June 2023 COE results first bidding: Significant decrease in Cat E, increases all round

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for June 2023, Cat A closed at $98,001, Cat B at $120,702, Cat C at $81,801, Cat D at $11,001, and Cat E at $120,889.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 881 bids and increased by $6,001. It closed at $98,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 719 bids and increased by $7,668. It closed at $120,702.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 151 bids and increased by $4,300. It closed at $81,801.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 972 bids in total with an increase of $399. It closed at $11,001.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 280 bids and saw a decrease of $4,111. It closed at $120,889.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for June 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $98,001 $92,000 + $6,001 $95,788

(June) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $120,702 $113,034 + $7,668 $117,255

(June) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $81,801 $77,501 + $4,300 $80,286

(June) D – Motorcycle $11,001 $10,602 + $399 $10,696

(June) E – Open $120,889 $125,000 - $4,111 -

This article was first published in Motorist.