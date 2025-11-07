Jurong roast meat hawker finds viral fame but says he isn't after more customers

While most F&B owners would hope for more customers and publicity, one hawker in Jurong wants the exact opposite.

Tucked within an industrial area at the Migrant Workers' Centre Recreational Club is Poon Kee Traditional Roasted Duck.

The stall is run by 64-year-old roast meat hawker Ah Poon, who was quietly serving up bowls of wonton noodles touted by regulars as a "hidden gem" — until his stall went viral following a review by Lucas Neo, a TikToker known for his series "exposing" Michelin hawkers.

But this newfound viral fame wasn't what Ah Poon was hoping for.

In fact, the stall owner chose to open the stall at its current location because of the lighter footfall the industrial canteen sees.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ah Poon shared that this is because after decades of working as a hawker, he had wished to dial back on his hectic lifestyle.

"Even though the business isn't as good [here], the rental fees are cheaper and it's not as stressful," he explained. "I'm already 64 this year and don't wish to work too hard."

But despite the semi-retirement, the hawker still takes pride in what he does.

"My principle towards food has always been that it must pass our own test. If we don't enjoy the food, then others would not be satisfied either," he explained.

The hawker also shared that he had once thrown out all the ingredients in his fridge because he thought they weren't fresh enough after a power outage.

Where it all started

Ah Poon, who has almost 50 years of experience in his trade, first picked up his skills by working for his sister at a street stall in 1974 when he was just 13 years old.

By 1989, he had saved up enough money to open his own roast meat stall.

According to the hawker, he ran three roasted duck stalls and one 'cai png' (economic rice) stall in his prime.

And despite his decades of experience coupled with his well-loved bowls of wonton mee and roasted meats, Ah Poon remains humble, telling AsiaOne: "Actually I'm just a regular Singaporean hawker."

Poon Kee Traditional Roasted Duck currently has 4.8 stars on Google based on 31 reviews, with many customers raving about the stall's offerings and affordability.

Wrote one customer: "Wonton mee lovers must try! Excellent roasted duck, char siew and roast meat. Good size [and] portion, [it's] value for money and hard to find elsewhere."

"One of the best wonton mee I've eaten. Really ulu place but worth the trip," commented another.

What's available

Prices at Poon Kee Traditional Roasted Duck begin at $4 for a bowl of wonton mee.

For those who aren't big on noodles, there are also other options such as char siew rice, which also starts at $4.

The rest of the menu consists of a variety of roast meat cuts and sides like dumplings, chicken feet and fried wonton.

All the cooking is done by Ah Poon, and his wife helps out at the stall with other duties, including taking orders.

And even though the hawker has expressed that he doesn't seek more customers, Ah Poon is still highly-driven by his customers' satisfaction towards his dishes.

"[To me] the definition of success is when every customer says good things when they talk about my food. The customers' compliments are my motivation," said the hawker. "When I wake up for work every morning, I think about how they would praise my food and it fills me with energy."

Address: 51 Soon Lee Rd, MWC Recreation Club, Singapore 628088

Opening hours: 8.30am to 2pm (Monday to Friday)

