June 2023 COE results first bidding: Significant decrease in Cat E, increases all round

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for June 2023, Cat A closed at $98,001, Cat B at $120,702, Cat C at $81,801, Cat D at $11,001, and Cat E at $120,889.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 881 bids and increased by $6,001. It closed at $98,001.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 719 bids and increased by $7,668. It closed at $120,702.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 151 bids and increased by $4,300. It closed at $81,801.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 972 bids in total with an increase of $399. It closed at $11,001.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 280 bids and saw a decrease of $4,111. It closed at $120,889.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for June 2023:
