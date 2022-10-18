Love's in the air: Netizens get invested in videos of woman waiting to propose at Changi Airport

Balloons, placard, bouquet — the intention is clear.

A series of videos showing a woman preparing to pop the question at Changi Airport last Saturday (Oct 15) has kept netizens on the edge of their seats.

"Omg there's a proposal going on?" wrote TikTok user Beezw4x.

https://www.tiktok.com/@beezw4x/video/7154638219982720258

In the clip he shared, the woman was seen waiting at the arrival hall at Terminal 1, holding a sign that read 'Will you marry me?' and a bouquet of flowers. She also had an assortment of helium balloons next to her.

Waiting for the big moment to arrive, Beezw4x posted two more videos of her pacing around the arrival gate.

https://www.tiktok.com/@beezw4x/video/7154654420590939393?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

The TikTok videos have since racked up nearly six million views in total, with numerous netizens saying they're invested in the woman's love story.

Anxious to know if the proposal was successful, TikTok users flooded the comments section.

"If no update, I call [police] ah," one of them wrote, while another mentioned that he wanted to ask for the airport's CCTV footage.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Love's in the air

Speaking to AsiaOne, Beesw4z, who declined to be named, said he was at Jewel Changi Airport when he spotted the woman.

"Proposals are always nice to see, so I thought I would share it with everyone," he said, noting that there were others taking videos.

But he didn't stick around long enough to see the ending.

"I left after half an hour... But she seemed hopeful and happy after a phone call. So I guess the person's flight was delayed."

AsiaOne has contacted Changi Airport Group for more information.

This love story might have left many hanging, but one man managed to seal the deal after he got down on one knee at the same location in 2014.

John Khoo proposed to Melissa Chan at the departure hall of Terminal 1 with a singing flash mob.

He told The Straits Times that he decided to propose at the airport as he reckoned it'd be a good way to start their holiday in Bangkok and Taipei.

"She wanted something personal and quiet, but I hoped to make it more memorable for her," he said.

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.