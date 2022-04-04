Just opened April 2022: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

It’s finally April, and the new month brings with it the winds of change. From relaxed measures allowing us to dine in larger groups and drink later, to travel plans coming to fruition, it’s like a shiny new beginning. Exercise the new freedoms at this month’s newest restaurants and bars!

Restaurants

Meadesmoore

Transformed from Fat Belly Social Steakhouse, Meadesmoore and Executive Chef Victor Loy sticks with the beef.

A tribute to the grand steakhouses of the early 1900s, large format sharing steaks and unusual cuts dominate. Besides the Rib Cap ($148) – touted the tastiest part cut on the cow – highlights include Zabuton ($148), which comes from chuck, and the more familiar Côte de boeuf ($280). There’s always space for dessert Try the Eton Mess ($16), a light and sweet treat featuring raspberry marbled Chantilly cream, meringue, and fresh raspberry and lychee.

Meadesmoore is located at 21A Boon Tat St, Singapore 069620, p. +65 6227 2247. Open Mon-Wed 11.30am-3pm and 5.30pm-10pm, Thu-Fri 11.30am-3pm and 5.30pm-11pm, Sat 5.30pm-11pm.

Kaarla Restaurant and Bar

Coastal Australia is served on a variety of vibrant platters at Kaarla in Singapore’s CBD. Cooking fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients over their custom-built grill and stone oven, taste dishes borne such as the Victoria-farmed Murray Cod, Fermented Fennel Juice ($88) served with beurre blanc sauce.

They’re ready for the lunch crowd with their set menu, available in two-courses ($52++) and three-courses ($67++) meals, that feature a variety of starters, mains and sides.

Kaarla Restaurant and Bar launches April 11, 2022 at 88 Market Street, #51-01, Singapore 048948, p. +65 8338 3251. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

Oumi

Next door to Kaarla is fellow farms-to-food concept Oumi, bringing modern Japanese kappo-style dining to the heart of the CBD.

Indulge in a la carte creations like the Tempura Crepe ($25) – deep-fried cheese tempura cracker layered with avocado and Japanese Sakura ebi – and the Gyutan Yaki ($35), bincho-grilled Australian Tajima beef tongue drizzled with a yuzu-miso dressing. At S$75+, catch signatures and specials with their 4-course set lunch menu.

Oumi launches 11 April 2022 at 88 Market Street, #51-01, Singapore 048948. +65 8338 3251. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

Jiang Cantonese Tapas

Miss Hong Kong? Take yourself back at Jiang Cantonese Tapas, serving traditional Cantonese cuisine and street bites to interiors inspired by popular Hong Kong movies and tea cafes. Savour their Signature Wok Fried XO Carrot Cake ($9.80) and Crispy Skin Kurobuta Roast Pork ($10.80), or tuck into heartier plates like the Braised Beef Brisket & Tendon Claypot ($15.80). Wash it all down with an extensive beverage menu including draft beers, wines, whiskies, sakes and cocktails.

Jian Cantonese Tapas is located at 456 Balestier Road, #01-03/04 (next to the SPC gas station), Singapore 329832, p. +65 6518 4728. Open Tue-Sun 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10.30pm.

Goho Kaiseki & Bar

Celebrate contemporary kaiseki and Japanese cocktails at Goho Kaiseki & Bar, where the kitchen highlights the five Japanese culinary techniques, such as nama (cutting), niru (simmering), and musu (steaming).

Choose from three menus starting from $98++ at their Kaiseki counter, each with a curated beverage pairing, both alcoholic (from $58++) and non-alcoholic (from $38++). Cocktails are ingredient-focused, with tipples like Reverse Yuzu Plum Martini ($22) and Miso Butter Old Fashioned ($22).

Goho Kaiseki & Bar is located at 53A Duxton Rd, Entrance via RAPPU, Singapore 089517, p. +65 9170 2557. Open Wed-Sat 6pm-12am, Sun 6pm-10.30pm.

Bars

Sugarhall

Reunite with an old friend this month, as the Jigger & Pony Group brings Sugarhall back to the CBD. Located on the second floor of a heritage building via an alley entrance, raise a glass to the occasion ’cause you’ll have plenty to choose from.

Highlights of their 20-strong cocktail list include the highball classic Dark & Stormy ($24), built with overproof eight-year old Jamaican rum and their exclusive I Shot the Ginger ginger beer, and the PornStar Martini ($24) with a bold pandan twist.

There’s no better place to get into rum either, with their rotational Rum of the Month. April features Appleton Estate; we reckon the flight sampling of their 18, 21 and 30 year aged rums is super value at S$50.

Sugarhall is located at Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9815 0246. Open Wed-Sun 5.30pm-12am; happy hour 5.30pm-7pm.

Mallow

50FIFTY settles into a new season as Mallow, a conscious, plant-forward pocket bar concept with a mission to deliver the tastiest tipples and nibbles to diners while reducing our carbon footprint.

Front and centre are Mallow’s four signature cocktails ($25) – the whiskey-based King Mushroom, That Easy with its refreshing fruity notes, Off to the Races consisting of feta and watermelon, and Plum and Amakaze.

There’s also a six-course degustation ($135) paired with cocktails, as well as a la carte options including the Sourdough and Pesto ($14), creamy pine nut and pumpkin seed pesto with mini sourdough buns commissioned from local bakery Mother Dough .

Mallow is located at 1 Nanson Road, #02-07, InterContinental Singapore, Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, p. +65 8399 0679. Open Wed-Sun 4pm-10.30pm.

Last Word

Experience the romance of classic cocktails at Last Word.

Brought to you by the same folks behind Nutmeg & Clove, the bar bites inspired by popular Japanese dishes is the only reminder that diners aren’t in an old Hollywood classic with drinks like the titular Last Word ($25), marrying Hendrick’s Gin with green chartreuse, maraschino and lime. For spirit-forward drinks, order yourself an Old Fashioned ($25) or the tequila-based #8 ($25).

Last Word is located at 8 Purvis St, #02-01, Singapore 188587, p. +65 9187 5719. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.