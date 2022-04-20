Shu Qi: 8 beauty tips to learn from the down-to-earth actress

As one of the biggest names in the Chinese entertainment scene, it would be difficult to find someone who hasn't heard of Hong Kong actress and model Shu Qi. Acting chops aside, Shu Qi is known for her good looks, with her luscious pout winning the sexiest lips title in a poll done by American media company E!.

Another reason to love her? The A-list actress doesn't take herself too seriously and isn't afraid to show off the less glamorous side of her, proving that she is just like us.

To celebrate Shu Qi's 46th birthday on April 16, here are eight beauty tips we've learnt from her.

Choose the right skincare

Like some of us, Shu Qi deals with skin allergies and sensitivity from time to time. If you have sensitive skin like the Shanghai Fortress star, consider doing a patch-test before trying out new beauty products.

And if you're nursing an allergy, stick to gentle cleansers, moisturisers and sunscreens and avoid potentially irritating ingredients such as fragrances.

Diligently cleanse your face

When Shu Qi was younger, she would go to bed after a long night of filming with her makeup on to catch a wink. She later realised that this wreaked havoc on her skin.

Now, Shu Qi is more conscientious with her cleansing routine and makes sure to remove her makeup before sleeping.

Hydration is important

But if a busy schedule or insomnia is keeping Shu Qi from getting her beauty sleep, the actress treats her tired skin to face masks and moisturising cream.

Shu Qi once shared that she likes to apply a thick layer of La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 almost like a sleeping mask before hitting the hay to hydrate her skin.

Buy it here.

Protect your pout

Shu Qi never leaves home without a lip balm. At night, we recommend slathering on a lip mask or petroleum jelly to seal in moisture and plump your pout.

Smell good, feel good

For those who remember, Shu Qi used to be the face of the Flower by Kenzo perfume between 2006 to 2009. To Shu Qi, fragrances are important because they hold a special evocative power.

Work up a sweat

The other secret to Shu Qi's amazing skin and toned physique is exercise. She often posts images of herself post-workout and it seems the 46-year-old is a fan of badminton.

You are what you eat

Shu Qi is a firm believer of the mantra "you are what you eat". Shu Qi avoids eating raw food, meat, sweets and peppers as much as possible. However, she doesn't deprive herself, occasionally indulging in sweet treats.

Age is just a number

Unfortunately, ageism is a persistent societal problem, with celebrities bearing a huge brunt of it. So when Shu Qi posted a photo of her white hair on social media, netizens were quick to announce "the demise of Shu Qi's beauty."

However, the actress' suave reply of "please continue to watch me age gradually" shows us that Shu Qi is confident in her own skin. We stan.

This article was first published in Her World Online.