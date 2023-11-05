Just opened November 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars this month

Infusing fresh new offerings to Singapore's vibrant dining scene, November unveils speciality pop-ups, new homes, and 'first-of-thier-kind-in-Singapore' just in time for convivial gatherings and relaxing nights out.

Come with us as we explore new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month.

Restaurants

Wagyu-X

Not just Wagyu; the newly opened Japanese steakhouse, Wagyu-X, goes one step further with a special Hokkaido Wagyu crossbreed, not commonly available outside Japan. The unique crossing of Kuroge black Wagyu cow with Aberdeen Angus bull is a luscious combination of the melty texture of Wagyu and the robust flavours of Angus beef, all in one bite.

Grab a friend or eat in a group, as Chef Masa has perfected the size and thickness for ultimate enjoyment. The Wagyu X Sirloin 500g (S$160++) is suitable for two to three persons. Plus, you’ll want to have tummy space for appetisers like the Corn Mousse with Uni (S$30++)or the Roasted Japanese Pumpkin with Walnut (S$12++).

Wagyu- X is located at 82 Club Street, Singapore 069450, p.+65 8795 6664. Open daily 11am-3pm, 5pm-10pm.

Araya

Singapore’s first South American fine dining restaurant, Araya, brings us an epicurean odyssey steeped in Chilean South Pacific heritage with Japanese influences.

The intimate 30-seat restaurant in The Mondrian showcases biodiversity and serves up a fusion of cultural delicacies as a nod to the inclusive nature of South American cuisine. Savour dishes like the traditional Brazilian Moqueca (fish stew) elevated with Japanese kinki fish and the smoked and seared Koji-Marinated Pigeon, served with aged arroz caldoso (brothed rice).

Even its decor captures the essence of the Chilean landscape, with Alamo timber and captivating ombre-effect walls reminiscent of sunrises and sunsets.

Araya Restaurant is located at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, 83 Neil Road. #01-08, Singapore 089813, p. +65 8870 0871. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-11pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Bacatá

Take your tastebuds on a convivial journey through Latin America at Bacatá. Rooted in gourmet Colombian cuisine, Chef-Owner Fernando Arévalo showcases modern interpretations in its communal dining menu.

Tuck into Colombian street food with the Arepa Con Cerdo (S$20++), which features grilled corn cakes paired with oven-cooked pork shoulder slices. Or delight in refreshing appetisers like the Tiradito Bacata (S$22++), which sees torched Spanish Mackerel served with smoked cod liver cream and lime vinegar pearls.

For a full Latin American experience, explore the Chef’s Tasting Menu (S$158++); even better if you snag a counter seat for a front-row view of the show kitchen.

Bacatá is located at Frasers Tower, #03-01/02, 182 Cecil Street, Singapore 069657, p.+65 9618 5303. Open Tue-Sat 11:45am-2pm, 6pm-8.30pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Casa Vostra Pop-Up

A two-month-long pop-up featuring exclusive pizza, pasta, and gelato flavours from Chef Antonio Miscellaneo and the Ebb & Flow Group is coming your way.

After redefining Italian food delivery with their pizzas made for a second bake at home, Casa Vostra, meaning 'Your Home,' brings the casual gourmet dining experience to Ann Siang Hill.

Tuck into the popular Newpolitan® and DoubleCrunch® pizzas alongside Italian pasta like Cacio e Pepe and Ragù di Salsiccia. Finish with homemade gelatos and refreshing sips like Ballini, or explore Italian reds and whites from various regions.

Casa Vostra pop-up runs from Nov 4, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023, at 8 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069788. Open Fri-Sun 11am-10pm.

Restaurant JAG

One Michelin-starred Restaurant, JAG, turns up their French fine dining experience in their new home along Robertson Quay. The new design by AYM Design mirrors the restaurant’s veggie-centric cuisine with soothing white and green hues, alongside views of the Singapore River.

Chef Jeremy’s team continues to pay homage to the seasons with their distinctive “La Balade du Végétal (The Vegetable Journey).” Its Autumn menu spotlights produce from France and Italy in 17 expressions across canapes, main courses, and desserts.

The prix-fixe menu starts from S$148++ per pax, and includes crowd favourites like a Lentil puree canape, the Chestnut / Mushroom / Halibut delivering Autumn’s nutty sweetness, and a melange of citrus fruits in the dessert Citrus.

Restaurant JAG is located at 41 Robertson Quay, #02-02 STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, Singapore 238236, p.+65 3138 8477. Open Tue-Thu 6pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm -3pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Sansara

Delve into authentic North Indian cuisine at Sansara. Like its name, derived from Sanskrit, the restaurant presents a seamless blend of tradition and modern interpretations, showcasing ever-evolving Indian flavours.

With Chef Akhilesh Pathak at the helm, feast on a sublime combination of chicken, paan (or betel leaf), and spices on skewers in the Murgh Paan Kebab, or delight in the Kumbh Ki Galouti, a mushroom dish that melts in your mouth. Even dessert, Kulfi Falooda, is reimagined and served sundae-style, with an assortment of condensed milk, strings of sweetened vermicelli and crunchy basil seeds.

Sansara is located at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, 392 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169663, p.+65 6233 1338. Open Tue-Sun 5pm-10pm. Closed on Mon.

Yuè @ Aloft

Nestled in the world’s largest Aloft hotel at Zhongshan Park, the music-inspired Chinese restaurant Yuè @ Aloft is set to delight food and music lovers. Helmed by Executive Sous Chef Awyeong Kin, the restaurant playfully references classic tunes like the Pumpkin Broth Crabmeat and Scallop (from S$12++ per pax) or the Tequila-infused spring chicken in a clay pot (S$49++).

The restaurant offers over 130 dishes, with comforting lunch specials like Pumpkin and Scallops (S$16++) and the heartier rice in broth, Prawn, Scallop and Fish in Seafood Broth (S$20++).

Yuè at Aloft is located at Aloft Singapore Novena, 16 Ah Hood Rd, Singapore 329982, p.+65 6808 6846. Open Mon -Thu 12pm -3pm, 6pm-10pm, Fri- Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm -10.30pm.

Puffy bois

Following successful pop-ups, Puffy Bois has finally taken root in Bali Lane. The pizza and cocktail dive bar brings "fun" to the forefront, celebrating music, food, and drinks. Choose from a rotating selection of five delectable pizzas, including classics like Margherita (S$6 per slice, S$22 for whole) and whimsical offerings like Parma-Roni (S$7.50 per slice, S$28 for whole).

Their drink menu spans from Grower Champagnes to classic and custom cocktails like Duck & Weave (S$22), a Puffy Bois riff on Old Fashioned, and the Sour Crush Cooler (S$20) mixed with whiskey and sour mango.

Puffy Bois is located at 20A Bali Lane, Singapore 189856. Open Thu-Mon 6pm-12am.

Cafe

Marimekko Cafe & Concept Store

With their lively prints and designs, Marimekko brings a delightful mix of art, fashion and flavours in their first-ever store in Singapore. Not only can you find their range of vibrant home goods and fashion, but you’ll also immerse in their cafe’s hygge charm.

Their menu includes savoury items like Mushroom Pie (S$11.90++), alongside pastries such as Pain Au Chocolat (SS$7.50++) and beautiful-looking cakes like Chocolate Banana Cake ($11.90). With the uplifting vibes all around, it’s hard not to fall in love with this cosy cafe.

Marimekko Cafe & Concept Store is located at 2 Orchard Turn, B1-12A, Singapore 238801, p.+65 9657 8565. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Far East Flora Cafe - F'east

More than a haven for nature and flower enthusiasts, Singapore’s first vertical flora centre, Far East Flora, houses a verdant cafe for all-day dining. Immerse in the botanical splendour at F’east as you tuck into brunch classics like Avocado Toast (S$19++) or F’east Croffles (S$16++).

Heartier options run the gamut from Beef Sirloin Steak (S$32.90++) to Japanese-inspired pasta like the Nori Pasta (S$15.90++). Too full? Head up to the rooftop for a relaxing after-meal walk at the Sky Garden.

Far East Flora Centre is located at 435 Clementi Road, Singapore 599873, p.+65 6251 2323. Open daily 8am-9pm.

Bars

El Chido

Head to El Chido, the cool new rooftop bar perched on the 11th floor of Pullman Singapore Hill, for your dose of Mexican fun. With an infinity pool, cabanas, lounging chairs and sofas, it’s the perfect place for your day-to-night escapade.

Soak up unparalleled views of Marina Bay as you nosh on El Chido’s take on loaded nachos in Nacho Man (S$18++) topped with minced beef or impossible beef and the cross of Singapore satay and Mexican tortilla in the Chicken Peanut Mole (S$20++).

Complete your experience with Mexican-inspired cocktails like Coco Rico (S$24++), a dangerously delicious twist of Pina Colada or a Sombrero Splash (S$18++) with fresh basil, jasmine gin, cucumber, and citrus — perfect for gin lovers.

El Chido is located at Pullman Singapore Hill Street, 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949, p.+65 6019 7888. Open daily 6.30am-10.30am, 11.30am-10pm.

Exit Stage Left

OH! Stories' popular audio walking tour, "New World’s End," welcomes a new addition, Exit Stage Left, an immersive bar designed as the tour’s grand finale. The 60s-inspired bar serves a collection of cocktails and mocktails inspired by the era, featuring only locally distilled spirits such as Tanglin Gin, Brass Lion, Compendium Spirits, and Singapore Distillery.

Blended with homegrown botanicals and local ingredients, savour signature drinks like the Haw House Sour (S$22), a gimlet with hawthorn berries and nutmeg and the twist on the classic jungle bird in The Songbird (S$24).

Exit Stage Left runs from Nov 1, 2023 to Jan 31, 2024, located at 85 Desker Road, Singapore 209646 (enter via the back alley). Please refer to the website for detailed directions and timings.

This article was first published in City Nomads.