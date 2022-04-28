Joanne Peh's favourite beauty and wellness products to look radiant every day

As homegrown actress Joanne Peh celebrates her 39th birthday on April 25, she looks every bit the radiant, fit and fab star that we have known her to be.

There's no doubt about it — practising healthy lifestyle habits such as getting enough sleep and rest, working out regularly and having a balanced diet all contribute towards a glowy, fresh mien.

Having fulfilling relationships plays a part too. For her birthday celebration, we're sure that Joanne will be surrounded by her beloved family members husband and fellow artiste Qi Yuwu and their two children, six-year-old daughter "Qi baby" and four-year-old son "Qi didi".

Curious to know how else Joanne stays radiant, fit and fab? These are some of the beauty and lifestyle products she loves, as seen on Instagram.

Kinohimitsu Collagen Diamond 5300mg

Good things must share, right?

Joanne, who's a fan of Kinohimitsu's Collagen Diamond drink, sent a box of the beauty drink to a friend who's "worn out trying to manage her business and family," she wrote on her Instagram caption.

Shop here.

Kinohimitsu's American Ginseng & Cordyceps Essence of Chicken

Wondering how Joanne keeps her energy level up despite her busy professional and personal schedules?

Some credit goes to Kinohimitsu's American Ginseng & Cordyceps Essence of Chicken.

Shop here.

Aveda Botanical Repair Overnight Serum

Envious of Joanne's smooth and frizz-free tresses?

You'll want to give Aveda's new Botanical Repair Overnight Serum a go. Not only does it help to repair and protect her mane, the serum also helps Joanne achieve shinier and softer hair every day.

Shop here.

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk

We trust that you're well aware of how crucial the sun protection step is in your skincare routine. And if you're still looking for a matte and Singapore weather-friendly sunscreen, look no further.

Joanne, who's a friend of Japanese award-winning beauty brand Anessa, counts the above sunscreen as one of her beauty must-haves. Her tip? Always apply sunscreen before you go out.

"We did a scene outdoors today and while it was cloudy with no strong sunlight, don't be fooled that you can skip sunblock," she writes. "Don't forget there's still UV!"

Yes, we can't agree more.

Shop here.

Cebion Vitamin C 1000mg Calcium Effervescent Tablets

According to Joanne, these vitamin C tablets not only aid in supporting our body's immunity, but they also provide "antioxidant protection, healthy skin, strong bones and teeth, and helps reduce tiredness".

Sounds like a must-have for all time-strapped individuals!

Shop here.

Glaceau Smartwater

It's a no-brainer: A healthy body needs to stay well hydrated.

Which is why drinking enough water throughout the day is crucial. Joanne reaches for Glaceau Smartwater which is made from British spring water. It has a clean, crisp taste, and is enhanced with electrolytes.

Shop here.

Nescafe Gold Pure Soluble Coffee

Need a midday pick-me-up when you're working from home?

Consider Joanne's favourite coffee break beverage above. The actress loves a simple Americano whenever she starts feeling sleepy in the day.

Shop here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.