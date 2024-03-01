Just opened March 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

Singapore’s March culinary line-up is set to captivate your taste buds and elevate your dining escapades. From innovative restaurants and cosy cafés to chic bars, the Lion City continues to evolve its gastronomic landscape with new additions.

Here are the latest establishments that promise unique flavours, stylish ambiances, and unforgettable dining experiences.

Restaurants

Maison Boulud

Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud has unveiled Maison Boulud's second international location at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The outpost in Singapore showcases Chef Boulud's creative interpretations of classic French dishes using seasonal ingredients, inspired by his global travels.

The menu features highlights such as a Seafood Salad (S$36++), a Signature Seafood Platter (from S$135 -S$355++), Succulent Lobster Pastilla (S$128), Mediterranean-inspired claypot rice (S$58++), and a delightful Citron Pistache vacherin (S$18++) for dessert. The restaurant also offers an extensive selection of wines and a mixology program.

Maison Boulud is located at 2 Bayfront Ave, B1-15 & L1-83 The Shoppes, Singapore 018972, p. +65 6688 6088. Open Mon-Thu 12pm –9.30 pm, Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat 11.30 am–10 pm, Sun 11.30 am–9.30 pm.

Zuicho

This year, Mandarin Oriental Singapore has also welcomed the Michelin-starred Japanese Kappo restaurant Zuicho, to its luxurious premises. Originating from Hong Kong and Macau, Zuicho brings its authentic Kappo excellence to Singapore, embracing the essence of Japanese culture through live preparation of seasonal ingredients.

The interactive dining format allows guests to witness the meticulous craftsmanship of chefs creating artistic dishes. Under the leadership of head chef Kenji Takahashi, the restaurant offers monthly changing omakase menus reflecting Japan’s four distinct seasons.

The menu showcases delights like A5 Wagyu Sirloin poached in Jibun-Ni style, Snow Crab Hot Pot, and an exclusive Minced Tuna with Bafun Uni Handroll. Dinner menus range from S$380++ to S$550++, and lunch options are priced from S$250++ to S$350++.

Zuicho is located at 5 Raffles Ave., Level 3 Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3595. Open Tue-Sun 12pm–2pm, 6pm–10.30 pm. Closed on Mon. Bottom of Form

AIR

Acclaimed chefs Will Goldfarb and Matthew Orlando, along with entrepreneur Ronald Akili, introduce AIR, spanning across an expansive 40,000-sq-ft space at Dempsey Hill. Designed to inspire thoughts about food, AIR encompasses a restaurant, lawn, cooking school, research space, and garden farm, all in one. AIR’s diverse spaces aim to blend culinary excellence with environmental consciousness.

The restaurant, helmed by Chef Matthew Orlando, offers casual yet sustainable dining experiences with dishes like Roasted Jackfruit “Hummus” (S$22++), White Fish Ceviche (S$26++), Whole Coral Grouper (S$58++ for 2 pax), and Roselle Glazed Duck Breast (S$38++).

The menu, reflecting AIR’s Awareness, Impact, and Responsibility ethos, also includes creative desserts like The Whole Papaya and Re-Incarnated “Chocolate” (S$16++). The Lawn provides a green space for relaxation, offering easy eats like Vinegar Crisps and Oyster Mushroom “Shwarma” (S$28++).

AIR is located at 25B Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249918, p. +65 8228 1528. Open Wed-Sun 5.30pm–11 pm. Closed on Mon & Tue.

Kee's

Kee’s, a Neo-Bistro & Bar is a new entrant in Singapore’s gastronomic scene. Crafted in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh, the restaurant pays homage to the history of the Chye Hua Seng Wee Kee remittance house and its location between Clarke Quay and Boat Quay.

The 71-seater venue features a contemporary design reminiscent of 1930s Art Deco banking halls, blending heritage timber with futurist-inspired fabrics. The menu, created by Chef Walsh, offers modern European and Pan-Asian dishes, including small plates like Marinated Green Olives (S$6++) and Tuna Tartare (S$18++), and heartier mains like Wanderer Ribeye Steak Frites (S$40++) and Sunchoke Black Pepper Pappardelle (S$28++).

The beverage program features craft cocktails, such as Spice & Sips (S$18++) and Citrus Tales (S$22++), that tell the history of Singapore, along with non-alcoholic options. The space also features large-scale paintings by artist Khairulddin Wahab, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Kee’s is located at 21 Carpenter St, Singapore 059984, p.+65 6373 6985. Open daily 7am–12 am.

Tamba

Tamba, a vibrant enclave embodying the spirit and rich flavours of West Africa, is set to open its doors in March 2024 in the heart of Singapore’s Duxton neighbourhood. Founded by Kurt Wagner, the restaurant is a deeply personal journey inspired by Wagner’s childhood in Liberia and dedicated to his late adopted brother, after whom the restaurant is named.

The culinary philosophy pays homage to West African luxury and home comforts, offering dishes like Jollof Rice, Sakura chicken, and Tapalapa bread with goat’s milk ricotta, drizzled with house-smoked honey and smoked bacon butter. Head Chef Darren's house favourite, Suya, also features Angus tenderloin skewers. The ever-changing assortment of signature house specials, smoked to perfection, promises a unique dining experience.

The bar showcases an imaginative menu using over 60per cent African spirits, telling chapters of Tamba’s life through each drink. Expect creative concoctions like the savoury tomato cocktail Dry Boney, and a clarified milk cocktail called The Next Pele.

Tamba is located at 101 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089964, p. Tue-Sat 6pm-11.30pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura

Torno Subito, the culinary concept by acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura, has opened its first Asian flagship in Singapore in collaboration with the COMO Group. Inspired by 1960s Italy, the restaurant at COMO Dempsey pays homage to the Golden Age of Italian cinema and summers by the idyllic Adriatic Riviera.

The 130-seat restaurant, designed by Paola Navone, features a vibrant seaside-inspired interior with a beach bar as the focal point. Executive Chef Alessio Pirozzi, previously heading Torno Subito in Dubai, leads the kitchen with a six-course set menu named CIAO Singapore! (S$168++) showcasing signature dishes like 'It's Not Pasta', a cold Tagliatelle pasta dish, 'I Love Pizza', a PETRA-crusted Margherita pizza, and the Tiramisubito, a rich dessert with an espresso-infused chocolate shell. The beverage menu offers playful reinterpretations of aperitivo classics and highlights Lambrusco, a sparkling wine from Modena.

Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura is located at 26 Dempsey Rd, #01 02, Singapore 249686, p. +65 8121 6120. Open Tue-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Cafes

Rollney

Rollney, the celebrated dessert pastry brand, has officially opened its doors at VivoCity, inviting customers to savour their signature world famous Kurtos Rolls. This delightful Hungarian creation features sweet, raised yeast dough spun into a strip, wrapped around a cone-shaped spit, and rolled in granulated sugar.

The handcrafted Kurtos, served fresh from the oven, boasts a crispy exterior and fluffy interior. Flavour options include Original Kurtos, Cinnamon Kurtos, and Chocolate Kurtos. At Rollney, customers can further customise their own cups by indulging in a scoop of Hokkaido Milk Ice Cream or Royal Chocolate Ice Cream, and adding high-quality toppings, sauces, crunches, and fruits, ensuring a personalised and satisfying experience. Rollney also offers a refreshing frappes in flavours like Lotus Heaven, Royal Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, and Taro.

Rollney is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-133, VivoCity, Singapore 098585. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Bars

Punch Room Singapore

Edition introduces the debut of the Southeast Asian outpost of Punch Room at The Singapore Edition, showcasing the brand's signature bar concept that highlights the global origins and contemporary revival of punch. Punch Room Singapore, the first punch-exclusive bar in the region, blends innovative cocktails with Pan-Asian flavours, offering an intimate 30-seat space with an Yves Klein blue decor.

The venue takes inspiration from the 17th-century Asian trade routes, infusing Southeast Asian spices and flavours into its punches. The menu features 12 punches served in antique silver punchbowls, complemented by mouth-watering treats.

Additionally, Punch Room offers a distinctive Afternoon Tea (S$75++ per pax), pairing a selection of savouries and sweets with organic Jing teas, free-flowing punch bowls (Add S$38++), and Ruinart champagne (Add S$78++).

Punch Room Singapore is located at 38 Cuscaden Rd, Basement 4, The Singapore Edition, Singapore 249731, p. +65 6329 5000. Open Tue-Wed 6pm–12am, Thu 6pm–2am, Fri & Sat 2 pm–2 am. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Gulp – Riverside Taproom

A space for beer and natural wine enthusiast alike, welcome Robertson Quay's newest gem, Gulp — Riverside Taproom. This taproom promises a laid-back atmosphere perfect for unwinding over craft beers, a selection of natural wines, and delectable pies and bites.

What sets this place apart is the collaborative effort of three friends, Joe, Russell, and Craig, each with their own successful beer businesses. Their passion and expertise shine through with 8 rotating draft taps featuring brews from independent breweries worldwide, complemented by fridges stocked with over 100 unique beers — crisp lagers, hop-heavy IPAs, and fruit-filled sour beers.

The taproom offers more than just drinks; The culinary delights curated by experienced chef @thepiemonger add the finishing touch, featuring hearty pies like the Chicken Tandoori pie, a Braised Beef Cheek masterpiece, or a vegan Masala Coconut Chickpea option, amongst other tempting bites.

Gulp – Riverside Taproom is located at 7 Rodyk St, #01-30, Watermark @ Robertson Quay, Singapore 238215, p. +65 8905 0596. Open Tue 5.30pm–10.30pm, Wed-Thu 5pm–10.30pm, Fri 5pm-11.30pm, Sat 3pm-11.30pm, Sun 3pm-10.30pm. Closed on Mon.

ALSO READ: From old-school bakeries to modern patisseries: 10 places to check out in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.