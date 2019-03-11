Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore

Read also

Keto fans espouse this diet for its speedy and sustainable weight loss.

Not only does reaching ketosis take a mere few days, the ketones produced in this state also suppress production of ghrelin, the hormone which signals hunger to your brain - that means fewer hunger pangs to test your resolve.

Some studies have also shown possible links between the keto diet and healthier cholesterol levels.

WHAT DO I EAT ON A KETO DIET?

The keto meal plan is based around high-fat, protein-rich stuff like grass-fed meats, fatty fish, eggs, and nuts.

You should get plenty of leafy green veggies on your keto plate, along with non-starchy veggies like tomatoes and cucumbers.

Fat-rich dairy products like butter, cream, cheese, and yoghurt are also keto-approved.

On the other hand, these are what ketos veto: grains like rice, pasta, and bread, along with root vegetables like potatoes and carrots.

Steer clear of beans, legumes, and most fruits, as well as alcohol.

And it goes without saying that sugary stuff gets the axe too.

KETO-FRIENDLY FOOD OPTIONS IN SINGAPORE

Carbs are everywhere, so dining out as a keto dieter can feel like picking through a minefield.

Luckily for us, there're more and more clean-eating concepts popping up, with well-labelled menus that take the guesswork out of keto eating.

Here's our roundup of the most wholesome keto-friendly restaurants, cafes, and even bakeries in Singapore that'll have you keeping up with ketosis.

RESTAURANTS AND CAFÉS

KITCHEN BY FOOD REBEL

Kitchen by Food Rebel prides itself on using produce with no hidden sugar or preservatives - think fresh local greens, grass-fed meats, and organic nuts and seeds.

For a breakfast of champions, check out the 3 Egg Omelette ($6) or the Ultimate Breakfast ($15) of beef, cage-free eggs, and avocado.

And for a power-packed lunch, a Chicken Protein Bowl ($19) or a Zoodle Beef Bolognese ($18) is just the ticket.

Kitchen by Food Rebel is located at 28 Stanley Street, Singapore 068737, p. +65 6224 7088.

Open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm, Sat 9am-3pm. Closed Sun.

THE LIVING CAFÉ

From refreshing soups to lettuce buns, The Living Café offers a plethora of raw food goodness for the low-carb diner.

Keto-friendly picks on the menu include the Cauliflower, Almond & Mint Salad ($22.50), a Middle Eastern treat tossed with fresh herbs and pomegranate, and the creamy Veggie Nori Roll ($13.50), which comes with an optional meaty boost of free-range chicken or salmon.

The Living Café is located at 779 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269758, p. +65 6468 4482.

Open Mon-Tues 10am-7pm, Wed-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat-Sun 9am-8pm.

PLENTYFULL

You'll find keto fuel aplenty at Plentyfull, where all dishes are made from scratch with wholesome ingredients like grass-fed beef and preservative-free produce.

With a market table-style lunch spread to pick from, along with a juicy array of small plates like Charcoal Grilled House Bacon Cubes ($10) and Grilled Prawns in Spicy Garlic Oil ($14), it's easy here to mix and match your proteins and fats.

Plentyfull is located at 9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-79/80 Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596, p. +65 6493 2997.

Open daily 10am-10.30pm.

AFTERGLOW

This Keong Saik eatery is big on clean, plant-based foods which give you that healthy afterglow.