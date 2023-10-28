Just dough it: Better your batter at these baking studios in Singapore

Baking is sooo easy — said no one ever! I've lost count of the number of times that I've followed the recipe to a T, only to be faced with a sloppy, messy failure.

Instead of yet another, ahem, half-baked attempt at making your favourite cake, why not join a class with experts who can show you how it's done?

ABC Cooking Studio

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cymq2AWrZLl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

What better place to master the ABC's of baking than ABC Cooking Studio? You can choose to embark on a 'Bread Course', 'Cake Course' or even a 2-in-1 combined bread and cake course if you can't make up your mind.

Class size is kept small (maximum four participants) so that ample attention can be devoted to each student. Personally, I got this as a birthday gift for one of my friends and our group totally bonded over the activity.

Want to learn how to bake a specific cake for that special someone? ABC offers lessons on different patisseries for each month, which you can check from their website. You can even try your hand at patisseries that are technically complex such as Mont Blanc and macarons.

Price: From $68 per lesson, depending on number of classes per package

Locations: Takashimaya, Funan, Westgate and Jewel Changi

ToTT Store

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxHUybRrlM-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

What differentiates ToTT from other baking studios is that they offer both hands-on and demo classes. For both types of classes, students will get to taste the food and bring home the recipe. What’s more, they host Junior Chef classes that cater for kids aged 5-12. Who knows, you might be seeing your Masterchef wannabe kid in action!

Another plus point about ToTT is that you can pick up baking utensils or kitchenware after your class since they’re also a retailer specializing in these items. Swee lah.

Price: From $118/class. Keep an eye out for one-for-one promos on their website. Also, if you refer two friends, you'll get a $50 cooking class voucher!

Locations: i12 Katong, Suntec

RedMan by Phoon Huat

We all know RedMan as the place to go for baking supplies shop in Singapore, but are you aware that they also offer classes?

And quite a huge selection at that too. Their website shows a sprawling list of 102 different recipes with dates and prices clearly indicated. What’s more, they also hold couple classes — perfect for lovebirds to visualize what married life will be in the future.

Baking classes can be expensive, so it’s a relief that some of RedMan's classes are also SkillsFuture claimable (woots). Now you can have a go at making sourdough or French pastries without breaking the bank.

Price: From $70 per class, depending on technical difficulty

Locations: Serangoon, Downtown East, The Star Vista, Northshore Plaza

Bells Baking Studio

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxrPa2_IhYh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

One of the few baking studios to also offer classes on dim sum making in addition to the usual baked goods, Bells is one for the serious baking enthusiast. With classes that span over a few days and dive into the details and techniques of bread making or perfecting cakes, this is the perfect place to sharpen your skills.

The Suntec studio is a real treat for the ‘Gram with its sprawling 6,000+ sq ft space, stunning interior decor and all the bells and whistles when it comes to baking equipment. They’re also open for corporate bookings, so don’t hesitate to suggest this to your boss the next time someone says “team outing”. Oh, and most of their classes are SkillsFuture-eligible too.

Price: From $440 after subsidy

Locations: Suntec, International Plaza, Eastpoint Mall

Baker's Brew Studio

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyDZ_8ysKBm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Famous for their delectable cakes, Baker's Brew offers both adults' and kids' classes to cater to baking fans of all ages. Staying true to their expertise in making pretty cakes, their classes also champion patisseries and cakes that almost seem too breathtaking to eat.

Afraid of diving right in? You can sign up for a trial class first to dip your toes in the world of baking before splurging on classes. One can also host a kid’s birthday bash, hen’s party or corporate day away here as Baker’s Brew studios are fitted to host such events.

Price: From $58 per class, depending on difficulty

Locations: Upper Thomson, Paragon

ALSO READ: Best Italian restaurants: Where to go for authentic pasta, pizza, and regional dishes