Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Jesseca Liu dressed in a gown from Viktor&Rolf Mariage and jewellery from Niessing.
PHOTO: Her World Online
Steve Thio
YOU'VE JUST CELEBRATED YOUR SECOND ANNIVERSARY WITH A ROMANTIC PHUKET GETAWAY. WHAT ARE THE BEST MOMENTS OF MARRIED LIFE SO FAR?

The best moments are not about grand gestures.

They’re about having a thoughtful husband who puts my needs before his own, and could be as simple and wonderfully heartwarming as being welcomed home by Jeremy. He also looks after all the daily necessities so I don’t have to.

Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan tie the knot in Langkawi

    Husband and wife with their groomsmen, bridesmaids, and adorable page boys.

    For the tea ceremony, they wore modern updates of the cheongsam and changsan by local designer Laichan.

    Jesseca's accessories were custom-made by Helan Tan (www.gioielli.com.sg) to match her gowns.

    The couple gave a speech together.

    A little quiet time before the start of their festivities.

    For the solemnization, the chairs were draped with lilac cotton, and had confetti paper cones tied to one side. These were filled with seashells, petals and blue flowers.

    The couple asked everyone to turn off their phones, iPads, and cameras during their ceremony, so they could enjoy the experience without being distracted or blocked.

    White lanterns and strings of flowers adorned the trees, while there were quirky signs throughout the venue.

    Photo props and jars of old-school sweets for guests.

    The reception table was decorated with framed signs and cute plastic words.

    While vintage lamps, flowers, candles and seashells created an even more relaxed, resort feel to the celebration.

    Their favours of fans and shell brooches came along with the day's programme.

    A variety of pastel blooms and greenery added a touch of pretty to the reception area.

    Upon their arrival at the resort, overseas guests were welcomed with a pretty pouch of goodies from the couple.

    Guests held on to etched out photos of their cats at the wedding booth.

    It wasn't love at first sight for newlywed actors Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan.

    In fact, it was "love at two three sights (before she could see me)", joked Jeremy Chan, 36, poking fun at his shorter stature.

    In separate interviews with herworldplus.com, the celebrity couple who got married on July 16, shared how they met and fell in love.

    Liu, 38, revealed that she became "more interested in him" after watching a TV series that he was in, and loved the way he played his character.

    "That's when I began to develop good feelings towards Jeremy," said Liu.

    So what do they love about each other?

    "She's a very real and genuine person," Chan shared, while Liu finds him sensitive, considerate and caring, in contrast with her more "careless" nature.

    "He reads me well and can complement areas where I am lacking," said Liu.

    The funnyman couldn't help but add, "lastly, I like her legs, because mine are so short, I need to find someone with longer legs."

    One example of her "carelessness" was exemplified in a story Chan shared about a holiday they took overseas.

    Liu had gone to the wrong hotel room door and after the access card didn't work, "knocked and forcefully tried to open it".

    While it is no secret that a funny guy often gets the girl, it is evident that the Malaysian-born actress loves Chan's sense of humour.

    "He cracks me up in different ways every day," Liu shared.

    The interview, which took place during their pre-wedding photoshoot done in Bhutan, also delves into the most touching thing Liu did for Chan (which involved a thoughtful birthday surprise).

    As a parting shot Chan told his wife-to-be: "Thanks for giving me this chance to love and cherish you. I'll bring you joy and happiness every day."

    Not surprisingly, Liu also thanked Chan for "letting me spend my days in laughter and for making me so happy."

    Cue the 'awwws' all around. Congratulations, you two!

    Local TV artistes Jesseca Liu, 38, and Jeremy Chan, 36, tied the knot in the bride's hometown of Langkawi on Sunday (July 16).

    The pair met on the set of a web drama in 2014, and dated in secret for 2 years before finally confirming their relationship last year.

    In his vows, Chan said that he promised to "kiss her before going out of the house and before bedtime", and "even if I don't brush my teeth".

    In her vows, Liu said: "I'll use this lifetime to learn to be a good wife. Thank you for not giving up, which has allowed me to be your wife today"

    The couple reading their vows at the ceremony.

    She added: "People often told you how lucky you are, but little do they know that I am the lucky one. You've made me realise how wonderful it is to be loved."

    Liu also made reference to "the ugliest comments" which Chan has had to endure since news of their romance leaked.

    In his vows, Chan also thanked Liu for "forgiving" their height difference. Chan is shorter than the statuesque Liu, and at 36, younger by 2 years.

    She stated: "Thankfully you have a big heart, and have taken the unkind words in your stride."

    According to reports, the dinner comprised of 15 tables, with mostly friends and family in attendance.

    The bride wore three different outfits - 2 gowns from Galia Lahay, The Proposal, and a qipao by local designer LaiChan.

    According to Zaobao, the dinner lasted for three hours, after which the couple changed into more casual clothing and took wefies with guests.

AND THE MOST FRUSTRATING, FUNNIEST OR MEMORABLE BITS?

Learning patience and understanding in order to accommodate each other’s needs and habits. For example, while I can’t wait to use a new product before the old one is finished, my husband will use it to the very end before discarding it.

The funniest moments? They’re hard to pick out. There’s always something entertaining and funny everyday.

Most memorable: when Jeremy won Best Comedy Performance at the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards. I remember being so excited, and proud of him.

HOW DO YOU MANAGE DISAGREEMENTS?

As long as the husband apologises first, everything is resolved! Haha. But, seriously, Jeremy always apologises first while I often forget why we disagreed in the first place.

HOW DO YOU SUPPORT EACH OTHER'S CAREERS?

A very vital element in marriage is understanding and supporting each other.

We advise and back each other up in good times and bad.

This is a crucial dynamic for our careers and marriage.

BESIDES YOUR FILMING COMMITMENTS, YOU HAVE BUSINESSES IN YOUR HOMETOWN OF LANGKAWI. HOW DO YOU JUGGLE PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL TIME?

I am very fortunate to work with a good team and supportive family members, who help me manage our Airbnb, J’s Home, three Bellis Spa outlets and 3pm dessert cafe.

Juggling personal and professional time? I try to ensure that I have a work-life balance going as much as possible.

WHAT IS YOUR SECRET TO A HAPPY MARRIAGE?

Consistency is the key to a successful marriage.

A happy wife, a happy life. Husbands should always praise and compliment their wives, and vice versa.

I also believe couples should conscientiously make an effort to keep the flames of love burning – and this is even more crucial after the wedding.

If there are romantic traditions that you shared before marriage, like weekly date nights, it’s important to keep them going. Also set aside regular together-time and practice patience.

WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO ALL THE COUPLES PLANNING TO TIE THE KNOT?

If you are both working, it’s pointless to believe you can do it all, too. Get a wedding planner!

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!

Jesseca fills us in on her hectic schedule.

WHAT ARE YOU WORKING ON?

I am currently filming Mind Eyes, an August Pictures’ drama that should be completed by mid-October. Right after that, I am off to  Malaysia for three months to film a new Mediacorp Channel 8 drama. 

SO WHAT DO YOU DO IN MIND EYES? 

I play a detective who can predict events with the sense of smell.  Being able to act out this attribute with all the emotions that define it is important. I take all my roles very seriously, so for Mind Eyes, I suggested adding a special effect every time this ‘power’ asserts itself to the director. 

DRIVER, A NEW DRAMA YOU'RE STARRING IN IS ALREADY ON TOGGLE AND WILL SOON BE ON CHANNEL 8, TOO. TELL US ABOUT IT.

I actually had two roles in the drama. I play the daughter of a secret society leader as well as a florist married to the male lead, and both parts are actually concentrated in just a few episodes.

We filmed part of Driver in Japan, and I had to learn simple Japanese, fight moves with a samurai sword, and a traditional dance, which I found fun and challenging. In the last scene I have a big temporary tattoo depicting my status in the secret society. It took hours to ink in and remove after filming.

This story was originally published in Her World Brides LUXE Oct 2019 - March 2020.

This article was first published in Her World Online .

