Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

A very vital element in marriage is understanding and supporting each other.

We advise and back each other up in good times and bad.

This is a crucial dynamic for our careers and marriage.

BESIDES YOUR FILMING COMMITMENTS, YOU HAVE BUSINESSES IN YOUR HOMETOWN OF LANGKAWI. HOW DO YOU JUGGLE PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL TIME?

I am very fortunate to work with a good team and supportive family members, who help me manage our Airbnb, J’s Home, three Bellis Spa outlets and 3pm dessert cafe.

Juggling personal and professional time? I try to ensure that I have a work-life balance going as much as possible.

WHAT IS YOUR SECRET TO A HAPPY MARRIAGE?