Man flies from Singapore to Orlando to propose to girlfriend while she's on holiday

It's a love story, and she said yes.

TikTok user Missleejelly posted a video on Saturday (Oct 22) of her boyfriend's surprise proposal in Orlando, US, last month, with Taylor Swift's Love Story as background music.

"Shock x1000. A huge surprise proposal where he flew in with his mum just to surprise me with my family at Orlando, Florida," said Singaporean Missleejelly, who's believed to have been on holiday in the US.

The man was on a mission and determined, as he walked into frame clad in a white shirt which had the words, 'Will you marry me?' with a 'yes or no' checkbox and a bouquet of white roses in hand. He even had a Spider Man mask on.

Just like the lyrics of the song, he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring. Missleejelly ticked 'Yes' and it was mission success.

"18.09.22 beginnings," said Missleejelly in the caption as she showed off her rose gold ring. The end of the clip saw her wearing a matching white tee with the words, 'I said yes'.

"It was such a perfect surprise proposal from Singapore to Orlando, US," she added.

According to another recent TikTok video that she posted in early October, Missleejelly mentioned that she had gone on a trip to the US with her siblings after winning a contest.

Netizens took to the comments to congratulate the bride-to-be, with some pulling her leg.

"No diamond cannot la," joked one netizen.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/missleejelly

Another asked whether the boyfriend would wear the shirt if she had said no.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/missleejelly

But at least this was one surprise marriage proposal that did not leave viewers hanging.

A recent TikTok video of a woman allegedly waiting to propose at Changi Airport got netizens all excited, with the clip racking up almost six million views.

She was seen holding a sign that read 'Will you marry me?', along with a bouquet of flowers. There was also an assortment of helium balloons next to her at the arrival hall.

Netizens were dying to know what happened but their anticipation was in vain as the TikTok user ended the video before the proposal happened.

"Next part please! Before I ask the airport for the CCTV footage!" joked one netizen in the comments.

