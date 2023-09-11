'Just hits different': Double marriage proposals occur at SAF commissioning ceremony

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commissioning ceremony is an important milestone for officer cadets after completing 38 weeks of rigorous training.

At the last commissioning parade, which took place on Sept 9, 216 cadets were commissioned as officers.

While it was a momentous occasion for all of them, for two newly-minted officers, the day was extra special as they decided to pop the question to their significant other.

The sweet moment was captured in a 54-second video posted by TikTok user Joemamatan.

The two officers assumed the position of the longstanding tradition for proposing as they got down on one knee with an engagement ring, with other officers cheering them on at the back.

The two women were pleasantly surprised, and yes, they accepted their respective wedding proposal.

In a separate TikTok video, one of the lucky women, Chloe, shared her reaction to the proposal.

The 21-year-old mentioned being clueless as she and the other woman were ushered down to the parade while others were still seated.

But when she realised what was happening, she was left open-mouthed literally. She also shared that she didn't cry initially being overwhelmed, but did shed a single tear.

As for her officer fiance Nigel, he cried as they hugged each other. Plus, the proposal was extra sweet for this couple as she was seen wearing a top with her now-fiance's face on it.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chloe, who is an art teacher, shares how she felt about the proposal.

"I was shocked but deeply appreciative to be surrounded by so much love. Initially Nigel was really nervous as he hoped that everything would go smoothly.

"In the moment it all just felt like a blur, hearing the chants of his fellow army friends and seeing so many cameras on us, it was overwhelming for us but very happy [sic]!"

Chloe also reveals that they have been together for three years.

As for the other lucky couple, " I haven't had the chance to get to know them," Chloe mentions.

"Nigel knows the other couple because it's his friend from OCS. The other couple is an officer cadet from Thailand and his girlfriend flew down to Singapore from Thailand to attend his commissioning parade," Chloe shares.

Well wishes are in order

The proposal video garnered over 210,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

Netizens expressed their well wishes to the newly engaged couples.

One mentioned how "SAF proposals just hit different".

Another user found the wedding proposals to be wholesome.

And of course, there will always be naysayers in the comments section. One comment read: "Really cringe sia". While another remarked, "this won't age well."

Another military proposal

Last October, one infantry soldier celebrated his Operationally Ready Date (ORD) by proposing to his girlfriend in front of his National Service (NS) buddies.

Decked in his SAF No.1 Dress, the 21-year-old walked toward his partner, Nur'Shalinie, with a bouquet of flowers.

The soldier in question, Norirfaandy knelt on the ground and the couple had a quick exchange.

He seemed to have done a decent job of keeping the proposal under wraps.

"I was very clueless [about the proposal]. He did not give me a heads-up," Nur'Shalinie told AsiaOne.

The student-care teacher added that she was shaking and "extremely nervous" when a big circle was formed for her to stand in.

As the speakers began to blast Perfect, a love ballad by Ed Sheeran, Norirfaandy popped up from the crowd.

It then dawned on her that he was on the verge of proposing to her.

Given the amount of effort and planning it took, Norirfaandy must've been a relieved man when she said "yes".

ALSO READ: Man flies from Singapore to Orlando to propose to girlfriend while she's on holiday

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.