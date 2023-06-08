June 2023 COE results first bidding: Significant decrease in Cat E, increases all round

Motorist
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for June 2023, Cat A closed at $98,001, Cat B at $120,702, Cat C at $81,801, Cat D at $11,001, and Cat E at $120,889.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 881 bids and increased by $6,001. It closed at $98,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 719 bids and increased by $7,668. It closed at $120,702.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 151 bids and increased by $4,300. It closed at $81,801.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 972 bids in total with an increase of $399. It closed at $11,001.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 280 bids and saw a decrease of $4,111. It closed at $120,889.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for June 2023:

 

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $98,001

$92,000

+ $6,001

 $95,788
(June)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $120,702

$113,034

 

+ $7,668

 $117,255
(June)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $81,801

$77,501

+ $4,300

 $80,286
(June)
D – Motorcycle $11,001

$10,602

+ $399

 $10,696
(June)
E – Open $120,889

$125,000

- $4,111

 -

ALSO READ: Fall in COE prices for Category A and B while others rise

This article was first published in Motorist.

#COE #Cars #vehicles