Juggling motherhood and career: Tips for mastering work-life balance as a mum

As a working mum, I often find myself struggling to find a balance between my career and my family life.

It can be challenging to juggle the demands of a full-time job with the responsibilities of raising children.

Still, I have learned some tips and tricks that have helped me manage my time and prioritise my responsibilities.

Set boundaries

One of the most important things I have learned is setting boundaries. It can be tempting to work around the clock, especially when you have a lot on your plate, but it's essential to make time for yourself and your family.

I have learned to set specific work hours and stick to them as much as possible. I also try to avoid checking emails or taking work calls outside of those hours, which helps me disconnect from work and focus on my family at home.

Learn to delegate work

PHOTO: Pexels

Another strategy that has helped me to manage my workload is learning to delegate. It can be challenging to ask for help, but it's important to recognise that we can't do everything ourselves.

Whether it's asking a coworker for assistance on a project or delegating tasks to a spouse or family member at home, learning to delegate has allowed me to free up time for more important things and reduce my stress levels.

Make a to-do list

I have also found that being organised and prioritising my responsibilities have helped me to manage my time more effectively.

Also, I make a to-do list each week and prioritise my tasks based on their importance and urgency.

Moreover, I try to tackle the most challenging tasks early in the day when I have more energy and focus, which helps me to be more productive overall.

ALSO READ: 13 tips from moms on motherhood and achieving work-life balance

Manage time effectively

Another strategy that has helped me manage my time more effectively is flexibility and adaptability.

As a working mum, unexpected things can come up anytime, whether it involves a sick child or an urgent work deadline. I have learned to be flexible and adaptable and to adjust my schedule and priorities to ensure everything gets done.

Make time for self-care

Finally, I have learned to make time for self-care. As a mum, it can be easy to put your own needs last, but it's important to take care of yourself as well.

Whether taking a yoga class, getting a massage, or just taking a few minutes to read a book or meditate, making time for self-care has helped me reduce stress and stay focused and energised.

Balancing a career and motherhood is not easy, but it is possible. By setting boundaries, delegating tasks, being organised, flexible and adaptable, and making time for self-care, working mums can manage their time more effectively and prioritise their responsibilities.

It's not always easy, but with a little practice and determination, working mums can find a balance that works for them and their families.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.