small, especially when you compare it to the other common bedrooms.

It’s also helped that you do get light flowing through the room with windows on two sides and even a private balcony here.

On the wardrobe side, the built-in portion is already larger than those provided in the other rooms, but you can definitely add to that with space that is currently designed as the dresser.

New condos often suffer from the lack of wardrobe space but this layout allows you to seamlessly extend it to suit your needs.

The size of the Master Bedroom just means that you have plenty of choices when it comes to what you wish to include in your room.

Bedside table? Sure. Armchair by the side? Why not. Suffice to say, it’s a space that is up to your imagination.

In true celebration of how far you have come, there’s even a private balcony here. It’s a nice, cosy space that can fit two chairs and a coffee table.

Looking at their choice of furniture and the classic Black & White ledge, it is certainly a modern interpretation of bungalow living in apartment form.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Overall, the future occupants of the Master Bedroom will probably be very happy at the current layout. Having a walk-in wardrobe here would have probably been the icing on the cake, but really, you can’t always have it all.

On that thought, the layout does allow you to build a faux walk-in wardrobe. So yes, you do get that walk-in feel but not necessarily the added functionality of it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Cognisant of the need to cater to both the Mr and Mrs of the house, you will find his and hers wash basins and mixers here. There’s also the usual wall-hung w/c, some useful racks as standard.

The fittings are all from quality European brands such as Geberit so you can be assured of its quality.

Additionally, you will find a bathtub, which although is on the small side, is becoming a unicorn in the new launch market these days.

It’s definitely a lifestyle product that I’m sure buyers in this segment would appreciate. You do get a rainshower here too, so all grounds are covered.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Jervois Mansion location review

Location is one of Jervois Mansion’s selling points, but not necessarily in a conventional way. Unlike many new launches, MRT access is not its strength.

It’s a very different story if you drive – Dempsey, Orchard, Chinatown, and Tiong Bahru are just some places you can get to in less than five minutes, during non-peak hours of course.

Beyond its transport accessibility, the area Jervois Mansion is located in also has to be highlighted. Located in prime District 10, there is no doubt that Jervois Mansion is in a highly coveted and desirable area.

If you had any doubt about that, take a drive or stroll around the area and you will notice that Jervois Mansion is on the fringe of the sprawling Chatsworth Park Good Class Bungalow Area (GCBA), which is the largest GCBA in Singapore.

Home to not only some of the fanciest homes in town, Chatsworth Park GCBA also houses several embassies, including the Malaysia High Commission just opposite Jervois Mansion.

If you are familiar with the Malaysia High Comm, there is always a snaking queue outside on weekdays and taxis waiting outside its entrance (pre-Covid at least) so it’s not exactly the most homely sight.

Thankfully, the entrance is along Cable Road and away from the Jervois Close entrance for Jervois Mansion.

Beyond its GCBA status, Chatsworth Park is also a conservation area, with 27 conserved bungalows built in Art Deco and Black & White styles.

Jervois Mansion thus hopes to build on the heritage and prestige of this area and recreate a modern interpretation of it in apartment form. And what a brilliant product they have here!

Amenities

Public transport

Bus station Buses serviced Distance from condo (& est. walking time) Opp Valley Pt Stop ID: 13051 14, 32, 65, 139, 970 230m, three mins Valley Pt Stop ID: 13059 14, 32, 65, 139, 970 240m, three mins

Nearest MRT: Great World MRT (1km, 12 mins walk) and Tiong Bahru MRT (1.1km, 15 mins walk)

Schools

School Distance from condo (& est. walking time) Alexandra Primary School 650m, eight mins Zhangde Primary School 1km, 12 mins River Valley Primary School 1.8km, 23 mins Gan Eng Seng Primary School 2.2km, 28 mins Radin Mas Primary 3.3km, 42 mins Crescent Girls School 1.1km, 14 mins Queenstown Secondary School 2km, 25 mins

Retail outlets

Mall Distance from condo (& est. walking time) Valley Point 350m, five mins Great World City 1.1m, 14 mins Tiong Bahru Plaza 1.2km, 16 mins

Private transport

Key destinations Distance from condo (average time at peak hour [8.30am] drive time) CBD (Raffles Place) 4.1 km, 14 mins Orchard Road 2.0 km, eight mins Suntec City 4.7 km, 18 mins Changi Airport 24.1 km, 27 mins Tuas Port (By 2040) 35.8 km, 50 mins Paya Lebar Quarters/Airbase (By 2030) 13.9 km, 24 mins Mediapolis (and surroundings) 5.3 km, 16 mins Mapletree Business City 5.6 km, 19 mins Tuas Checkpoint 25.6 km, 34 mins Woodlands Checkpoint 21.0 km, 30 mins Jurong Cluster (JCube) 13.7 km, 28 mins Woodlands Cluster (Causeway Point) 21.5 km, 33 mins HarbourFront Cluster (Vivo City) 4.0 km, 14 mins Punggol Cluster (Waterway Point) 22.7 km, 30 mins

Immediate road exits: 1 – Jervois Close, which can either take you to Delta / River Valley Road to the right or Tanglin Road to the left.

Unit mix

Unit types Est. area (sq ft) Est. area (sqm) Total units Per cent Share value Maintenance One-bedroom 495 46 15 15 per cent Five $485 One-bedroom + Guest 646 60 Five Six $582 Two-bedroom 678 – 786 63 – 73 25 19 per cent Six $582 Two-bedroom + Guest 797 – 861 74 – 80 25 19 per cent Six $582 Three-bedroom 1001 – 1023 93 – 95 20 15 per cent Six $582 Three-bedroom Premium 1249 – 1378 116 – 128 10 Eight per cent Seven $679 Four-bedroom 1539 143 Five Eight per cent Seven $679 Four-bedroom DK 1475 137 Five Seven $679 Four-bedroom Premium 1539 – 2271 143 – 211 15 12 per cent Seven-eight $679 – $776 Five-bedroom DK 1808 168 Five Four per cent Eight $776

Jervois Mansion has a good mix of both smaller (two-bedrooms and below) and larger units, with the line drawn between them at about 50/50. The larger units, especially the four-bedroom ones, are very generously sized and signals the clientele that the developer wishes to target.

Being a family office themselves, Kinmen Realty is cognisant of buyers in the District 10 Jervois segment.

They may be successful professionals, offspring of GCB owners close by, or perhaps older couples wishing to downsize to a more fuss-free lifestyle in a new apartment.

Many do lament how small new developments are these days so catering to them with larger units in excess of 1,500 sq ft is definitely ideal.

Jervois Mansion developer review

Developer notes

Kimen Group is an investment holding and operation group with an interest in real estate, equities, and other asset classes. It is part of the Aw family, which derived its wealth from rubber before its founder Aw Kim Chen diversified into real estate.

A low-profile boutique developer, the Aw Family was the original developer of Jervois Mansions in 1985 and Nassimville in 2015. They have since held these properties for investment holdings.

The Aw Family’s portfolio also includes residential properties in London, Hotel Soloha, The Offshore, and a row of shophouses at Teck Chye Terrace.

Architect notes

Serie Architects is a London-based practise founded by Christopher Lee with overseas offices in Mumbai and Singapore, the latter in partnership with Multiply Architects. The work of Serie is known for its spatial intelligence, formal elegance and contextual engagement.

They have been rather active in the Singapore market, having also designed the iconic One Pearl Bank, State Courts, 5 Science Park and NUS’ SDE4 building.

I would say that they aren’t exactly famous in Singapore but their works have been rather eye-catching and modern. Jervois Mansion is yet another testament to their good work of keeping the heritage alive with a modern twist.

Stack analysis

Jervois Mansion site plan

Best stacks

There are six blocks at Jervois Mansion and if you needed a model example of what exclusivity should look like without costing a fortune, this is a prime example.

Unlike many other developments with many units in a single block, only Block 8 has nine units while the other five blocks have four units or less. That not only means more exclusivity for residents but also more windows for light and wind to come through for every unit.

The most exclusive block? Block 12, with just two units and unsurprisingly, the only one with private lift access.

They are four-bedroom Premium units that range from 1,722 sq ft to 2,271 sq ft. If exclusivity is something for you and budget is not an issue, Block 12 would certainly be worth a closer look.

The one- and two-bedroom units are mostly at Block 8, which has nine units. The exception to that is Stacks 23 and 26 at Block 16, which are two-bedroom units measuring 785 sq ft.

Although it is a dumbbell layout, it does have a slightly less efficient entranceway. My choices would be for Stacks 9 or 10 if you are going for a compact two-bedroom unit for its efficient dumbbell layout without any wasted space or stacks 11 or 12 for its potential ability to create a loft for the Study on top of the Bedroom (as seen in the show flat but subject to regulatory approvals).

As for the three-bedroom units, the standard units have a dumbbell layout albeit with a rather narrow kitchen for Stacks 1 and 4. Stacks 14 and 17 would consequently look more regular in terms of their layout.

The premium collection, on the other hand, does have a dumbbell layout but is about 20 per cent larger and comes with an additional dry kitchen, yard, and utility, which may be more practical for larger families, especially those with a live-in helper.

Jervois Mansion is a low-rise five-storey development, after all, so you will not have much panoramic views to speak of.

Picking the best stack will eventually come down to the number of bedrooms you are looking for (for example, there is only one stack of one-bedroom units), the facing (some units will face North West), and ultimately, your budget (standard and premium collections will differ in price by quite a bit).

Afternoon west sun analysis

Stacks with the most afternoon sun here are those that are facing north-west. Those with the least afternoon sun are those facing the south-east direction.

However, I must add that the layout is important. While Stack 24’s boundary looks like it faces the north-west, the balcony/living, as well as the master bedroom and junior master, faces either the north-east or south-west, with only two-bedrooms facing the north-west direction.

Its service yard also faces north-west which is great for drying clothes.

The same can be said for most of the north-west facing stacks – while the effects of the afternoon sun on concrete can be felt, it’s not nearly as bad as direct sunlight through the window.

With its clever layout, most of the living areas would not have direct sunlight penetrating despite its north-west facing.

Price review

If you are considering Jervois Mansion, you will undoubtedly compare it against its neighbouring developments. So here is how it stacks up!

Development Units PSF TOP Tenure Price gap Jervois Mansion 130 $2,450* 2026 Freehold Petit Jervois 55 $2,859 2022 Freehold + 17 per cent Jervois Treasures 36 $2,271 2022 Freehold – Seven per cent One Jervois 275 $1,878 2009 Freehold – 23 per cent Valley Park 728 $1,852 1997 999 Years – 24 per cent

The indicative psf for Jervois Mansion starts at just $2,271 psf for the two- and three-bedroom units but I am assuming an average psf of $2,450 instead. Even at this price point, it still looks attractive compared to its peers.

First up, against its two new launch Jervois peers. Do note that both Petit Jervois and Jervois Treasures are both boutique developments with way fewer units than Jervois Mansion.

Consequently, they do have fewer facilities and presumably, higher maintenance fees as well. At $2,450 average psf for Jervois Mansion, it is still 17 per cent cheaper than Petit Jervois close by and just 7 per cent more than Jervois Treasures, which is a much smaller project.

Notwithstanding the SC Global branding that has undoubtedly put Petit Jervois at a premium, Jervois Mansion shines well against its new launch peers with an attractive price point.

Even against its older and more recognisable peers, Jervois Mansion’s 23 and 24 per cent premium against One Jervois and Valley Park looks reasonable.

This new launch has the makings of an iconic project with its attention to detail and distinctive architecture so to be paying less than a quarter more for a new launch definitely makes this project seem rather attractive.

Now let’s take a deeper look at its pricing compared to surrounding condos and other new launches in Singapore.

Jervois Mansion is located in the Tanglin planning area which is part of district 10.

The area is known for its GCBs and embassies, which is indicative of how prime the area is.

While it is located in district 10, its location is found on the boundary of District 3 which houses the Alexandra Linear Park Connector – giving Jervois Mansion direct access to this amenity.

So how have prices fared in the Tanglin area? Based on data from August 2020 to September 2021, there were 121 projects transacted.

Here’s a look at their $PSF:

Project name Median $PSF Project name Median $PSF Holland Mews $1,231 Palm Spring $1,821 DLV. $1,252 Martina Mansions $1,826 Queensberry Lodge $1,253 One Jervois $1,830 Mutiara Crest $1,331 Proximo $1,831 Clydesview $1,417 Pinewood Gardens $1,832 Jervois Meadows $1,424 Stevens Suites $1,834 Seven Holt Road $1,458 Rv Suites $1,835 Gisborne Light $1,460 The Montana $1,841 Dalvey Court $1,476 Jervois Lodge $1,842 Villa Delle Rose $1,495 Tanglin Hill Meadows $1,847 Chateau Le Fame $1,508 Tanglin Residences $1,848 Duet $1,520 Honolulu Tower $1,855 Jade Garden $1,535 Fifty-Two Stevens $1,858 Rich Mansions $1,564 Garden Apartments $1,858 Spanish Village $1,573 Nathan Place $1,876 Robin Regalia $1,574 Gardenville $1,888 Chiverton $1,581 Botanika $1,889 Jervois Regency $1,585 Orange Grove Residences $1,889 Chelsea Gardens $1,593 Regency Park $1,913 Pinetree Condominium $1,603 Three Three Robin $1,926 Holt Residences $1,605 Rv Edge $1,930 The Legend $1,621 Jewel Of Balmoral $1,944 Stevens Loft $1,626 Hallmark Residences $1,953 Parc Stevens $1,629 Jaya Tower $1,953 The Balmoral $1,646 The Holland Collection $1,956 Wing On Life Garden $1,649 Loft @ Stevens $1,961 Nathan Residences $1,650 Gallop Green $1,965 Kellock Lodge $1,651 The Orange Grove $1,991 The Princeton $1,656 The Mercury $2,000 Lien Towers $1,657 Tanglin Park $2,005 The Capri $1,657 Balmoral Hills $2,016 The Levelz $1,661 Madison Residences $2,064 The Aston $1,663 Belmond Green $2,070 D’ Dalvey $1,666 Cyan $2,077 Regency Lodge $1,671 The Ladyhill $2,099 Ewe Boon Regent $1,672 The Solitaire $2,119 Sheares Ville $1,675 Beverly Hill $2,160 Signature At Lewis $1,684 Latitude $2,187 Shanghai One $1,706 St Martin Residence $2,211 Sutton Place $1,716 Beaufort On Nassim $2,221 Jervois View $1,727 Botanic Gardens View $2,246 The Legacy $1,730 Jervois Treasures $2,271 Ventuno Balmoral $1,730 Jervois Mansion $2,300 One Robin $1,732 Nassim Jade $2,323 Dormer Park $1,738 Robin Suites $2,337 Ferrell Residences $1,739 One Balmoral $2,358 Three Balmoral $1,742 Cluny Park Residence $2,409 Stellar Rv $1,743 Wilshire Residences $2,425 Sommerville Park $1,745 38 Jervois $2,576 Avalon $1,770 Juniper Hill $2,651 Chatelet $1,770 Grange Residences $2,699 The Equatorial $1,777 Sloane Residences $2,798 Bellerive $1,787 The Hyde $2,843 Waterfall Gardens $1,787 Petit Jervois $2,855 Verdure $1,795 Sage $2,997 Studio 3 $1,796 Gramercy Park $3,065 Sommerville Grandeur $1,798 Dalvey Haus $3,080 Cliften $1,799 The Nassim $3,252 Mutiara View $1,806 Nassim Park Residences $3,309 Gallop Gables $1,811 Bishopsgate Residences $3,682 Loft @ Nathan $1,821 Les Maisons Nassim $5,858

Source: URA. Freehold non-landed projects for all transactions in the Tanglin area from September 2020 to August 2021.

Given the number of projects here, it is a little hard to put it all into a graph without disrupting the reading experience, but if we assume the indicative $PSF of Jervois Mansion to be $2,300, you’ll see that it’s not quite near the top of the $PSF chart which I would normally expect for a freehold luxurious development in District 10.

The median $PSF during this period is also $1,858 – and this includes many freehold projects that are very old (D10 is a really mature district).

This does bode well for Jervois Mansion so far, so how does it fare against its neighbours?

There aren’t many condominiums surrounding Jervois Mansion, let alone large ones (without encroaching into district 03).

Hence, due to the smaller transaction volumes, I would take the pricing here with a pinch of salt – nonetheless, this is what we’ll have to go with:

Project Tenure Built year 1BR price 2BR price 3BR price 4BR price Dormer Park Freehold 1993 – – $2,900,000 ($1,738 psf) $4,050,000 ($1,726 psf) Holt Residences Freehold 2000 – – – $3,300,000 ($1,605 psf) Jervois Lodge Freehold 1997 – $1,750,000 ($1,260 psf) $2,240,000 ($1,913 psf) – Jervois Regency Freehold 2003 – $1,639,500 ($1,662 psf) $1,880,000 ($1,480 psf) – Jervois View Freehold 1982 – – $4,275,000 ($1,727 psf) – Mon Jervois 99 yrs from 07/05/2012 2016 – $3,069,000 ($1,320 psf) $4,104,700 ($1,550 psf) – One Jervois Freehold 2009 $1,280,000 ($1,699 psf) $1,838,000 ($1,792 psf) $2,697,000 ($1,838 psf) $3,075,000 ($1,866 psf) Sheares Ville Freehold 2003 – – $2,440,000 ($1,655 psf) – Jervois Mansion Freehold 2026 (Est TOP) $1,212,750 ($2,450 psf)* $1,593,300 ($2,350 psf)* $2,302,300 ($2,300 psf)* $3,462,750 ($2,250 psf)*

Source: URA. Data from September 2020 – August 2021.

*Indicative $PSF only

If you look at the surrounding developments, you’ll immediately see that Jervois Mansion has an extremely compelling price at its indicative pricing. Given the age of the developments around, surrounding one-, two- and three-bedrooms tend to be larger, and hence, have a higher overall price as compared to Jervois Mansion.

The only exception is the four-bedroom here, where surrounding four-bedders have gone for below $3.4m.

If the indicative pricing holds, you’ll immediately see the appeal of paying just around $1.6m for a two-bedroom unit in the Tanglin area as compared to a similarly priced development that’s about 20 years older (such as Jervois Regency).

Of course, with a lower $PSF but higher quantum means that old projects like Jervois Regency are much bigger as mentioned earlier, so you’ll need to see if the more efficient space and newer project is preferred over the cheaper ($PSF-wise) unit that has large amounts of space that may be considered excessive.

For reference, here’s what the neighbouring sizes from actual transactions look like:

Project Tenure 1BR Size 2BR Size 3BR Size 4BR Size Dormer Park Freehold – – 1668 sq ft 2347 sq ft Holt Residences Freehold – – – 2056 sq ft Jervois Lodge Freehold – 1389 sq ft 1109 – 1238 sq ft – Jervois Regency Freehold – 947 – 1033 sq ft 1270 sq ft – Jervois View Freehold – – 2476 sq ft – Mon Jervois 99 yrs from 07/05/2012 – 2325 sq ft 2626 – 2669 sq ft – One Jervois Freehold 753 – 753 sq ft 990 – 1066 sq ft 1292 – 1959 sq ft 1496 – 1841 sq ft Sheares Ville Freehold – – 1475 sq ft – Jervois Mansion Freehold 495 sq ft 678 sq ft 1001 sq ft 1539 sq ft

Source: URA. Data from Sep 2020 – August 2021.

In terms of overall quantum, here’s how the three-bedroom of Jervois Mansion compares (at its indicative $PSF):

This is a really rare outcome for a pricing review for new launches.

With new launches, we may not have to expect the overall price to be high (since new launches are smaller), but with Jervois Mansion’s low indicative $PSF, the overall quantum is ranked in the bottom three, making it very attractive for buyers to own an efficient three-bedroom unit with new facilities in a prime area.

Now that we’ve looked at projects in the vicinity, let’s take a look at how Jervois Mansion compares to CCR projects.

For simplicity, I’ll be looking at the $PSF of units less than 500 sq ft in size (one-bedders) and comparing it to the indicative one-bedroom $PSF of Jervois Mansion (around $2,450 psf).

This makes it more accurate as a measure of how expensive/affordable a new launch is since different unit sizes may have transacted over the past year, and would serve as a proxy for how prices of the development are relative to each other.

I have also grouped the data into freehold and leasehold.

Here’s what the data looks like:

Project name Tenure Median unit price ($ PSF) 3 Cuscaden Freehold $4,213 RV Altitude Freehold $2,921 Pullman Residences Newton Freehold $2,893 The Hyde Freehold $2,761 35 Gilstead Freehold $2,682 Dunearn 386 Freehold $2,608 Wilshire Residences Freehold $2,601 Leedon Green Freehold $2,599 Midtown Bay 99 yrs from 02/01/2018 $3,023 One Holland Village Residences 99 yrs from 13/08/2018 $2,990 Midtown Modern 99 yrs from 10/12/2019 $2,990 The M 99 yrs from 03/07/2019 $2,859 Irwell Hill Residences 99 yrs from 13/04/2020 $2,674 One Bernam 99 yrs from 10/12/2019 $2,593 Fourth Avenue Residences 99 yrs from 07/03/2018 $2,391

Source: URA. CCR New Launches <500 sq ft units. Data from January 2020 – September 2021

Based on an indicative psf of $2,450, Jervois Mansion would rank as the most affordable new freehold CCR project based on the past one year’s worth of transactions. And $2,450 psf is still around five per cent cheaper than the next cheapest project ($PSF-wise), Leedon Green.

Even if I compare this to leasehold projects in the CCR, Jervois Mansion’s $2,450 psf is still the second most affordable, with only Fourth Avenue Residences ranking lower.

Next, let’s take a look at how it compares to new launches in the RCR:

Project Tenure Median unit price ($ PSF) Meyer Mansion Freehold $3,122 Sky Everton Freehold $2,649 Nyon Freehold $2,519 Amber Park Freehold $2,479 Coastline Residences Freehold $2,451 The Linq @ Beauty World Freehold $2,348 Myra Freehold $2,273 Verticus Freehold $2,107 Forett At Bukit Timah Freehold $1,997 1953 Freehold $1,967 Noma Freehold $1,709 Rezi 24 Freehold $1,634 One Pearl Bank 99 yrs from 01/03/2019 $2,694 The Reef At King’s Dock 99 yrs from 12/01/2021 $2,223 Stirling Residences 99 yrs from 18/08/2017 $2,207 The Landmark 99 yrs from 28/08/2020 $2,153 Margaret Ville 99 yrs from 13/03/2017 $2,153 Park Colonial 99 yrs from 11/10/2017 $2,096 Parc Esta 99 yrs from 12/07/2018 $1,907 The Antares 99 yrs from 14/08/2018 $1,845 Kent Ridge Hill Residences 99 yrs from 10/11/2018 $1,796 Verdale 99 yrs from 05/12/2018 $1,782 Normanton Park 99 yrs from 22/07/2019 $1,757 Penrose 99 yrs from 03/07/2019 $1,752 The Tre Ver 99 yrs from 27/03/2018 $1,741

Source: URA. RCR New Launches <500 sq ft units. Data from January 2020 – September 2021

Compared to freehold RCR projects, Jervois Mansion would also rank fifth place after Amber Park at an indicative $PSF of $2,450. It’s much to my surprise that it isn’t even in the top two position for a CCR project located close to the Good Class Bungalow Area and embassies in district 10.

So far, the indicative prices for Jervois Mansion look really promising, but there’s one more point that I would like to touch on – the supply of small units in the area.

Between September 2020 – August 2021, there were only 67 resale transactions for units (including new and resale) that are 786 sq ft and below. 786 sq ft is the size of the biggest two-bedroom unit at Jervois Mansion.

Out of these 67 resale transactions, only 19 were for units less than or equal to 500 sq ft (one-bedroom units, in general).

In contrast, there were 417 transactions for units over 786 sq ft. This means in the past one year, only 16 per cent of transactions were for units that are of the same size or smaller than the largest two-bedroom in Jervois Mansion.

If we take this as a proxy to the availability of small units in the Tanglin area, then Jervois Mansion does look to fill this niche quite well – a more affordable (due to its $PSF and size) yet luxurious home in a prime area that is close to nature.

Overall, I am honestly surprised with the indicative $PSF pricing at Jervois Mansion.

At this price point, I would be baffled if units do not move quickly on launch day. That is unless prices are staged fairly quickly upwards (like Pasir Ris 8). But even then, I do see quite some buffer for it to move considering its strong offering.

Appreciation analysis

Jervois Mansion is situated in a residential enclave, flanked by the Good Class Bungalows in the sprawling Chatsworth GCBA, which includes areas such as Mount Echo Park, Bishopsgate, Chatsworth, Cable, and Rochalie Drive.

In that sense, because the area is already well established and developed, price appreciation will come from increasing demand from Singaporeans who constantly desire an upgrade in status in their lifestyle.

That said, its location close to Great World City should help. With the upcoming MRT due to be completed in 2023, residents at Jervois Mansion will have another option on the MRT besides the existing Tiong Bahru station. Both, however, will likely take you more than 10 minutes on foot.

The Great World transformation will likely not stop there – we have already seen Great World City mall being significantly upgraded to better accommodate the lifestyles of residents nearby and I do expect to see the vicinity liven up as we approach the completion of the Thomson-East Coast line.

Beyond that, I do think that the unique design and attention to detail at Jervois Mansion will allow this development to stand out for many years to come.

Its classic Black & White design is timeless and inspired by the colonial bungalows of yesteryears, helped by aesthetic link bridges with an abundance of greenery throughout the entire development.

Buyers in Singapore have a good eye for beautiful homes so I am confident that if the landscaping is well maintained, Jervois Mansion will remain a desirable home for many potential buyers considering the areas.

What we like

Thoughtful details throughout

Rooftop facilities

Efficient unit layouts

Modern yet heritage design

Sustainable and green

What we don’t like

Small swimming pool

Less than 1:1 car park lots

Distance from MRT

Our take

If you have always dreamt of living in a Black & White bungalow but are aware that prices are way out of reach, you are not alone. Jervois Mansion’s aesthetic and indicative prices mean that this dream may not be a faraway one after all, albeit in an apartment form.

To sum it up, Jervois Mansion is an impressive development – one that has set the bar high for boutique developments in Singapore.

The distinctive architecture and thoughtful aspects all around the project are points that are sufficient for one to have a serious look. Its District 10 freehold status on the fringes of the Chatsworth GCBA and attractive indicative prices further add to the attractiveness of Jervois Mansion.

That said, MRT accessibility is definitely not its strongest suit, and the smaller than usual swimming pool is a point to note. Although if you drive and have a country club membership, those points will be inconsequential.

Personally though, I’m a huge fan of the project.

Many people want exclusivity and privacy, but want strong facilities and Jervois Mansion has managed to capture both. I really like how everything has been carefully thought of, how the details have been curated to fit the lifestyle of someone looking for a home with an eye for design, luxury, and exclusivity.

It’s truly a project that has been designed with their target market in mind, and they’ve absolutely nailed it.

In addition, the fact that the developers are keeping units for themselves, with a keen eye for future sustainability is a major plus point in my books. Add the current indicative prices to this already impressive roster and it’s nearly a no-brainer choice for me on this one.

