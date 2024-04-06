Just opened April 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

April is set to be an exhilarating month for Singapore's vibrant gastronomic scene — with a slew of new restaurants, cosy cafes, and buzzing bars hitting the scene, it's time to gather your friends for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Prepare to dive into the newest additions to Singapore's food landscape with our roundup of the hottest spots to dine and unwind!

Restaurants

The Prince

Step into dreamy Arabian nights at The Prince for a feast of generosity. Serving modern Arabic cuisine with a fresh twist to familiar favourites, such as the delectable nutty Cashew Hummus and the Pumpkin Baba Ganouj, a sweeter and creamier riff of the eggplant version.

Following the nine-dish Mezze Platter from the Karam menu ($75++ per pax) is a comforting Lobster Shorbat Addas, the umami-rich version of the Jordanian lentil soup, before heading into individual mains.

Choose from a juicy Black Hog Tomahawk (supplement of $32++ per pax) with a side of the smoked mango "mandi" sauce or the Sweet Vine Peppers stuffed with halloumi cheese. Turn up your meal with cocktails or Lebanese wines.

The Prince is located at 48 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079317, +65 8876 8769. Open Mon-Fri 11am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-12am, Sat-Sun 5.30pm-12am.

Berlin65

Step into Berlin65, a culinary tribute to Berlin's vibrant history and multicultural cuisine. Located in the trendy Telok Ayer district, this restaurant, helmed by co-founders and chefs Lorenz Raich and Stephan Zoisl, celebrates the essence of Berlin's diverse flavours.

Indulge in refreshing starters like Watermelon & Cherry Tomatoes ($18), or dive into iconic dishes like the Currywurst ($16++), and explore unique flavours with their Doner Kebab variations like the intriguing Banh Mi ($18), which celebrates the ever-growing Vietnamese population in Berlin.

End your meal on a sweet note with the signature Berliner ($8), a fluffy, golden-brown donut filled with indulgent flavours — Vanilla Bean Custard, Strawberry Jam, and Apricot Jam.

Don't forget to pair your dishes with Ayran ($8++), a traditional Turkish yoghurt drink available in Classic, Mango, and Passionfruit flavours, for an authentic taste of Berlin in Singapore.

Berlin65 is located at 30 Stanley Street, Singapore 068739, +65 9788 4230. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am-11pm. Closed on Sun.

Ki Su Shoujin Omakase

Joie Restaurant, renowned for its casual vegetarian fine dining, introduces the plant-based Ki Su Shoujin Omakase to the culinary scene.

Drawing inspiration from the elegant simplicity of shojin ryori cuisine and the meticulous artistry of Japanese omakase, this experience offers refined, pure flavours designed to nourish both body and soul.

Diners can anticipate delightful twists, such as mushrooms replacing white fish and capsicum mimicking the texture of fish.

Notably, the Truffle Pate on buttered toast combines textures and flavours in a way that effortlessly makes one forget the meal is entirely plant-based.

A particularly enchanting creation is the Golden Temaki, made with maitake mushrooms, gold flakes, and an egg yolk, yet astonishingly reminiscent of oysters (thanks to the clever use of an Oyster leaf).

Ki Su is located at 60 Tras St, #01-01, Singapore 078999, p.+65 8522 6824. Open Mon - Sat 10am -10pm. Eight-course lunch runs $88++ per pax, 10-course dinner runs $168++ per pax.

Song Yue

Crafted with an elegant Chinese Teahouse aesthetic, Song Yue Taiwan Cuisine offers a sophisticated twist on Taiwanese dining, steering away from the conventional street food scene.

The menu is a celebration of modern takes on beloved family dishes.

Highlights include the Salt and Pepper Pomfret with Crispy Garlic Chips ($35.90), featuring a deboned pomfret that's lightly battered and fried to perfection, alongside the Crispy Eggs with Black Sesame Oil ($16.90), a sublime rice pairing.

Not to be missed are the soup and noodle delicacies such as the sweet and savoury Silken Tofu with Pumpkin and Crabmeat ($18.90), and Ah Ma's Rice Vermicelli and Taro Soup ($19.90 for regular; $32.90 for medium) which marries the rich taste of taro with the sweet aroma of pork broth, clams, and dried shrimp for a truly comforting experience.

Song Yue Taiwan Cuisine is located at 5 Stadium Walk, #01-38/39 Leisure Park Kallang, Singapore 397693, p.+65 6988 3322. Open Sun-Thu 11.30am-3.30pm & 5pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-3.30pm & 5pm-9.30pm.

Cote Korean Steakhouse

Indulge in a culinary delight like no other as Cote Korean Steakhouse, America's pioneering Korean Steakhouse, makes its grand debut in Singapore, marking its first international venture.

Situated within Como's esteemed lifestyle destination and helmed by hospitality visionary Simon Kim, Cote Singapore promises the same standards and culinary excellence that have garnered multiple James Beard Award nominations and a prestigious Michelin star each year since its inception.

From premium cuts of American Black Angus to Japanese Wagyu, the menu boasts an impressive selection, including the acclaimed Butcher's Feast ($98++) and indulgent Steak Omakase ($295++ per pax).

Don't miss out on their irresistible Korean classics like the Gyeranjjim and Kimchi Stew, (both $22++) guaranteed to tantalise your taste buds.

Lastly, make sure you visit their crimson-hued dry-ageing room, adding to the allure and preparing you for a dining experience that's as visually stunning as it is delectable.

Cote Korean Steakhouse is located at 30 Bideford Road Singapore, Como Orchard, Level Three, Singapore 229922, p.+65 1800 304 7788. Open Tue - Sat 5pm -12am. Closed Sun and Mon.

Cafes

Scoop & Sketch

Experience a unique fusion of sweet indulgence and edgy artistry at Scoop & Sketch, a vibrant two-storey cafe in the vibrant Geylang district.

Founded by tattoo artist Alan Q and his apprentice-turned-business partner Daryl Tham, this pet-friendly cafe stays open till late, offering the perfect spot for a late-night gelato fix.

Dive into a world of colourful decor and a wide selection of gelato flavours, including Grape Yakult and Blue Pea Vanilla, available in single ($5), double ($9), or triple ($12) scoops.

Pair your gelato with Korean-style drinks bursting with flavour, such as Shine Muscat, Blue Lemonade, and Peach Iced Tea.

Craving a boozy kick? Indulge in their specialty craft beers with intriguing combinations like Peanut Butter Milk Stout ($19) and Banana Crepes Suzette Ice Cream Sour ($20).

To cap off your experience, head upstairs to their tattoo parlour run by Naked Skin Tattoo and get inked after satisfying your sweet cravings.

Scoop & Sketch is located at 82 Lorong 23 Geylang, #01-01, Atrix, Singapore 388409. Open Mon-Wed 1pm-12am, Thurs-Sun 12pm-12am.

Frankie & Fern's

Nestled in the quieter side of Holland Village, Frankie & Fern's is a hidden rooftop cafe-terrace waiting to be discovered.

Located on the fourth floor of Holland Road Shopping Centre, this Scandinavian-inspired oasis greets you with inviting interiors and abundant natural light.

Their menu boasts a mix of classic brunch staples like avocado toast and granola alongside unique offerings like the indulgent Frankie's Breakfast ($28), featuring scrambled eggs, portobello mushrooms, sausage, and bacon paired with rosemary-pickled tomatoes and wilted kale with crumbled feta.

Don't miss the crowd-favourite Roasted Short Ribs Toast ($23) featuring juicy beef short ribs, chilli-pickled cucumber, provolone, chimichurri, and Russian dressing.

Wash it down with their diverse drink selection, including coffee, teas, and their house-made Seasonal Kombucha ($9) with its current flavour being a refreshing green tea mint.

Frankie & Fern's is located at 211 Holland Avenue, Holland Road Shopping Centre, #04-03 Singapore 278967, p. +65 8730 3474. Open Mon-Thu 9.30am-6pm, Fri 9.30am-9pm, Sat-Sun 9am-9pm. Closed On Tue.

Bars

Slate

Discover Slate, a modern Asian bar at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, where you can immerse yourself in a sea-cave-like atmosphere and savour fresh, eco-conscious cocktails celebrating Asian flavours with a creative twist.

Led by Bar Manager/Mixologist Lafiama B Wright, Slate offers a captivating array of signature drinks like It's Raining Melon ($25) and Smoke on the Water ($25), as well as unique spins on classic cocktails.

Complemented by seasonal snacks such as Wagyu Tallow Fries ($18) with a side of their house-made spices, and the light and crisp Tempura Maitake ($12) made with ingredients sourced by their online grocer, Modern Provision, Slate promises an unforgettable evening of sustainable sips and Asian-inspired delights.

Slate is located at 83 Neil Rd, #01-06, Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Singapore 089813, p.+65 9789 4699. Open Mon-Tue 1pm -11pm, Wed-Sat 3pm-1am. Closed on Sun.

Apero

Discover the enchanting Apero, your ultimate wine haven on Circular Road. Nestled in a charming shophouse, this wine bistro offers a carefully curated selection of old world wines, including organic varieties such as the Le Ragnaie, Sangiovese "Troncone" Tuscany, Italy 2020 ($20) and biodynamic options like the 2019 Chateau De Cazebonne ($25).

Indulge in their exquisite menu featuring comfort and refined dishes, such as the succulent Octopus Tentacles ($42) and the divine slow-braised Oxtail Pasta ($28).

Unwind in the inviting ambience, whether in the cosy interior or the Amazing Alfresco area, and let their knowledgeable staff guide you through an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

Apero is located at 37 Circular Rd, Singapore 049393, p. +65 8860 6853. Open Mon 4pm-11pm, Tue-Fri 12pm-11.30pm, Sat 4pm-11pm. Closed on Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.