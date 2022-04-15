15 hairstyles inspired by celebs to try when it's hot AF outside

For anyone who has mid to long hair, you would know the inconvenience your tresses can cause when it comes to staying cool.

As temperatures rise, you want to keep as much hair off your face (and neck!) as possible.

While you can always put your hair up in a messy ponytail, there's a host of easy and interesting hairstyles that will work with your sundress and sandals.

The best part? Wearing your hair up can also prevent any humidity-induced frizz.

Ahead, here are 15 looks inspired by your favourite stars like Blackpink Lisa, Jeanette Aw and Dua Lipa to show that no matter your hair length and type, there's a hairdo for you.

Lisa: High ponytail

Still thinking about how to style your hair especially when you're rushing to get out of the house in the morning?

We're taking some inspiration from none other than Lisa herself.

To keep your high ponytail looking sleek and chic, take one inch of your hair and wrap it around the hair tie before securing it with a bobby pin.

And if you have bangs, be sure to leave your fringe out so it frames your face.

Maria Hwasa: Low ponytail

For a more relaxed look, take a cue from Maria Hwasa.

All you need to do is to gather your tousled and loose hair and tie your hair at the nape of your neck.

This style particularly suits those with long, layered and wavy tresses.

More importantly, it takes seconds for you to achieve this look, so it's perfect for busy mornings.

Jennie: Crown braid

This hairstyle may take some time to master but rest assured that it's a hairstyle that will go with just about any outfit.

To start, section your hair into two and start French braiding it before securing it with an elastic hair tie.

Then bring the end of your right braid to the left and secure it with bobby pins, and repeat on the other side.

To finish off, you can also opt for some ribbons like Jennie, to accessorise and give more zest to your look.

ALSO READ: 8 salons to get gorgeous, trendy peekaboo hair

Peggy Gou: Multiple sleek braids

If we had to describe Peggy Gou's unique look in two words, it would be fun and fresh.

To cop her look, section off your hair in the middle, and divide your hair again into three parts before braiding each section.

Secure it with an elastic hair tie for each, and voila!

Lisa: Space buns

Blackpink's Lisa ticked two '90s trends for the price of one with space buns paired with blunt bangs.

Instead of the usual space buns where the hair is entirely parted in the middle, the How You Like That rapper decided to do a modern spin on the hairstyle by leaving hair of her locks out to cascade down the sides of her face.

Now that's what we call a hairdo that's out of this world!

Taeyeon: Space bun braids

You've heard of space buns, but what about taking it to the next level with some space bun braids.

Yes, you read that right.

TaeYeon upped the ante and went for classic French braids, topped with space buns on each side.

To spruce up your look, you can add some strings and ribbons to your look for more texture and colour.

Jung Ho-yeon: The half-up, half-down bun aka "hun"

The hun seen on Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon is the perfect heatwave-friendly hairstyle.

It is super easy to recreate and exudes that effortlessly-put-together-without-trying-too-hard charm.

To add volume and body, start by creating some curls in your tresses with a curling iron or wand.

Next, go over your hair with some texturising spray and tease the top half of your hair.

Finally, twist your textured strands into a bun and secure it with a pretty scrunchie.

Yea-won: Low bun

The beauty of Single Inferno's Yea Won's low slung bun is that you can recreate it in under one minute - regardless of your hair type and whether your hair is wet or dry.

Her wispy flyaways add a touch of glamour to her heatwave do.

Cop her look by spritzing your locks with sea salt spray and leaving some strands to frame your face and add a hint of nonchalance to the look.

ALSO READ: Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Blackpink Jisoo just served a masterclass on the dip dye hair trend

Taeyeon: Claw clip updo

Girls' Generation Taeyeon is one of the celebs we see most consistently seen wearing the quintessential '90s hair accessory.

There are many hairstyles that you can create with a claw clip. One of our go-to hairstyles is this twisted French updo seen on Taeyeon.

To get the look, you want to start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail.

Next, twist your ponytail until you get to the ends.

Pull the twisted pony upward and fasten it with a large claw clip. You're done!

Zendaya: Ballerina bun

When balmy weather hits, there's nothing like a neat ballerina bun. The higher the bun, the cooler you stay.

For a smooth finish, give your roots a generous spritz of hairspray. Also, consider using a boar bristle brush to keep things shiny and smooth.

Jessica Jung: Low side pony

Working with second-day hair? Create a deep side part with a fine-tooth comb and gather the rest of your hair into a low ponytail.

You can secure your hairdo a hair tie and call it a day but if you're looking to finesse your look, use a tiny chunk of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around your ponytail for a more sophisticated look.

Kimberly Wang: Braids and ponytail

Local radio jock Kimberly Wang brings the glamour with this simple upgrade to a casual ponytail.

Two plaits as the front of the hair are gathered into a high ponytail at the back.

This is great if you're growing out your bangs or layers as it'll mask any flyaways and loose ends.

Jeanette Aw: Braids and a cap

Every day might feel like a bad hair day when temperatures are high.

On those bad hair days, borrow a leaf out of Jeanette Aw's beauty book and whip out this youthful hairstyle.

Simply create two braids on each side of your head and top it off with your favourite baseball cap. Done and done.

Yoon Bomi: Balloon ponytail

Looking to go the extra mile with your heatwave hairstyle? Opt for this Apink Bomi inspired balloon ponytail hairstyle.

All you have to do is create more sections on your low ponytail and secure them with hair elastics or ribbons - just make sure to gently tug at the sections to fluff out the hair for that voluminous balloon look.

Dua Lipa: Hair accessories

Never underestimate the power of well-placed hair accessories.

From hair barrettes to hairbands, or even a simple cap - all of these are great for keeping hair out of the face.

This article was first published in Her World Online.