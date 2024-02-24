From old-school bakeries to modern patisseries: 10 places to check out in Singapore

A comforting pastry or dessert can make our day; lucky for us, we have a plethora of sweet delights in Singapore that cater to all our diverse cravings. From old-school bakeries that are a throwback to the good old days to modern contemporary patisseries that spoil us with their inventive bakes, we explore our vibrant bakery scene with the top 10 bakeries in Singapore.

Old-School Delights

Uncle Lee Confectionery

From its original location at Tanglin Halt to its current spot in Kampong Glam, the head baker of the now-defunct Hock Ann Confectionery continues to delight with fresh bakes at the eponymous Uncle Lee Confectionery.

Baking since 1986, regulars return for that taste of nostalgia with signatures like the Kaya Cake (S$21 for 6) and their fluffy Buttercream Cake (S$15 for 6), where chocolate or vanilla sponge comes coated in Peanut, Chocolate Rice, or Rainbow Chocolate. Another crowd favourite since Tanglin Halt days is the Custard Cream Puff (S$0.80 per piece) — so good, you just can’t stop at one.

Uncle Lee Confectionery is located at 4 Jalan Pisang, Singapore 199071, p.+65 9386 0412. Open 10am-5pm. Closed Wed and Sun.⁣

⁣Ng Kim Lee Confectionery

This 60-year-old bakery is our go-to for nostalgic childhood treats, such as the Pig Ears (so named for its swirl patterns) and colourful Iced Gem biscuits (S$3 per pack). However, it’s those little butter muffins (S$0.70 per piece) encased in a steel cup that will blast you right back to the past.

Choose any of the 12 flavours, or if you are early, you might even be able to get them all! Classic old-school bakes like Pandan Chiffon, Butter Cake, and Marble Cake start from an affordable S$10 for a whole cake.

Ng Kim Lee Confectionery is located at 4 Chun Tin Rd, Singapore 599591, p.+65 6466 3515. Open Mon-Sat 11am-9pm. Closed Sun.

Balmoral Bakery

When the first thing that greets you is the enticing aroma of fresh bakes, you’ll know why this little neighbourhood bakery made the list. Indulge in all your favourite old-school treats like the Towel Rolls (S$1.80 per slice) available in chocolate, kaya, strawberry, and vanilla flavours, as well as their Cream Cakes (S$1.80 per slice) — especially the Kaya Pandan cake. When it comes to their moist, buttery and soft Butterfly Cakes (S$1.60 per piece), one will never be enough.

Balmoral Bakery is located at 105 Clementi Street 12, Singapore 120105, p.+65 6779 2064. Open daily 9am-7pm.

Dona Manis Cake Shop

Dona Manis Cake Shop is a popular bakery in Katong known for its old-school pies and pastries. Their Banana Pie (S$33 for whole, S$3.30 per slice) is a luscious concoction of sweet bananas, coconut, and roasted almonds, held together by a buttery crust — delightfully decadent yet balanced.

They are also known for their Chocolate Tarts (S$6 for a box of five pieces). The best way to savour the velvety texture of the chocolate is to rest it for five minutes after taking it out of the refrigerator.

Dona Manis Cake Shop is located at 865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-93, Singapore 437844, p.+65 6440 7688. Open Mon-Sat 9am-4.30pm. Closed Sun.

Classic Cakes

Nestled within the lush enclave of Sunset Way, Classic Cakes crafts everything from sweet indulgences to savoury Chinese cakes, a delightful blend of old and new. Relish the Black Forest (S$55) and their popular Mille Crepes (from S$80), available in Original, Chocolate, Apple, and Matcha flavours.

Made with a secret family recipe to achieve that smooth and savoury consistency, don’t miss out on the honest-to-goodness Radish Cake (S$35 for full-sized) and Yam Cake (S$37 for full-sized); they even have a vegetarian version that replaces the Chinese sausage with shiitake mushrooms.

Classic Cakes is located at 41 Sunset Way, #01-06, Singapore 597071, p.+65 6762 8019. Open Tue 2pm-9pm, Wed-Sat 11am -9pm, Sun 2pm-7pm. Closed Mon.

New School Treats

Konditori

You won’t miss this bakery walking along Bussorah Street. Its display of artisanal pastries is so appealing that you can’t help but walk in to get one for yourself. The Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant (S$6.15) delights with its luscious cream and flaky layers, topped with crushed pistachios and strawberries.

On the savoury side, the Basil Pesto Sourdough (S$8.99) impresses with its light and airy texture. For the best coffee companion, reach for the buttery and flaky Butter Croissant (S$4.13).

Konditori is located at 33 Bussorah St, Singapore 199451, p.+65 6209 8580. Open daily 10am -6pm.

La Grigne Patisserie

Freshly baked daily, La Grigne Patisserie offers a delectable selection of French pastries infused with the artisanal spirit of Japan near Maxwell Road. Among their signature items is the hearty Salmon Mentaiko Croissant (S$5.50) features smoked salmon within its light, flaky layers.

If you prefer sweet pastries, the Chocolate Lava Croissant (S$4) is a rich yet not overly decadent treat that oozes chocolate ganache with every bite after heating. The store also bakes delicious muffins, brioche, and pretzels, so take your pick.

La Grigne Patisserie is located at 33 Erskine Road, #01-02, Singapore 069333, p.+65 8831 7175. Open Tue-Sun 10am – 6.30pm, Closed Mon.

Le Matin Patisserie

French-inspired Le Matin Patisserie takes classic pastries to new heights with its ever-evolving menu of unique offerings. Reach for their signature Kouign Amann (S$7.90++) or have a go at their Almond Croissant (S$9.90++) – shaped like an Almond and filled with roasted almond and vanilla cream.

Their Paris-Brest (S$16.90++), which looks like a work of art, boasts a nutty profile with whipped Hazelnut Ganache and caramelised Piedmonte Hazelnuts. For savoury options, try their Escargot Escargot (S$16.90++), a sourdough-based croissant with escargot mushroom ricotta custard and parsley chimichurri.

Le Matin Patisserie is located at 2 Orchard Turn, B2-49 ION ORCHARD, Singapore 238801, p.+65 8030 7303. Open daily 10am -10pm. All-day dining menu for brunch and dinner runs from Wed -Sun 11am -2.3pm, 6pm -9pm.

Park Bäckerei

Head over to Park Bäckerei for authentic handcrafted German bread and pastries. Keeping to traditional methods, Park Bäckerei is known for its lye-dipped creations, which have become a favourite among locals and the German expat community.

The Swabian-style Plain Pretzel (S$3.90) boasts a delectable crust and airy interior, and their Mini Cheese Pretzel (S$3) topped with melted cheddar, makes for the perfect snack with beer. You can add on the German Beer Cheese Spread, Obatzda (S$4) for extra umami.

PARK BÄCKEREI is located at 12 Gopeng St, #01-41/42 and 52/53, Singapore 078877, p.+65 8756 2029. Open Mon- Fri 8am- 3pm, Sat 8am -2pm. Closed Sun.

Bread & Hearth

For those living in Katong, Bread and Hearth is the go-to for artisanal sourdough bread. While there’s no hearth at this site, the pastries are fresh from the oven, ensuring quality bakes in their croissants, palmier biscuits, pastries, and especially their zero preservatives loaves (from S$4).

Sink your teeth into the soft, eggless Cinnamon Bun (S$3.50) covered with cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar, or indulge in a Blueberry Burnt Cheesecake (S$9.50) slow-baked to moist perfection. Seasonal bakes are launched occasionally, so keep tabs on their socials.

Bread and Hearth is located at 30 East Coast Road, Katong V, #02-27, Singapore 728751, p.+65 6534 7800. Open daily 7.30 am – 6.30 pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.