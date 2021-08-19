The Karting Arena opens its second go-kart track in Jurong

Singapore's adrenaline junkies will soon have a new haunt thanks to the opening of The Karting Arena's second track in Jurong.

The Karting Arena opened its first track in Bukit Timah and was the first in Singapore to bring in electric go-karts for the public to rent.

Their latest venture is a totally revamped 153,000 square foot facility in Jurong that will provide both electric and petrol-powered go-karts for the public to rent and race.

PHOTO: The Karting Arena

The 700-metre long open-air track is made up of 11 corners with plenty of overtaking opportunities for you to make a move on your friends and family.

Long straights also mean that you'll be able to hit your top speeds with ease.

PHOTO: The Karting Arena

The track has also been developed with safety as a priority with CIK-FIA homologated Tecpro barriers lining the circuit, similar to those used in F1.

The track also carries a minimum width of ten metres throughout to ensure ample racing room and is also well-lit in order to safely hold sessions at night.

PHOTO: The Karting Arena

The facility was developed by the award-winning studio, Park + Associates, and is designed to host both professional and leisure karting.

A race control room, track cameras, and viewing gallery have all been included to ensure the track is up to par for future professional race events.

An on-site VIP lounge, private garage units, and indoor and outdoor event spaces also allow The Karting Arena to host both small parties and corporate events.

The Karting Arena at Jurong is available for corporate and private bookings, and fun karting for the general public.

Fun karting rates start from $25/session for novices (minimum nine years old and 140cm) and $35/session for adults.

For bookings or for more information, visit The Karting Arena.

The Karting Arena at Jurong

Address: Block B, 511 Upper Jurong Road Singapore 638366

Operating Hours: Monday: Closed, Tuesday - Friday: 1pm–9pm, Saturday & Sunday: 9am–9pm

This article was first published in motorist.